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Home > Entertainment News > Is Gen Z Ready For A ‘No Sex, No Violence’ Taal 2? Subhash Ghai Has Doubts About Sequel

Is Gen Z Ready For A ‘No Sex, No Violence’ Taal 2? Subhash Ghai Has Doubts About Sequel

Looking back, Ghai highlighted how Taal stood apart from mainstream cinema. At a time when films often leaned heavily on dramatic villains, action, or glamour, Taal chose a more emotional and musical route.

Subhash Ghai
Subhash Ghai

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: April 23, 2026 12:43:25 IST

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Is Gen Z Ready For A ‘No Sex, No Violence’ Taal 2? Subhash Ghai Has Doubts About Sequel

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently took a trip down memory lane, revisiting one of his most iconic films, Taal, and reflecting on the creative risks he embraced while making it.Sharing a still from the film featuring Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor, Ghai spoke about how he consciously chose to tell a story that didn’t rely on the typical commercial elements that dominated Bollywood at the time.

He wrote, “PEACE OR PASSION? COSMIC OR COSMETIC? INNER OR OUTER? Is the story of TAAL – a film I dared to make. With no villain. No sex. No violence. Is story even GenZ n alpha love it today. N become a memorable. Can we make TAAL 2? Today. Is a question in my mind.”

Looking back, Ghai highlighted how Taal stood apart from mainstream cinema. At a time when films often leaned heavily on dramatic villains, action, or glamour, Taal chose a more emotional and musical route—yet it continues to resonate with newer generations like Gen Z and Gen Alpha, reportedly.

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Released in 1999 and directed by Ghai himself, the film featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The story followed Mansi, a simple village girl, and Manav, the son of a wealthy businessman, whose love story is tested by class differences, ambition, and misunderstandings.

Anil Kapoor played Vikrant Kapoor, a flamboyant and ambitious music producer who recognises Mansi’s talent and helps shape her career, eventually developing feelings for her.

As per report mentioned by News18 shared on IANS, One of the film’s biggest strengths was its unforgettable music, composed by A. R. Rahman. Tracks like “Taal Se Taal Mila,” “Ishq Bina,” “Ramta Jogi,” and “Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye” remain widely loved even decades later. Interestingly, before making his acting debut, Shahid Kapoor was also briefly associated with the film. He appeared as a background dancer in the song “Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye,” performing behind Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as part of the troupe.

Over the years, Subhash Ghai has built a legacy of memorable films, including Karz, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, and Pardes. He also introduced actors Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri to Bollywood with Hero. Now, with his recent reflection, Ghai seems to be wondering if the magic of Taal could be recreated for today’s audience—raising an intriguing question about a possible Taal 2.

ALSO READ:  ICYMI: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Cozy ‘Nashe Si Chadh Gayi’ Moment Will Make You Hit The Dance Floor

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Tags: no sex movieno violence moviesubhash ghaiTaalTaal 2

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Is Gen Z Ready For A ‘No Sex, No Violence’ Taal 2? Subhash Ghai Has Doubts About Sequel

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Is Gen Z Ready For A ‘No Sex, No Violence’ Taal 2? Subhash Ghai Has Doubts About Sequel

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Is Gen Z Ready For A ‘No Sex, No Violence’ Taal 2? Subhash Ghai Has Doubts About Sequel
Is Gen Z Ready For A ‘No Sex, No Violence’ Taal 2? Subhash Ghai Has Doubts About Sequel
Is Gen Z Ready For A ‘No Sex, No Violence’ Taal 2? Subhash Ghai Has Doubts About Sequel
Is Gen Z Ready For A ‘No Sex, No Violence’ Taal 2? Subhash Ghai Has Doubts About Sequel

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