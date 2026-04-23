Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: When Will Exit Polls Be Announced? Know The Exact Date, Time And Election Commission Rules

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: Today, April 23, Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are going live in one phase and the voters of the state are heading to the polls with high stakes and higher security. However, while the public is intrigued by exit polls in all their glory, we can’t expect any exit polls to be published immediately after voting. This is due to stringent directives by Election Commission of India, which controls when exit polls can be published during multi-phase elections in multiple states. As counting will take place on May 4, here are the details on why exit polls will be delayed, when they will be launched and what law says.

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: What Are Exit Polls

Exit polls are surveys conducted by agencies after voting that estimate voter preferences at polling stations. Exit polls are launched to provide a glimpse into probable election outcomes much before the actual counting takes place. While exit polls are not always accurate, they shape our perception and politics.

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: Why Can’t They Be Launched Today?

Even though Tamil Nadu has been polled today, exit polls cannot be launched because elections are being conducted in multiple phases in different states. The Election Commission has prevented exit polls from being published until voting is complete across the states. This prevents voters in ongoing phases from being affected by early exit polls from other states.

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026- Is it Banned by The Election Commission?

Yes. The Election Commission of India has banned the publication of exit polls for the entire period of polls. The ban is to uphold the integrity of the elections and ensure that no one can influence the voters.

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026- How Long are Exit Polls Banned?

The exit polls are banned from 7:00 a.m. on 9th April to 6:30 p.m. on 29th April 2026. The ban is for all the states where polls are held. The Survey and media organisations will not be allowed to publish exit polls for any state during and after the polls.

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026- When Will Exit Poll Results Be Announced?

The Exit polls for all the states that went to polls will be announced after 6:30 p.m. on 29th April 2026. After the final phase of the elections is over in West Bengal, the survey agencies will be allowed to publish the exit polls.

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026- What is the Punishment for Publishing Exit Polls?

It is punishable by a fine or up to two years of imprisonment under the Representation of the People Act, 1951- Section 126A. The election commission has banned the publication of exit polls during the entire period of polls. The elections will be held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and rest of the southern states.

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: How Did Exit Polls Look in 2021 Exit Polls?

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 exit polls predicted the DMK-led alliance of MK Stalin would win by a landslide, with 175 to 195 seats. The AIADMK-led alliance was projected to get between 38 and 54 seats. The predictions matched up with the results, and exit polls can have a massive effect on politics.

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: When Is the Counting and Voting Time?

All phases of voting in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23, while West Bengal and other states have voting in multiple phases, with the last phase on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 4 for all states, including Tamil Nadu. Results will be announced on May 4.

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