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Home > Entertainment News > Deepika Padukone Pregnancy Announcement Rocks Raaka: Will Actress Have Less Screen Time?

Deepika Padukone Pregnancy Announcement Rocks Raaka: Will Actress Have Less Screen Time?

Raaka is going to be a high-budget pan-India sci-fi action movie. Starring Deepika Padukone alongside the Pushpa actor, the Atlee directorial revolves around a reincarnation-based narrative that has multiple timelines.

Deepika Padukone Pregnancy Announcement Rocks Raaka: Will Actress Have Less Screen Time?

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Published: April 23, 2026 13:32:06 IST

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Deepika Padukone Pregnancy Announcement Rocks Raaka: Will Actress Have Less Screen Time?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took fans by storm after announcing second pregnancy. The happy news also came with a thought and the actress’ admirers wondered if she would be able to wrap up the shoots of King and Raaka. While King stars Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee’s Raaka is headlined by Allu Arjun. Amid the buzz, there were reports that Deepika’s scenes in Raaka might be cut short. Now, the makers have come up with their reply to this speculation floating around.

“Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set,” the makers told The Times of India. Calling the rumours baseless, they urged fans not to fall for misleading information. 

Earlier reports claimed that the Pathaan actress would continue to work in her pregnancy. As per Hindustan Times, Deepika Padukone had been shooting intense action sequences for the Atlee directorial and would continue to film throughout her pregnancy.”

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Apart from Raaka, Deepika Padukone will play a lead role in King. The Siddharth Anand film also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Manoj Pahwa among others.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Pregnancy

Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram to announce their second pregnancy on April 19. The power couple shared an adorable picture of their first born Dua, holding a pregnancy kit.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh first got together in August 2012 after meeting on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. After several years of dating, they married on November 14, 2018, in an extravagant Lake Como ceremony in Italy. The duo celebrated both Deepika’s Konkani heritage and Ranveer’s Sindhi roots.

In 2024, the couple stepped into parenthood with the arrival of their daughter, Dua. They introduced her to the world during Diwali, revealing her name and sharing a heartfelt glimpse into their family life.

Raaka Plot And Cast

Directed by Atlee, Raaka is going to be a high-budget pan-India sci-fi action movie. Starring Deepika Padukone alongside the Pushpa actor, the Atlee directorial revolves around a reincarnation-based narrative that has multiple timelines. Allu Arjun is likely to appear as a powerful warrior and creature-like avatar. His mission is to restore cosmic balance in a world threatened by ancient and primordial chaos. The film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Reports suggest that Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen playing key roles in the project. It is also being said that the film is mounted on a whoping budget of more than Rs 700 crore. If all goes well, the filming is expected to get wrapped up by the end of 2026.

ALSO READ: Is Gen Z Ready For A ‘No Sex, No Violence’ Taal 2? Subhash Ghai Has Doubts About Sequel

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Deepika Padukone Pregnancy Announcement Rocks Raaka: Will Actress Have Less Screen Time?

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Deepika Padukone Pregnancy Announcement Rocks Raaka: Will Actress Have Less Screen Time?
Deepika Padukone Pregnancy Announcement Rocks Raaka: Will Actress Have Less Screen Time?
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