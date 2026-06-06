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Home > Tech and Auto News > Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift To Debut Soon: Strong Hybrid Powertrain, AWD, And Level 2 ADAS, Check All Features And Launch Timeline

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift To Debut Soon: Strong Hybrid Powertrain, AWD, And Level 2 ADAS, Check All Features And Launch Timeline

The 2026 Maruti Suzuki Fronx facelift is expected to introduce a strong hybrid powertrain with up to 35 km/l mileage, along with possible AWD and Level 2 ADAS features. The updated SUV is likely to launch during the 2026 festive season.

Fronx facelift
Fronx facelift

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-06-06 17:02 IST

Maruti Suzuki’s popular compact SUV, the Fronx, is getting a significant upgrade, and test mules have already been spotted on Indian roads giving us a good idea of what is coming. The 2026 Fronx facelift is expected to arrive with a strong hybrid engine, possible all-wheel drive, and a Level 2 ADAS safety suite. If even half of these features make it to the final product, this could be one of the most significant updates Maruti has brought to the compact SUV space in years. A launch around the festive season later this year looks very likely.

The Hybrid System That Everyone Is Talking About

The Fronx facelift is expected to debut Maruti’s series hybrid technology. In a series hybrid setup, the wheels are completely driven by the electric motor, while the petrol engine acts as a generator that charges the battery pack. This system is also called a range extender setup.

Compared to conventional strong hybrid powertrains, this setup is less complex and more cost-effective to build. The engine operates at its most efficient point, generating electricity to charge the battery, which then powers the electric motor. The result is excellent fuel efficiency figures that are easier and cheaper to achieve.

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The series hybrid Fronx is expected to be based on the Z12E naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine, the same unit used in the outgoing Swift and Dzire, where it makes around 81 hp and 108 Nm. The hybrid Fronx is expected to deliver a fuel efficiency of around 35 km per litre. If that number holds up in real-world conditions, this would comfortably become Maruti’s most fuel-efficient car and its most affordable hybrid offering.

AWD and ADAS: Big Additions for the Segment

Speculation is strong that the new Fronx facelift could also get an all-wheel drive system, as one of its test mules was spotted with additional hardware mounted on the rear axle.

If AWD makes it to production, it will mainly improve grip and stability on rough or slippery roads, rather than being built for serious off-roading. Think wet highways and uneven terrain on a road trip, not rocky trails.

On the safety side, the new Fronx facelift is expected to come with a Level 2 ADAS suite. One of its previous test mules was equipped with a LiDAR unit mounted on the rear bumper, which measures distances using rapid laser pulses and creates an accurate 3D model of the surroundings. This would make the Fronx one of the first mass-market Maruti models to get this level of safety technology.

Design-wise, the facelift is expected to receive a slightly updated front fascia with a redesigned grille, bumper, and headlamps. It might also draw some design cues from the Victoris midsize SUV.

When Can You Expect It

The standard petrol versions of the Fronx facelift are expected to launch in the second half of 2026, likely around the festive season, while the hybrid variant could arrive a little later, around early 2027. An official reveal may happen sometime in late 2026.

Maruti also has plans to launch a flex-fuel version of the Fronx in the future, which will be able to handle fuel blends of up to E85.

With rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon already well-established, the Fronx needed something big to stay relevant. A hybrid engine touching 35 km per litre, combined with AWD and ADAS, could be exactly that.

Also Read: Skoda Peaq Teased Ahead Of Global Debut: Seven-Seater Flagship EV With Premium Design — Check Features And Launch Timeline

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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift To Debut Soon: Strong Hybrid Powertrain, AWD, And Level 2 ADAS, Check All Features And Launch Timeline
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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift To Debut Soon: Strong Hybrid Powertrain, AWD, And Level 2 ADAS, Check All Features And Launch Timeline

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Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift To Debut Soon: Strong Hybrid Powertrain, AWD, And Level 2 ADAS, Check All Features And Launch Timeline
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift To Debut Soon: Strong Hybrid Powertrain, AWD, And Level 2 ADAS, Check All Features And Launch Timeline
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift To Debut Soon: Strong Hybrid Powertrain, AWD, And Level 2 ADAS, Check All Features And Launch Timeline
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift To Debut Soon: Strong Hybrid Powertrain, AWD, And Level 2 ADAS, Check All Features And Launch Timeline

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