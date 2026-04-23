TCS Nashik Case Update: Senior Employee Says ‘After Miscarriage, Muslim Colleague Pushed Me To Visit Ajmer Maulvi’, Alleges Lewd Staring At Breasts

TCS Nashik Case Update:: The Tata Consultancy Services Nashik controversy is refusing to die down with new developments emerging everyday. In a recent development, a sixth survivor has spoken to India Today about the sexual harassment and alleged forced religious conversion case at a TCS-linked BPO in Nashik. The survivor is a senior employee and has made serious allegations against various colleagues and the organisation’s management. She has accused top management of failing to act on repeated complaints, while detailing instances of alleged harassment, inappropriate remarks, and misconduct by several accused individuals.

TCS Nashik Case Update: How A Muslim Employee Told Woman Hindu Employee To Maulvi in Ajmer After Miscarriage

Recalling a February 2026 incident, the survivor, who has been working with the TCS Nashik for 11 years, told India Today that accused Tausif Attar approached her during a lunch break and inquired about her health.

When she informed him that she was unwell following a recent miscarriage, he allegedly responded with offensive and intrusive remarks.

“During a lunch break in February 2026, Tausif Attar, who works in the Dialer Team at our office, approached me and asked about my health. I told him I was unwell as I had recently suffered a miscarriage. I noticed he was staring at me in a strange manner,” she told India Today.

According to her, Attar then suggested she seek religious intervention.

“I will give you the number of a Maulvi in Ajmer. I guarantee that if you go there and return, you will be blessed with a child; you should visit,” he allegedly told her.

TCS Nashik Survivor Tausif Attar Made Repeated Remarks on Personal Life

The survivor further alleged that Attar continued to make repeated comments about her marital life and childlessness, causing her significant mental distress.

“I found his manner of speaking about my personal life deeply humiliating, so I did not respond. However, he repeatedly brought up the subject despite my clear discomfort,” she said.

In her complaint, the survivor stated that she personally knew the accused, Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shafi Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, and Asif Ansari—and alleged that she had experienced inappropriate behaviour from them as well.

She claimed that the group operated collectively within the workplace and routinely targeted colleagues from other religious communities.

According to her, the accused made derogatory remarks about religious beliefs and idols, passed inappropriate comments, and engaged in lewd conduct, including staring at female employees in a sexually suggestive manner.

Pattern of Harassment and Inaction by Management At TCS Nashik

The survivor alleged that despite multiple complaints over several years, no effective disciplinary action was taken against the accused.

Instead, she claimed, the individuals were merely transferred between departments, after which the alleged harassment continued.

“Numerous female employees in our office have repeatedly lodged verbal complaints against Shafi Sheikh with the senior manager over the years,” she said.

The survivor also recounted an earlier incident from 2022 involving accused Shafi Shaikh.

“In 2022, while I was seated during an afternoon meeting, Shafi Shaikh was standing approximately three feet away from me. I realised he was staring fixedly at my chest and smiling in a manner I found inappropriate. Unable to tolerate his gaze, I got up and left the room,” she said.

Also Read: TCS Nashik New Explosive Account: Survivor Reveals How A Muslim Colleague Groped, Stared At Her Breasts & Abused Hindu Gods