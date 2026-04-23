Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Cozy ‘Nashe Si Chadh Gayi’ Moment Will Make You Hit The Dance Floor

Actor couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have once again captured the internet’s attention—this time with the joyful news of their growing family. On April 19, 2026, the duo announced that they are expecting their second child, sending fans into a celebratory frenzy. Ever since the announcement, old interviews and unseen clips of the couple talking about their love for children and dreams of building a family have resurfaced online, adding an emotional layer to the big reveal.

Among the many clips doing the rounds, one particular video has struck a chord with fans. The now-viral moment shows Ranveer and Deepika dancing together to the hit track ‘Nashe Si Chadh Gayi’ from the film Befikre. The clip is believed to be from the success party of 83, where the couple’s infectious energy and undeniable chemistry were on full display.

Dressed casually yet stylishly in matching white T-shirts and blue denim, the pair looked effortlessly in sync as they grooved to the music. Their playful dance moves and shared laughter made it clear why fans continue to adore them both on and off screen. The video ends on a tender note, with Deepika planting a sweet kiss on Ranveer’s cheek—a moment that has since melted hearts across social media.

Fans didn’t hold back in expressing their admiration. One user commented, “When were they NOT hot? Is the real question,” while another wrote, “Good looks, good looks, good looks only.” A third fan couldn’t help but gush over their bond, saying, “Man, they looook so much in love. I think they should get married.” Other comments highlighted the affectionate moment, with remarks like “Her closing in for the kissie” and “Man, the summers are hot already!”

The buzz around the video comes shortly after the couple shared their pregnancy news in a rather intimate and creative way. Taking to Instagram, Deepika and Ranveer posted a joint update that featured their daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit. The image, simple yet deeply personal, spoke volumes about the excitement in their household. The couple chose to caption the post with just two evil eye emojis—letting the picture do all the talking while also symbolically warding off negativity.

For fans who have followed their journey over the years, this moment feels like a natural and heartwarming progression. Both actors have often spoken about their desire to have a family and how much they enjoy being around children. These resurfaced clips now feel even more meaningful, offering a glimpse into how long they’ve looked forward to this phase of their lives.

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by u/toastmalone007 from discussion

in RanveersinghActor

Ranveer and Deepika’s love story has been nothing short of cinematic. The two tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in an intimate yet grand celebration at Lake Como. Their wedding beautifully blended their cultural roots, featuring two ceremonies—one honouring Deepika’s Konkani traditions and the other reflecting Ranveer’s Sindhi heritage. The pictures from their wedding, much like everything else they do, quickly became iconic.

Over the years, the couple has remained one of Bollywood’s most loved pairs, known not just for their on-screen collaborations but also for their strong bond in real life. Whether it’s through public appearances, candid interviews, or moments like this viral video, Ranveer and Deepika continue to set relationship goals for many.

As they prepare to welcome another member into their family, fans are celebrating alongside them—revisiting old memories, sharing heartfelt wishes, and eagerly waiting for what’s next in their journey.

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