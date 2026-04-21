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Home > Tech and Auto News > iPhone 18 Pro Max India Launch Details: Check Expected Price, Specs And New Dark Cherry Colour That Steals The Spotlight

iPhone 18 Pro Max India Launch Details: Check Expected Price, Specs And New Dark Cherry Colour That Steals The Spotlight

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to launch with a new Dark Cherry shade, leading a refreshed iPhone 18 Pro Max color lineup. It may also bring A20 chip upgrades, better cameras, and a refined design, though details are still based on leaks.

iPhone 18 Pro Max colors (Image: X/ theapplehub)
iPhone 18 Pro Max colors (Image: X/ theapplehub)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: April 21, 2026 20:12:11 IST

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iPhone 18 Pro Max India Launch Details: Check Expected Price, Specs And New Dark Cherry Colour That Steals The Spotlight

There has been a lot of excitement about Apple’s impending iPhone 18 Pro Max, which has not yet been formally unveiled at the time this article was written, and is set to have some distinct changes in the way it will look; and, according to numerous sources, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will boast several significant new features. Currently, it is anticipated that the device will have a new design and be released in 2026. With both functional and aesthetic changes anticipated, there will be many third-party developers creating applications to take advantage of the higher specifications of the iPhone 18.

Currently, the most talked-about colour for the upcoming iPhone is a new shade of “dark cherry,” which will possibly serve as the genesis for this year’s Pro models’ colours. Dark Cherry is viewed as a bold departure from the colours used for past Pro models and will be particularly important if the iPhone 18 and Pro are going to have dark cherry colour finishes.

iPhone 18 Pro Max colors may include a new Dark Cherry finish

Rumors indicate that the color range for the new iPhone 18 Pro Max will include dark cherry, light blue, dark grey, and silver. This is a departure from Apple’s typical color selections, indicating that they will be moving away from what has previously been suggested (such as oranges or deep reds).

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The dark cherry color in particular has garnered a lot of interest because it presents a higher-end appearance compared to the lighter and brighter colors previously offered on Apple’s iPhones. The new iPhone 18 Pro Max colors are thought to help differentiate the design of the device from previous iPhones.

iPhone 18 Pro Max colors likely to define new design identity

Apart from changes in colorways, reports indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will see additional improvements in design over previous generations. While specific details have not yet been revealed, it is likely that there will be slight updates to the overall appearance, such as perhaps a smaller version of Dynamic Island. This would provide additional usable area on display.

It also seems likely that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will continue to use a 6.9-inch (diagonal) OLED display that supports ProMotion technology. Additionally, they are expected to improve how bright their phone displays will become, as well as enhance how users view the screen. Overall, these changes should create an attractive look for all new iPhones with the latest release.

iPhone 18 Pro Max colors complement refined design

The iPhone 18 Pro Max will utilise Apple’s new A20 chip, manufactured using a next-generation 2nm method that should deliver up to 30% greater battery life than its predecessor and up to 15% greater speed than its predecessor.

According to leaks, Apple will add variable apertures at their next event, thereby improving image quality and sensor technology on the most powerful mobile device ever released by Apple to date. Hence the emphasis is not only on the performance of the iPhone 18 Pro Max but also on image quality, combined with new colours for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

iPhone 18 Pro Max colors come with a powerful A20 chip

As far as pricing is concerned, the iPhone 18 Pro Max has been reported to be priced around $1,199 globally, depending on model configurations in selected regions like India, where there may be increases from previously produced iPhones.

Battery improvements are anticipated as well, with reports indicating a battery capacity exceeding 5,000 mAh, combined with increased performance/efficiency from the new chipset which will likely result in one of the most highly anticipated product launches (based on performance, efficiency, etc.) for the year 2026.

iPhone 18 Pro Max colors come with expected premium pricing

Overall, while everything is still based on leaks and reports, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is shaping up to be a strong upgrade. From the bold new iPhone 18 Pro Max colors to performance and camera improvements, the device is expected to continue Apple’s push in the premium smartphone space.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE6 India Launch: Check Specs, Expected Price And Features As New Model Packs Huge Battery And 144Hz Display    

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iPhone 18 Pro Max India Launch Details: Check Expected Price, Specs And New Dark Cherry Colour That Steals The Spotlight

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iPhone 18 Pro Max India Launch Details: Check Expected Price, Specs And New Dark Cherry Colour That Steals The Spotlight

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iPhone 18 Pro Max India Launch Details: Check Expected Price, Specs And New Dark Cherry Colour That Steals The Spotlight
iPhone 18 Pro Max India Launch Details: Check Expected Price, Specs And New Dark Cherry Colour That Steals The Spotlight
iPhone 18 Pro Max India Launch Details: Check Expected Price, Specs And New Dark Cherry Colour That Steals The Spotlight
iPhone 18 Pro Max India Launch Details: Check Expected Price, Specs And New Dark Cherry Colour That Steals The Spotlight

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