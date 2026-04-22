YouTube Bows To Indonesia: Raises Minimum Age To 16, Underage Accounts To Be Deactivated Soon

After weeks of back and forth, YouTube has finally done what Indonesia asked it to do. The video platform has officially complied with Indonesia’s social media restrictions for children under 16, and the country’s communications minister Meutya Hafid confirmed it at a press conference on Wednesday.

A Letter That Changed Everything

It was not an easy road to get here. Earlier this month, Indonesia had sent Google a formal letter of reprimand because YouTube was simply not cooperating with the new social media rules that came into effect last month. The government was not happy, and it made that very clear. But now, things seem to have turned around. YouTube handed over a “letter of compliance” to Minister Meutya Hafid, signalling that it is now ready to play by Indonesia’s rules.

What The New Rules Actually Say

Indonesia’s new regulation is quite straightforward but strict. Social media companies with platforms that the government considers high-risk are now required to deactivate accounts that belong to children under 16. It is part of a broader push by the Indonesian government to protect younger users from content and targeting that they may not be ready for.

What YouTube Has Actually Done

YouTube has not just signed a piece of paper and called it a day. The platform has already changed its minimum age on its guidelines to 16. Minister Meutya also shared that YouTube has outlined plans to fully deactivate accounts belonging to users under 16. On top of that, the platform will eliminate advertisements that target children and teenagers going forward. That last part is a big deal, considering how much of online advertising is directed at young audiences.

YouTube Speaks Up

Danny Ardianto, Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy for YouTube in Asia Pacific, was also present at the press conference and did not shy away from addressing the situation directly. He said that the company “is in line with the commitment of the Indonesian government to continue supporting children’s protection.” It was a clear signal that YouTube is now choosing cooperation over confrontation.



Who Else Has Complied?



YouTube is not alone in this. Minister Meutya confirmed that several other major social media platforms have already complied with the regulation. X, Bigo Live, Meta, and TikTok have all fallen in line. The minister also added that she expects gaming platform Roblox to follow suit very soon, which would be another significant step given how popular Roblox is among younger users.



Why This Matters



Indonesia is one of the largest social media markets in the world, and the government has been increasingly vocal about protecting its younger population online. This regulation is not just a symbolic gesture — it comes with real enforcement teeth, as the reprimand letter to Google earlier this month showed. The fact that major platforms are now complying one by one suggests that Indonesia’s firm stance is working.

For parents across the country, this is a welcome development. And for the platforms themselves, the message from Jakarta is now crystal clear — comply or face consequences.

(Input from Agnecy)

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