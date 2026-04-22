LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir Hyderabad drug news BJP minister nida khan Ranveer Singh Farhan Akhtar Dispute Diet coke brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook Ballistic Missiles ai Andrew Hugg asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Ganja-Addicted Hyderabad Techie Loses His Job Over Acute Addiction, He Then Grows Them On His House Terrace; Arrested

Ganja-Addicted Hyderabad Techie Loses His Job Over Acute Addiction, He Then Grows Them On His House Terrace; Arrested

A Hyderabad Techie quit his job after spending all his salary on ganja and was later arrested for growing cannabis at home, with 17 plants seized

Hyderabad techie arrested for growing large amounts of ganja at his home (Image: X)
Hyderabad techie arrested for growing large amounts of ganja at his home (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 22, 2026 14:39:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ganja-Addicted Hyderabad Techie Loses His Job Over Acute Addiction, He Then Grows Them On His House Terrace; Arrested

A Hyderabad techie is on trial for using a massive amount of illegal drugs. The individual was reportedly employed for an IT firm and used up his entire salary to fuel his addiction to marijuana. When he ran out of money to buy ganja he began growing marijuana as a means of income. The accused, identified as CH Shashidhar, had secured a job at a software company but soon fell into heavy drug use.

Enforcement officers stated that this individual allowed his drug use to dominate his life. “He spent nearly all of his salary on drugs and could no longer sustain himself with a job,” stated one law enforcement officer. Once the Hyderabad tech worker’s job was terminated and he no longer had any form of income he also started growing his own marijuana.

Hyderabad Techie Turns Grower After Addiction Takes Over

After running out of money for drugs, Shashidhar is accused of growing cannabis on his terrace in Gandhi Nagar, Nacharam, when the Ranga Reddy Enforcement team conducted a raid onsite based on a tip from an anonymous source.

You Might Be Interested In

Circle Inspector Balaraj led the operation along with two officers who confiscated 17 cannabis plants from the terrace. “Some plants had already flowered and one was as high as 3 metres,” Inspector Balaraj said after estimating an approximate yield of 10 kg.

Hyderabad Techie Case Highlights Student Involvement

In conjunction with the operation of the Hyderabad Techie, the Ranga Reddy Enforcement team conducted a separate operation that stemmed from student involvement in the supply of drugs on a small scale. The two students involved in this operation were Bandi Arun Kumar and B. Ashish, both of whom are B. Tech students; they were caught selling ganja in Medipally.

Ranga Reddy Enforcement officials arrested both students and confiscated 480 g of ganja. “They were involved in drug sales on a small scale, and we have taken them both into custody,” an official said. Both students were then transferred to Ghatkesar Excise Station for further legal proceedings, similar to the Hyderabad Techie case.

Hyderabad Techie Incident Amid High-Value Drug Seizure

Hyderabad is experiencing an increase in ganja-related cases, particularly with the width of the crackdowns being implemented by excise officials.

In what has become another of the numerous serious cases involving ganja in Hyderabad, excise officials arrested 29-year-old Rahul Singh after he was found in possession of a premium strain of ganja called OG Kush, which was allegedly smuggled into India from Bangkok.

Officials recovered 1.311 kgs of the extremely potent strain of ganja from Rahul during a raid at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Namalugundu, which is located in the Musheerabad neighbourhood of Hyderabad.

“Upon further questioning of the accused, Rahul stated the ganja was supplied to him by Injat Singh; Injat obtained the ganja from Bangkok and supplied it to Rahul for sale in the local area,” an excise official stated. “Officer Singh has already been arrested and is being held in custody; however Injat is presently incarcerated and has several cases against him,” the official continued.

Hyderabad Techie Case Reflects Wider Crackdown In City

The Hyderabad Techie case serves as an indication of recent trends in the marijuana industry throughout Hyderabad and serves as one more example of the growing concerns regarding the number of heroin smuggling networks throughout Hyderabad.

Following a number of raids there has been an increase in arrests and seizures. A recent police operation which netted 7 arrests of people with over 8 kg of ganja was one example of success as was the seizure of approximately 10 kg of cannabis through another police operation involving 3 individuals. A number of smaller amounts of ganja have also been seized. Police have reported that a significant number of the arrests and seizures of drugs so far have been of students or working professionals who, in similar to the case of the “Hyderabad techie”, either use drugs or attempt small-scale drug sales. 

Also Read: Karnataka Homestay Horror: US Woman Drugged, Raped In Kodagu, Owner Cuts WiFi For 3 Days To Block Help, 2 Arrested    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5Hyderabad drug newshyderabad newsHyderabad Techie

RELATED News

Amravati Viral MMS: Who Leaked 350 Sex Videos Of Accused Mohammad Ayaz Alias Tanveer’s With 180 Girls? Everything We Know

Who Was Kiran? 27-Year-Old Killed In Chilling Bengaluru ‘BDSM’ Roleplay Plot, Burned Alive; Accused Prema Recorded His Final Moments

Who Is Prema? 27-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Lures Boyfriend With ‘Romantic Proposal’, Blindfolds And Burns Him Alive For ‘Ignoring’ Her

Bengaluru Woman Lures 27-Year-Old Boyfriend With ‘Surprise For A Special Proposal’; Blindfolds And Ties Him Up, And Burns Him Alive For ‘Ignoring’ Her

FSSAI Probes Mass Food Poisoning At Gujarat Wedding After Dozens Of Guests Fall Ill In Dahod; Officials Examine Suspected Contamination And Safety Lapses

LATEST NEWS

Vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE To Debut Soon: ZEISS Triple Camera Setup, Premium Chipset, And Vibrant Colour Options—Check Launch Date And Price

Mumbai Viral Video: Woman Loses Cool At BJP Minister Over Blocking Traffic For Rally, Screams At Police Officers: ‘Get Out Of Here’

HCL Tech Share Price Falls Over 10% Today After Weak Outlook; IT Stocks Under Pressure

Husharu Pittalu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Youth Drama Everyone Is Talking About Right Now

LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Kedarnath Trek & Travel Guide 2026: Route, Distance, Difficulty, Weather, Altitude & Safety Tips

TCS Nashik New Explosive Account: Survivor Reveals How A Muslim Colleague Groped, Stared At Her Breasts & Abused Hindu Gods

Moto Edge 70 Pro Launch: AMOLED Display, Dimensity 8500 Extreme Chipset, And 50MP Triple Camera Setup, Check All Specs And Price

WATCH Viral Video: DJ Refuses To Play After Baraat Arrives Late; Baraatis Assault Crew, Police Lathi-Charge Crowd In MP’s Katni

UAE Prohibits Banks from Using WhatsApp for Financial Transactions and Customer Data Handling

Ganja-Addicted Hyderabad Techie Loses His Job Over Acute Addiction, He Then Grows Them On His House Terrace; Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ganja-Addicted Hyderabad Techie Loses His Job Over Acute Addiction, He Then Grows Them On His House Terrace; Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ganja-Addicted Hyderabad Techie Loses His Job Over Acute Addiction, He Then Grows Them On His House Terrace; Arrested
Ganja-Addicted Hyderabad Techie Loses His Job Over Acute Addiction, He Then Grows Them On His House Terrace; Arrested
Ganja-Addicted Hyderabad Techie Loses His Job Over Acute Addiction, He Then Grows Them On His House Terrace; Arrested
Ganja-Addicted Hyderabad Techie Loses His Job Over Acute Addiction, He Then Grows Them On His House Terrace; Arrested

QUICK LINKS