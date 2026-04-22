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Home > Regionals News > Karnataka Horror: 34-Year-Old Man Sets Wife On Fire After Argument Over Wearing Nightdress At Home, Leaves Her 80% Burnt

Karnataka Horror: 34-Year-Old Man Sets Wife On Fire After Argument Over Wearing Nightdress At Home, Leaves Her 80% Burnt

A man in Karnataka allegedly set his wife on fire after a dispute over her clothing, leaving her with 80% burns and in critical condition.

Karnataka Man Burns Wife Over Wearing Nightdress (Image: AI-generated)
Karnataka Man Burns Wife Over Wearing Nightdress (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 22, 2026 21:01:19 IST

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Karnataka Horror: 34-Year-Old Man Sets Wife On Fire After Argument Over Wearing Nightdress At Home, Leaves Her 80% Burnt

In an unbelievable incident occurring in Karnataka, a 34-year-old man seems to have set his wife on fire because she was not appropriately dressed according to his wish by wearing a nightgown instead of a saree while inside their home. The incident occurred in Nandgad village near Khanapur taluk on a Tuesday evening.

The police indicate that Krishna Patil, 34, frequently argued with his wife, Manjula Patil (32), regarding her choice of clothing and how she dressed at home, with the subject eventually devolving into a violent confrontation where he is accused of pouring kerosene on and igniting his wife in the couple’s residence.

Karnataka Murder Pattern Raises Concern After Domestic Dispute Turns Violent

According to PTI’s reports, Ms. Patil suffered approximately 80% of her body burned. She was treated initially at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) and later transferred to a hospital in Goa for further treatment following the assessment of her condition by medical staff. A high-ranking law enforcement official confirmed this information.

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A case relating to domestic violence has been filed at Nandgad Police Station and the perpetrator has been arrested. The investigation is still ongoing and further details are being collected.

Bengaluru Murder Case Highlights Rising Violence In Homes

Police have stated that prior to this incident, there were numerous discordant conversations between the perpetrator and his wife, primarily due to her choice of attire, indicating an ongoing history of tension between the couple. This particular incident has once again brought to light how disputes settled in the home can escalate into substantial violence.

The murder case that occurred in Bangalore has recently generated significant debate over the safety of individuals and the control of violent acts. Similar to the Nandgad case, the victim in this matter was lured to meet with his girlfriend with the false promise of a romantic proposal. The victim was subsequently bound and subjected to torture, then subsequently murdered after being set alight.

Karnataka Murder Incidents Spark Debate Over Safety And Control

At present, both of these cases serve to point out a significant trend towards the use of extreme violence towards a partner in a relationship, with significant public scrutiny being focused on similar incidents that are occurring throughout Karnataka.

While both incidents occurred in a residence, they differ in their overall construction. The Nandgad incident was a physical attack by an individual based on a disagreement concerning clothing, whereas the Bangalore incident was purely a result of the actions of one party against another.

The repeating arguments between the involved parties as a motive for the Karnataka murder is yet to be determined by the police; however, the brutality has left the local community and police authorities greatly troubled and raised concern. The type of discussions on social media surrounding the Karnataka murder case have also begun to increase with people questioning how and why these types of incidents continue to occur.

Karnataka Murder Cases Bring Attention to Law Enforcement’s Response

In this particular case, law enforcement responded promptly to arrest the perpetrator soon after the crime occurred. They have since committed to completing a more thorough investigation and taking appropriate action based on the outcome of that investigation.

As law enforcement continues to investigate both this and the second Karnataka murder case, they have asked citizens to report early signs of domestic disputes prior to them escalating. These troubling events serve as a reminder that uncontrolled anger and the need to control others can produce devastating and irreparable effects.

Also Read: Ganja-Addicted Hyderabad Techie Loses His Job Over Acute Addiction, He Then Grows Them On His House Terrace; Arrested    

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Karnataka Horror: 34-Year-Old Man Sets Wife On Fire After Argument Over Wearing Nightdress At Home, Leaves Her 80% Burnt

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Karnataka Horror: 34-Year-Old Man Sets Wife On Fire After Argument Over Wearing Nightdress At Home, Leaves Her 80% Burnt

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Karnataka Horror: 34-Year-Old Man Sets Wife On Fire After Argument Over Wearing Nightdress At Home, Leaves Her 80% Burnt
Karnataka Horror: 34-Year-Old Man Sets Wife On Fire After Argument Over Wearing Nightdress At Home, Leaves Her 80% Burnt
Karnataka Horror: 34-Year-Old Man Sets Wife On Fire After Argument Over Wearing Nightdress At Home, Leaves Her 80% Burnt
Karnataka Horror: 34-Year-Old Man Sets Wife On Fire After Argument Over Wearing Nightdress At Home, Leaves Her 80% Burnt

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