Love, Rent And ‘Friendship Goals’: Bengaluru Gym Trainer Alleges Wife Elopes With His Close Friend-Landlord, Complaint Filed At Jayanagar Police Station

A gym trainer in Bengaluru has filed a complaint with police claiming that his wife, whom he married out of love, has eloped with his good friend. The complainant, whose name is Nitesh, alleged that he has been cheated and wants to have justice and he weeps narrating the incident. The case is registered in Jayanagar Police Station and an investigation is going on trying to track the individuals involved.

What Happened Here?

Nitesh and his wife Ranjitha, both gym trainers, fell in love and got married with the approval of their families, as the complaint states. At his former place of employment in a private corporation, Nitesh made friends with a man by name Naveen. according to Zee News report. The couple went on to rent a house owned by Naveen and trusted in the friendship. It was at this time that Nitesh purportedly started to realize that his wife was having some strange relationships with his friend. According to Nitesh, Ranjitha even saved the phone number of Naveen under the name of a woman in order not to be caught and had been in contact with Naveen secretly. When he challenged her, she allegedly told him that Naveen was her brother. The couple has changed their location to a new location despite the concerns in their bid to get over the problem. But Nitesh claims that the two still communicated even after moving.

What Now?

It culminated a few days ago when Ranjitha walked out of her job early in the day saying she had health problems, and never came home. The complaint states that she then packed her things and went out with Naveen. Police authorities are starting to gather logs of calls and are also employing technical surveillance, such as tower location tracking, to know their location. Nitesh insists that his wife is not lost, but rather kidnapped by his friend and he has requested the police to take immediate measures as the case unfolds.

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