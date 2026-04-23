‘Piyush Bansal Is Anti-National’: Man Buys Rs 12000 Lenskart Glasses, Smashes Them in Protest Over ‘Tilak-Bindi Ban’ Row | Watch

A new controversy linked to Lenskart has gone viral on social media after a man claimed he bought glasses worth Rs 12,000 and then smashed them in protest. In the video, he makes strong remarks and links his actions to alleged restrictions on wearing a tilak and a bindi at workplaces. The clip has quickly spread online, sparking mixed reactions, with some supporting his stance and others questioning the authenticity of the claim and the act itself. The incident has once again put Piyush Bansal and the brand in the spotlight, as debates continue to grow across platforms.

Man Buys Rs 12000 Lenskart Glasses, Smashes Them: Viral Video

In the video, the man says he bought a pair of glasses from a Lenskart store. Just after coming out, he throws them on the ground and breaks them in front of the Lenskart showroom. While doing this, he makes a statement questioning hatred towards Hindus.

He said, “Jai Shri Ram nahi khaali hai, apne dikhata hoon bhai main… Yeh malik company desh drohi hai yaha par kaam karne wale Hindu tilak nahi laga sakte, bindi nahi pehen sakte, haath mein kalava bhi nahi pehen sakte. Hindu se itni nafrat kyun?

RW 🤡 and Fatherland fans start a boycott campaign against Lenskart. And How Do they Boycott??

They actually walk in to Lenskart store, buy the product and then break it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5nkMt3nhTE — D (@Deb_livnletliv) April 20, 2026







Ek taraf yeh sab dekho, wahin dusri taraf Muslim mahilaon ke liye hijab bhi allowed hain… Bhai phir chashma bhi bacchon nahi.

Haan bhai, jo Hindu dharm ka nahi vo Hindu dharam ka bhi nahi hai, dekho kitni taakat hai Sanatan dharm mein… yeh aa raha hai alankaar ka roop.

Yeh Haryana ka hai… saare chashme jinka rate 10,000–12,000 hai. Agar hamare dharm ki baat aayegi to aise hi tod denge. Hum nahi darenge.”

People online are linking his act to claims that there are restrictions on wearing bindi and tilak at Lenskart workplaces. However, the video only shows his protest and what he says, it does not confirm whether these claims are actually true.

Social Media Reactions

One user said, “So basically they have taken inspiration from pakistani cricket fans who buy tv to break it after loss.”

Second user commented, “um log free m lens kart ka advertisement or kar rhe ho.”

Third user wrote, “He enjoyed the scheme Buy 1 get 1, fucking ass hole advertising the Lenskart more and showing how durable the specs are. Illiterate people.”

Fourth user commented, “Haha, buy the product and break it to gain followers. Instead of using that money, he might have taken a course on how he’s perceived or read or listened to an audiobook about the religion he’s defending. Alternatively, he could have simply manufactured a drama.”

Fifth user wrote, “For making reels it’s the cheapest and sure shot way to get likes …..spending around 1200 buy one get one free. You get in the good books of those out to Malign a company and also to get likes in the name of religion. A proposition not many right wing enthusiasts will ignore.”



What is Lenskart ‘Tilak-Bindi Ban’ Row?

The Lenskart controversy started after an undated Lenskart document surfaced on social media. Many users claimed it suggested that employees were not allowed to wear bindi or tilak, while no similar mention was seen about the hijab.

This did not go down well with people and especially Hindu community as questions began to rise. The situation escalated further when both current and former Lenskart employees shared their experiences online,

A former store manager from Pune said their outlet lost audit points because some staff were wearing kalawa. Meanwhile, social media reaction escalated, with people forming opinions even before any official clarification.

When Peyush Bansal later responded, saying it was an old document and not an active HR policy, the issue had already gained momentum.

Even after Lenskart issued an apology and updated its guidelines, stating that employees are allowed to wear religious symbols like bindi, tilak, kalawa, kada, hijab, and turban.

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