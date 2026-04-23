TCS Nashik Case Update: Senior Employee Says ‘After Miscarriage, Muslim Colleague Pushed Me To Visit Ajmer Maulvi’, Alleges Lewd Staring At Breasts

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah allu arjun DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah allu arjun DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah allu arjun DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah allu arjun
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah allu arjun DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah allu arjun DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah allu arjun DHS Aryan Khan Business Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh gold price in india Boycott Lenskart Hung Cao Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case amit shah allu arjun
LIVE TV
Home > India News > TCS Nashik Case Update: Senior Employee Says ‘After Miscarriage, Muslim Colleague Pushed Me To Visit Ajmer Maulvi’, Alleges Lewd Staring At Breasts

TCS Nashik Case Update: Senior Employee Says ‘After Miscarriage, Muslim Colleague Pushed Me To Visit Ajmer Maulvi’, Alleges Lewd Staring At Breasts

TCS Nashik Case Update: A sixth survivor in the rape and religious coercion case has come forward with fresh allegations of harassment and misconduct. The senior employee has accused colleagues of repeated inappropriate remarks, religious coercion, and mental harassment.

TCS Nashik row deepens as sixth survivor alleges harassment, religious coercion, and management inaction in BPO unit case. Photo: Gemini.
TCS Nashik row deepens as sixth survivor alleges harassment, religious coercion, and management inaction in BPO unit case. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 23, 2026 09:21:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

TCS Nashik Case Update: Senior Employee Says ‘After Miscarriage, Muslim Colleague Pushed Me To Visit Ajmer Maulvi’, Alleges Lewd Staring At Breasts

TCS Nashik Case Update:: The Tata Consultancy Services Nashik controversy is refusing to die down with new developments emerging everyday. In a recent development, a sixth survivor has spoken to India Today about the  sexual harassment and alleged forced religious conversion case at a TCS-linked BPO in Nashik. The survivor is a senior employee and has made serious allegations against various colleagues and the organisation’s management. She has accused top management of failing to act on repeated complaints, while detailing instances of alleged harassment, inappropriate remarks, and misconduct by several accused individuals.

TCS Nashik Case Update: How A Muslim Employee Told Woman Hindu Employee To Maulvi in Ajmer After Miscarriage 

Recalling a February 2026 incident, the survivor, who has been working with the TCS Nashik for 11 years, told India Today that accused Tausif Attar approached her during a lunch break and inquired about her health.

When she informed him that she was unwell following a recent miscarriage, he allegedly responded with offensive and intrusive remarks.

You Might Be Interested In

“During a lunch break in February 2026, Tausif Attar, who works in the Dialer Team at our office, approached me and asked about my health. I told him I was unwell as I had recently suffered a miscarriage. I noticed he was staring at me in a strange manner,” she told India Today.

According to her, Attar then suggested she seek religious intervention.

“I will give you the number of a Maulvi in Ajmer. I guarantee that if you go there and return, you will be blessed with a child; you should visit,” he allegedly told her.

TCS Nashik Survivor Tausif Attar Made Repeated Remarks on Personal Life

The survivor further alleged that Attar continued to make repeated comments about her marital life and childlessness, causing her significant mental distress.

“I found his manner of speaking about my personal life deeply humiliating, so I did not respond. However, he repeatedly brought up the subject despite my clear discomfort,” she said.

In her complaint, the survivor stated that she personally knew the accused, Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shafi Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, and Asif Ansari—and alleged that she had experienced inappropriate behaviour from them as well.

She claimed that the group operated collectively within the workplace and routinely targeted colleagues from other religious communities.

According to her, the accused made derogatory remarks about religious beliefs and idols, passed inappropriate comments, and engaged in lewd conduct, including staring at female employees in a sexually suggestive manner.

Pattern of Harassment and Inaction by Management At TCS Nashik

The survivor alleged that despite multiple complaints over several years, no effective disciplinary action was taken against the accused.

Instead, she claimed, the individuals were merely transferred between departments, after which the alleged harassment continued.

