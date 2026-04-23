Who Is Humayun Kabir? Violent Clashes Erupt In Murshidabad During West Bengal Elections After AJUP Leader Claimed ‘Mamata Banerjee Purchased 27 Of Our Candidates’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case Amanullah Khan dating Ambulance sex video Atal Pension Yojana donald trump Divyanka sirohi Diesel price Cricket Trump Naughty and Nice List Rape Bengaluru Gym Trainer Nitesh Boycott Lenskart Amal Khalil Former Servant Accused In IRS Officer Daughter Rape Murder Case
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Who Is Humayun Kabir? Violent Clashes Erupt In Murshidabad During West Bengal Elections After AJUP Leader Claimed ‘Mamata Banerjee Purchased 27 Of Our Candidates’

Who Is Humayun Kabir? Violent Clashes Erupt In Murshidabad During West Bengal Elections After AJUP Leader Claimed ‘Mamata Banerjee Purchased 27 Of Our Candidates’

Violence erupted in West Bengal’s Murshidabad during Phase 1 polling as AJUP leader Humayun Kabir accused Mamata Banerjee and TMC of bribing candidates.

TMC Vs Humayun Kabir In Bengal (IMAGE: X)
TMC Vs Humayun Kabir In Bengal (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 23, 2026 14:23:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Humayun Kabir? Violent Clashes Erupt In Murshidabad During West Bengal Elections After AJUP Leader Claimed ‘Mamata Banerjee Purchased 27 Of Our Candidates’

WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS: On the first day of the assembly election on Thursday, violent confrontations in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal between TMC workers and those who supported the Aam Janata Unnayan Party leader Humayun Kabir erupted. The violence that followed the start of the high-stakes election in West Bengal was preceded by a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress by Humayun Kabir, who accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of plotting a massive bribery campaign to sabotage his campaign.

Humayun Kabir: ‘Mamata Banerjee has purchased 27 of our candidates’

Kabir claimed that the TMC was aggressively buying his party candidates in order to make them leave the competition. In an early morning poll, he claimed that the ruling party had been bribing 27 candidates of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) throughout the state.

Kabir said that Mamata Banerjee had bought 27 of our candidates in different seats in Bengal between Rs 9 lakh and 30 lakh.

You Might Be Interested In

He said his original list of 142 candidates has been narrowed to 115 due to these financial favoritism. He claimed that Mamata Banerjee does not want the Muslim electorate of the state to support her anymore, and has squandered more than enough money to build temples and grant Hindu religious leaders to polarise voters.

Kabir was welcomed with a wall of resistance, when he made a visit to a polling booth in Shibnagar village, an area that is part of the Naoda assembly constituency. The backers of the TMC surrounded his car and hoisted go back slogans and labeled the AJUP leader a BJP agent.

Videos of lathi charge and clash with police surface online

This protest led to a lot of tension, and the central forces had to act immediately in order to put the situation under control. In the course of the day, there started to appear reports of physical confrontations.

The activists of the AJUP claimed that TMC employees had beaten one of their booth-level presidents at his home. In a different section of Murshidabad, a full-blown fight erupted between the TMC labourers and the AJUP activists.

Who Is Humayun Kabir? 

Humayun Kabir is an Indian politician who represents West Bengal and is a well-known personality in the regional politics of the state. He is the leader of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), which is an alternative to the mainstream parties such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC). 

Kabir has been involved in grassroots politics especially in Murshidabad district and has been credited with his outspoken criticism towards Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. His politics has been inclined towards the minority representation and matters concerning governance and perceived corruption in ruling structures and structures, which has made him a contentious but powerful figure in Bengal elections.

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Witness Violence in Murshidabad

It was so out of control that security guards were compelled to roll out a mild lathi charge to break up crowds after a row broke out between party activists and police. The climate was already tense by the fact that the night before (Tuesday, April 22) a crude bomb had been allegedly thrown towards the feet of a resident who was coming back to the house after saying namaz.

Kabir, who did not get a chance to contest his suspension in the TMC in December after suggesting a Babri-type of mosque, is re-running under his new party, AJUP. The initial round encompasses 152 seats and 1,478 party members in the fray, and the TMC is vying a fourth term in power against a fresh attack by the BJP. As the votes are counted on May 4, the Murshidabad happenings highlight the strain and change of allegiance that marked this election season.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Result Date 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Date and Time

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assembly Elections 2026assemblyelection-hero-3Humayun Kabirtmcwest bengal elections

RELATED News

‘Jhalmuri Maine Khayi, Lekin Jhal TMC Ko Lagi’: PM Modi Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee As West Bengal Goes To Voting

West Bengal Exit Polls: When Will Exit Polls Be Announced? Know The Exact Date, Time And Election Commission Rules

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: When Will Exit Polls Be Announced? Know The Exact Date, Time And Election Commission Rules

Shivratan Agarwal Cause of Death: Billion-Dollar Snack Brand Bikaji Founder Dies at 74, Was in Chennai for 10 Days for Wife’s Surgery

Is India Buying 40 Sukhoi Su-57 Jets From Russia Amid AMCA Delay? New Report Make Big Claims

LATEST NEWS

Aashiqui 2 Re-Release Date: Shraddha Kapoor Wants To Watch Film Again On Big Screen, Deets Inside

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

What Is He Jian? China Teases Nuclear Aircraft Carrier, Shares Video On PLA Founding Anniversary | WATCH

‘They Use Wildlife Cameras on Us’: Sonam Bajwa Slams Paparazzi Culture, Says ‘Can’t Escape Them,’ Opens Up on Awkward, Unfiltered Moments

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Date, Direct Link, Steps To Check Result

Who Is Sanaullah Khan? Pakistani Journalist Banned By Mohsin Naqvi Over Criticism Claims His Brother Was Kidnapped From Lahore; Appeal Video Goes Viral — WATCH

NSE IPO Update: Sebi Panel Clears ₹1,800 Crore Settlement — What’s Next For India’s Biggest Stock Exchange Listing?

Simon Doull Names Best IPL Finisher — Ignores IPL 2026 Stars MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya

Graveyard Dating Trend: Why Is Gen Z Ditching Cafes For Cemeteries? Reason Behind Viral Romance Shift

Parth Samthaan Quits Social Media, Slams Fake Bot Accounts In Explosive Exit Message

Who Is Humayun Kabir? Violent Clashes Erupt In Murshidabad During West Bengal Elections After AJUP Leader Claimed ‘Mamata Banerjee Purchased 27 Of Our Candidates’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Humayun Kabir? Violent Clashes Erupt In Murshidabad During West Bengal Elections After AJUP Leader Claimed ‘Mamata Banerjee Purchased 27 Of Our Candidates’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Humayun Kabir? Violent Clashes Erupt In Murshidabad During West Bengal Elections After AJUP Leader Claimed ‘Mamata Banerjee Purchased 27 Of Our Candidates’
Who Is Humayun Kabir? Violent Clashes Erupt In Murshidabad During West Bengal Elections After AJUP Leader Claimed ‘Mamata Banerjee Purchased 27 Of Our Candidates’
Who Is Humayun Kabir? Violent Clashes Erupt In Murshidabad During West Bengal Elections After AJUP Leader Claimed ‘Mamata Banerjee Purchased 27 Of Our Candidates’
Who Is Humayun Kabir? Violent Clashes Erupt In Murshidabad During West Bengal Elections After AJUP Leader Claimed ‘Mamata Banerjee Purchased 27 Of Our Candidates’

QUICK LINKS