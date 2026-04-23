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Home > Tech and Auto News > OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Workspace Agents: Teams Can Now Share AI Agents Across Apps That Function Autonomously—Check Pricing And Availability

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Workspace Agents: Teams Can Now Share AI Agents Across Apps That Function Autonomously—Check Pricing And Availability

OpenAI launches ChatGPT workspace agents for enterprises, enabling teams to share AI agents that autonomously work across apps like Slack and Salesforce, powered by Codex.

chatgpt workspace AI
chatgpt workspace AI

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 23, 2026 11:23:05 IST

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OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Workspace Agents: Teams Can Now Share AI Agents Across Apps That Function Autonomously—Check Pricing And Availability

US based Artificial intelligence giant OpenAI has rolled out workspace agents in ChatGPT. The launch of workspace agent has put the company in the agentic AI space that has become quite popular lately with the rise of OpenClaw and Claude Code’s agentic abilities. The company wants users to delegate their work to agents in ChatGPT who the tasks can then do even when the user is not available. However, OpenAI’s workspace agent is not just another agentic AI platform that you can use. Instead, OpenAI seems to be eyeing the enterprise market. The company claim that once users create a workspace agent, the entire team can then have access to it. 

The company stated in a blog post that “Create an agent once and share it across your workspace, so teams follow the same workflows and best practices.” 

An important point to note is that the company has previously brought Peter Steinberger who created OpenClaw which is a popular agentic AI development. However, OpenClaw remains open source separately. 

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How ChatGPT workspace agents work

AI agents are engineered to do the work for you. That is, you give the agent a task, such as creating a file or writing code, and it does this work without requiring further help from you. ChatGPT’s workspace agents function the same way, but with broad functionality. 

The company shared a post on microblogging website X stating that these agents will be able to do the work that previously required “time, context, and follow-through.” The AI can now coordinate across tools, track progress, and move things forward without needing your supervision. 



 

Workspace agents vs custom GPTs

The company claims that these agents can work across different apps, usually used by businesses and enterprises. This consists of Slack, Google workspace, Salesforce, and more. 

The company further claims that these agents are an evolution of custom GPTs that were designed for specific tasks in the past. However, a major difference between custom GPT and workspace agent is that the workspace is powered by Codex, and they have more functionality when it comes to tasks across apps and platforms. 

OpenAI has been shifting its focus toward the enterprise market, recently as it doubles down on Codex in an attempt to increase revenues. 

Important point of this is that ChatGPT workspace agents run on the cloud, like how agentic AI works with Anthropic’s Claude Code. This ensures that the AI can continue to work even if the user shows their computer. To understand this in an easier way, an agent on OpenClaw, which runs locally, cannot continue if your PC is turned off. 

Availability and pricing

Workspace agents are available for ChatGPT Business, Enterprise Edu, and Teachers plans, currently in a research preview stage until 6th May 2026. After this, OpenAI will charge pricing based on credits for using these agents. 

CEO of the company Sam Altman has previously stated that he wants to sell intelligence as a commodity by the meter in the future, similar to how people pay for electricity 

Also Read: Asus ExpertBook Launch: Intel Core Ultra 3 Processor, 64GB RAM, And 3K Tandem OLED Display, Check All Specs And Price

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OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Workspace Agents: Teams Can Now Share AI Agents Across Apps That Function Autonomously—Check Pricing And Availability
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Workspace Agents: Teams Can Now Share AI Agents Across Apps That Function Autonomously—Check Pricing And Availability
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Workspace Agents: Teams Can Now Share AI Agents Across Apps That Function Autonomously—Check Pricing And Availability
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Workspace Agents: Teams Can Now Share AI Agents Across Apps That Function Autonomously—Check Pricing And Availability

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