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Home > Tech and Auto News > Moto Edge 70 Pro Launch: AMOLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Extreme Chipset, And 50MP Triple Camera Setup, Check All Specs And Price

Moto Edge 70 Pro Launch: AMOLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Extreme Chipset, And 50MP Triple Camera Setup, Check All Specs And Price

Motorola has launched the Edge 70 Pro in India starting at Rs 38,999, featuring a 6.8-inch 144Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 8500 Extreme chip, triple 50MP cameras and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro
Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 22, 2026 13:48:24 IST

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Moto Edge 70 Pro Launch: AMOLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Extreme Chipset, And 50MP Triple Camera Setup, Check All Specs And Price

US-based smartphone manufacturing giant Motorola has introduced all new Edge 70 Pro in India. The device has joined the popular Edge 70 lineup. The handset brings enhanced on-device AI capabilities, enhanced durability standards, and a quad-curved display. The newly launched smartphone comes with an IP68 and IP69 certification and MIL-STD0810H standard along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Here are all the features and specifications of the newly launched Motorola Edge 70 Pro consisting of its price and availability. 



Motorola Edge 70 Pro features and specifications 

The newly launched Motorola Edge 70 Pro features a 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, HDR10+ support, and peak brightness of 5,200 nits. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. 

In terms of optics, the handset features a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a Sony LYTIA 710 primary sensor of 50MP with OUS, an ultra-wide sensor of 50MP, and a 50MP macro lens. The front panel of the device also houses a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling. Both the front and rear camera support 4K 60fps recording and introduces AI-backed features such as adaptive stabilisation, photo enhancement, and horizon lock. 

The device is packed with a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery supported by 90W wired fast charging. The device also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and runs on Android 16 with extended software support. The company promises three years of OS updates and five years of security updates. 

Motorola Edge 70 Pro AI powered features 

The device also offers Moto AI features consisting of Next Move, Catch Me Up, Pay Attention, Remember This, Image Studio, Playlist Studio, AI Signature Style, Google Gemini Live + Gemini 2.5 Flash, and Microsoft Copilot, along with Perplexity. 

Motorola Edge 70 Pro price in India and availability 

The starting price of the handset is Rs 38,999 for the base variant offering 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage whereas the top-end variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 41,999. 

The phone is launched in three different shades: Pantone Lilly White, Pantone Tea, and Pantone Titan. The handset will be available through e-commerce platform Flipkart, Motorola India online store, and leading retail stores across India from 29th April 2026. The customers can get up to Rs 2,000 bank offer or exchange bonus on trading their old smartphone. 

Motorola Razr 70

Motorola  has also teased the Motorola Razr 70 aka 2026 Razr as its latest flip phone. The company shared the news online and form the looks of it, something big is coming on 29th April 2026. For the US, the upcoming device should be launched as the Razr 2026 whereas for the global market consisting of India it would be launched as the Motorola Razr 70.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max India Launch Details: Check Expected Price, Specs And New Dark Cherry Colour That Steals The Spotlight

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Moto Edge 70 Pro Launch: AMOLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Extreme Chipset, And 50MP Triple Camera Setup, Check All Specs And Price

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Moto Edge 70 Pro Launch: AMOLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Extreme Chipset, And 50MP Triple Camera Setup, Check All Specs And Price

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Moto Edge 70 Pro Launch: AMOLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Extreme Chipset, And 50MP Triple Camera Setup, Check All Specs And Price
Moto Edge 70 Pro Launch: AMOLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Extreme Chipset, And 50MP Triple Camera Setup, Check All Specs And Price
Moto Edge 70 Pro Launch: AMOLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Extreme Chipset, And 50MP Triple Camera Setup, Check All Specs And Price
Moto Edge 70 Pro Launch: AMOLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Extreme Chipset, And 50MP Triple Camera Setup, Check All Specs And Price

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