“Numerous female employees in our office have repeatedly lodged verbal complaints against Shafi Sheikh with the senior manager over the years,” she said.

The survivor also recounted an earlier incident from 2022 involving accused Shafi Shaikh.

“In 2022, while I was seated during an afternoon meeting, Shafi Shaikh was standing approximately three feet away from me. I realised he was staring fixedly at my chest and smiling in a manner I found inappropriate. Unable to tolerate his gaze, I got up and left the room,” she said.

Also Read: TCS Nashik New Explosive Account: Survivor Reveals How A Muslim Colleague Groped, Stared At Her Breasts & Abused Hindu Gods

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-6RapeTata Consultancy ServicesTCS NashikTCS Nashik Casetcs nashik newsTCS news

RELATED News

Sit-In Protest Held In Imphal Over Violence In Manipur, Justice Demanded

Delhi High Court Dismisses Unnao Rape Survivor’s Request To Present Additional Evidence Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Gujarat Tragedy: 8 Killed, 40 Injured As Pickup Vehicle Overturns In Valsad; PM Modi Condoles Loss

“Highly Objectionable, Dehumanising Choice Of Words”: ECI Seeks Kharge’s Clarification On PM Remark Within 24 Hours

‘Love Jihad, Land Jihad Will End’: Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee Govt, Promises Crackdown On Infiltration In West Bengal Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Elections

LATEST NEWS

UP Board (UPMSP) Results 2026 To Be Out Shortly at upmsp.edu.in: Check Websites, Direct Link, And Steps To Check Marks

What Is Sugar Dating? All About The New Dating Concept As Trump’s DHS Official Julia Varvaro Faces Allegations Over Seeking Profile

Tata Group’s Trent Share Price Falls 1% Today Despite Strong Q4 Results: What’s Weighing On the Stock?

‘Har Match Se Pehle Cartoon Dekhte Hain’: RR’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shares Secret Behind Hitting Big Sixes | WATCH

Watch Viral Video: Aryan Khan Steals The Show With His ‘Battle Mode’ Energy During Joota Churai Ritual At Best Friend’s Wedding

Stocks To Watch Today (April 23, 2026): Infosys, Jio Financial, Trent, Tata Communications, BEL In Focus Amid Q4 Earnings Rush

TCS Nashik Case Update: Senior Employee Says ‘After Miscarriage, Muslim Colleague Pushed Me To Visit Ajmer Maulvi’, Alleges Lewd Staring At Breasts

Love, Rent And ‘Friendship Goals’: Bengaluru Gym Trainer Alleges Wife Elopes With His Close Friend-Landlord, Complaint Filed At Jayanagar Police Station

Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 23, 2026): Gold Slips, Silver Steady; Check City-Wise Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata And More

PSL 2026: Steve Smith’s 28-Run Blitz Overshadowed as Usman Khan Stars in Hyderabad Kingsmen’s Record Chase | WATCH

TCS Nashik Case Update: Senior Employee Says ‘After Miscarriage, Muslim Colleague Pushed Me To Visit Ajmer Maulvi’, Alleges Lewd Staring At Breasts

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

TCS Nashik Case Update: Senior Employee Says ‘After Miscarriage, Muslim Colleague Pushed Me To Visit Ajmer Maulvi’, Alleges Lewd Staring At Breasts

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

TCS Nashik Case Update: Senior Employee Says ‘After Miscarriage, Muslim Colleague Pushed Me To Visit Ajmer Maulvi’, Alleges Lewd Staring At Breasts
TCS Nashik Case Update: Senior Employee Says ‘After Miscarriage, Muslim Colleague Pushed Me To Visit Ajmer Maulvi’, Alleges Lewd Staring At Breasts
TCS Nashik Case Update: Senior Employee Says ‘After Miscarriage, Muslim Colleague Pushed Me To Visit Ajmer Maulvi’, Alleges Lewd Staring At Breasts
TCS Nashik Case Update: Senior Employee Says ‘After Miscarriage, Muslim Colleague Pushed Me To Visit Ajmer Maulvi’, Alleges Lewd Staring At Breasts

QUICK LINKS