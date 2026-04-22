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Home > India News > Karnataka Homestay Horror: US Woman Drugged, Raped In Kodagu, Owner Cuts WiFi For 3 Days To Block Help, 2 Arrested

Karnataka Homestay Horror: US Woman Drugged, Raped In Kodagu, Owner Cuts WiFi For 3 Days To Block Help, 2 Arrested

An American tourist has alleged she was drugged and raped at a homestay in Karnataka’s Kodagu district. Police have arrested two individuals, including the main accused, Vrujesh Kumar.

US woman alleges rape at Karnataka homestay; 2 arrested as probe reveals WiFi cut, MEA steps in for investigation. Photo: Gemini.
US woman alleges rape at Karnataka homestay; 2 arrested as probe reveals WiFi cut, MEA steps in for investigation. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 22, 2026 11:28:03 IST

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Karnataka Homestay Horror: US Woman Drugged, Raped In Kodagu, Owner Cuts WiFi For 3 Days To Block Help, 2 Arrested

Karnataka Homestay Rape: An American national has alleged that she was raped at a homestay in Karnataka’s Kodagu district after being given a drink laced with intoxicating substances. HT quoted police officer  who confirmed on Tuesday that two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, while investigations continue into the role of the homestay owner. The woman, who is based in Washington and was visiting India, had been staying at a homestay in Kutta village at the time of the incident. According to a police, the complaint states that the victim was administered a drink mixed with intoxicants before the assault. The accused has been identified as Vrujesh Kumar. 

“The victim has alleged that she was administered a drink mixed with intoxicants, following which she was assaulted. Based on her complaint and supporting evidence, we have registered a case and taken the accused into custody,” the officer told HT.

Who is The Accused Identified In Karnataka Homestay Rape Case?

Police told HT that the primary accused is a resident of Jharkhand. The homestay owner is also under investigation for allegedly attempting to prevent the woman from seeking help.

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The case intensified after allegations emerged that the owner tried to suppress the incident. Investigators have revealed that there is preliminary evidence suggesting that the victim’s access to WiFi was deliberately cut off for three days, restricting her ability to contact anyone.

“Prima facie, there is evidence to suggest that the homestay owner tried to restrict the victim’s communication. His role is under investigation, and he has also been arrested,” the officer told HT.

Victim Contacted US Authorities After Leaving  Karnataka Homestay Rape Case

Reports say that the victim managed to leave the homestay after three days, informing the owner that she was travelling to Mysuru. After leaving, she contacted authorities in the United States, prompting American officials to reach out to Indian police via email.

“Acting on communication from US embassy authorities, we initiated formal proceedings. The case was registered promptly, and investigation teams were deployed,” police told HT. 

Both the accused and the homestay owner have been remanded to judicial custody until May 3 by a local court.

MEA Intervenes In The Karnataka Homestay Rape Case

The incident has also come under the scrutiny of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), with officials from Delhi and Chennai contacting local police to review the situation and coordinate further action.

However, the district administration has not issued detailed public statements so far, citing the sensitive nature of the case.

Police said further investigation is underway, including forensic analysis and the collection of digital evidence.

“We are ensuring a thorough and impartial probe. All angles, including possible complicity, are being examined,” the officer stated.

This is not the first case that a foreigner has been raped in Karnataka. Last year, an Israeli traveller was raped by three men in the same state. 

Also Read: FIR Registered Against TMC’s Kunal Ghosh And Garga Chatterjee For Allegedly Sharing Fake BJP Document In West Bengal

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Tags: karnatakakarnataka homestaykarnataka newsKarnataka policeRapeus woman rape

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Karnataka Homestay Horror: US Woman Drugged, Raped In Kodagu, Owner Cuts WiFi For 3 Days To Block Help, 2 Arrested
Karnataka Homestay Horror: US Woman Drugged, Raped In Kodagu, Owner Cuts WiFi For 3 Days To Block Help, 2 Arrested
Karnataka Homestay Horror: US Woman Drugged, Raped In Kodagu, Owner Cuts WiFi For 3 Days To Block Help, 2 Arrested
Karnataka Homestay Horror: US Woman Drugged, Raped In Kodagu, Owner Cuts WiFi For 3 Days To Block Help, 2 Arrested

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