Ganja-Addicted Hyderabad Techie Loses His Job Over Acute Addiction, He Then Grows Them On His House Terrace; Arrested

A Hyderabad techie is on trial for using a massive amount of illegal drugs. The individual was reportedly employed for an IT firm and used up his entire salary to fuel his addiction to marijuana. When he ran out of money to buy ganja he began growing marijuana as a means of income. The accused, identified as CH Shashidhar, had secured a job at a software company but soon fell into heavy drug use.

Enforcement officers stated that this individual allowed his drug use to dominate his life. “He spent nearly all of his salary on drugs and could no longer sustain himself with a job,” stated one law enforcement officer. Once the Hyderabad tech worker’s job was terminated and he no longer had any form of income he also started growing his own marijuana.

Hyderabad Techie Turns Grower After Addiction Takes Over

After running out of money for drugs, Shashidhar is accused of growing cannabis on his terrace in Gandhi Nagar, Nacharam, when the Ranga Reddy Enforcement team conducted a raid onsite based on a tip from an anonymous source.

Circle Inspector Balaraj led the operation along with two officers who confiscated 17 cannabis plants from the terrace. “Some plants had already flowered and one was as high as 3 metres,” Inspector Balaraj said after estimating an approximate yield of 10 kg.

Hyderabad Techie Case Highlights Student Involvement

In conjunction with the operation of the Hyderabad Techie, the Ranga Reddy Enforcement team conducted a separate operation that stemmed from student involvement in the supply of drugs on a small scale. The two students involved in this operation were Bandi Arun Kumar and B. Ashish, both of whom are B. Tech students; they were caught selling ganja in Medipally.

Ranga Reddy Enforcement officials arrested both students and confiscated 480 g of ganja. “They were involved in drug sales on a small scale, and we have taken them both into custody,” an official said. Both students were then transferred to Ghatkesar Excise Station for further legal proceedings, similar to the Hyderabad Techie case.

Hyderabad Techie Incident Amid High-Value Drug Seizure

Hyderabad is experiencing an increase in ganja-related cases, particularly with the width of the crackdowns being implemented by excise officials.

In what has become another of the numerous serious cases involving ganja in Hyderabad, excise officials arrested 29-year-old Rahul Singh after he was found in possession of a premium strain of ganja called OG Kush, which was allegedly smuggled into India from Bangkok.

Officials recovered 1.311 kgs of the extremely potent strain of ganja from Rahul during a raid at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Namalugundu, which is located in the Musheerabad neighbourhood of Hyderabad.

“Upon further questioning of the accused, Rahul stated the ganja was supplied to him by Injat Singh; Injat obtained the ganja from Bangkok and supplied it to Rahul for sale in the local area,” an excise official stated. “Officer Singh has already been arrested and is being held in custody; however Injat is presently incarcerated and has several cases against him,” the official continued.

Hyderabad Techie Case Reflects Wider Crackdown In City

The Hyderabad Techie case serves as an indication of recent trends in the marijuana industry throughout Hyderabad and serves as one more example of the growing concerns regarding the number of heroin smuggling networks throughout Hyderabad.

Following a number of raids there has been an increase in arrests and seizures. A recent police operation which netted 7 arrests of people with over 8 kg of ganja was one example of success as was the seizure of approximately 10 kg of cannabis through another police operation involving 3 individuals. A number of smaller amounts of ganja have also been seized. Police have reported that a significant number of the arrests and seizures of drugs so far have been of students or working professionals who, in similar to the case of the “Hyderabad techie”, either use drugs or attempt small-scale drug sales.

Also Read: Karnataka Homestay Horror: US Woman Drugged, Raped In Kodagu, Owner Cuts WiFi For 3 Days To Block Help, 2 Arrested