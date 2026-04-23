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Home > Entertainment News > Viral Alert: Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey’s Steamy Moves On ‘Karela Man Pat Jayi’ Leave Fans Breathless

Viral Alert: Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey’s Steamy Moves On ‘Karela Man Pat Jayi’ Leave Fans Breathless

Amrapali Dubey is seen dancing to a Bihari song titled Saree. Her performance amid monsoon showers has been widely appreciated by fans. Watch Video

Amrapali Dubey (PHOTO: YOUTUBE/ IG)
Amrapali Dubey (PHOTO: YOUTUBE/ IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 23, 2026 13:58:26 IST

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Viral Alert: Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey’s Steamy Moves On ‘Karela Man Pat Jayi’ Leave Fans Breathless

Popular and glamorous Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey is once again trending on social media. Known for her impressive acting and charming style, she is currently making headlines for her latest Instagram video. Her saree-clad dance in the rain is going viral across the internet. In the recently shared video, Amrapali Dubey is seen dancing to a Bihari song titled Saree. Her performance amid monsoon showers has been widely appreciated by fans. Dressed in a green saree, she looks stunning, with her traditional look and expressions being the highlight of the video.

Looks stunning in a saree

In the video, the actress is seen wearing a green saree, playfully twirling her pallu while performing dance moves. Her open hair and graceful styling have impressed fans. Light makeup, bangles, earrings, and sindoor further enhance her look. The blend of traditional and glamorous style is being loved by social media users.

‘Saree Lover’ caption grabs attention

Amrapali Dubey captioned the post “Saree Lover,” which has drawn even more attention. The caption clearly reflects her love for sarees, and the video beautifully showcases that preference.

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Dance moves turn up the heat online

Her expressions and dance moves have captivated fans. The monsoon backdrop combined with a desi track adds a special charm to the video. Fans are flooding the comment section with praise—some calling her a “desi queen,” while others are mesmerized by her look.

Video goes viral on social media

Amrapali Dubey enjoys a massive fan following, and her posts often go viral instantly. This video is no exception, as it is being widely shared. Many users have even described it as a perfect weekend treat.

A leading star of the Bhojpuri industry

Amrapali Dubey is considered one of the biggest stars in Bhojpuri cinema. She has carved a unique identity through several hit films and songs. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, is especially loved by fans.
Known for fashion and style

Beyond acting, Amrapali Dubey often makes headlines for her fashion and style. Whether it’s a western outfit or a traditional avatar, her looks frequently go viral. This time too, her saree look proves that she shines effortlessly in traditional wear.

Monsoon vibe adds excitement

Shot during the rainy season, the video captures the essence of monsoon beautifully. The combination of rain, dance, and a desi song creates a captivating experience. Many fans are calling it her most beautiful Instagram video so far.

Fans shower love

The post has already received thousands of likes and comments. Fans are praising her beauty, expressions, and saree look. Some have written that she always brings something new, while others have described her dance moves as “killer.”

What makes this video special?

The charm of this video lies not just in the dance but in its desi vibe—a Bihari song, saree look, and rainy backdrop come together perfectly. That’s why it is trending rapidly on social media. Once again, Amrapali Dubey has proven why she is counted among the most talked-about actresses in the Bhojpuri industry.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Pregnancy Announcement Rocks Raaka: Will Actress Have Less Screen Time?

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Tags: Amrapali DubeyBhojpuri actressBhojpuri songKarela Man Pat Jayiviral video

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Viral Alert: Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey’s Steamy Moves On ‘Karela Man Pat Jayi’ Leave Fans Breathless

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Viral Alert: Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey’s Steamy Moves On ‘Karela Man Pat Jayi’ Leave Fans Breathless

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Viral Alert: Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey’s Steamy Moves On ‘Karela Man Pat Jayi’ Leave Fans Breathless
Viral Alert: Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey’s Steamy Moves On ‘Karela Man Pat Jayi’ Leave Fans Breathless
Viral Alert: Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey’s Steamy Moves On ‘Karela Man Pat Jayi’ Leave Fans Breathless
Viral Alert: Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey’s Steamy Moves On ‘Karela Man Pat Jayi’ Leave Fans Breathless

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