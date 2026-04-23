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Home > Entertainment News > Haryanvi Actress-Singer Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After Her Death At 30, Final Message Leaves Fans Emotional

Haryanvi Actress-Singer Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After Her Death At 30, Final Message Leaves Fans Emotional

Divyanka Sirohi passed away at 30, reportedly due to a heart attack, leaving fans shocked and mourning her sudden demise. Her last Instagram dance video has now gone viral, with fans flooding the post with tributes and condolences.

Haryanvi Actress-Singer Divyanka Sirohi (Image Credit: Facebook)
Haryanvi Actress-Singer Divyanka Sirohi (Image Credit: Facebook)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 23, 2026 11:53:03 IST

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Haryanvi Actress-Singer Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After Her Death At 30, Final Message Leaves Fans Emotional

Divyanka Sirohi, a renowned Haryanvi actress, social media influencer died on April 21 at the age of 30, allegedly of a heart attack. Her sudden death has shocked her followers, who are known to follow her in music videos and on the Internet. Her brother Himanshu Sirohi was the one who conducted her last rites. Her last Instagram post started going viral shortly after the news, with her followers across the board responding emotionally and giving their tributes.

Haryanvi Actress-Singer Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After Her Death At 30, Final Message Leaves Fans Emotional

Her viral final post is a dance video in which she is visible dancing to the song, Barsana Mila Hai. Wearing a blue floral pattern lehenga-choli in white, Divyanka looks elegant and joyful in the video, which is in stark contrast to the tragic news of her death. With songs performed by such artists as B Praak, Afsana Khan, and Mir Desai, the video has resonated with customers, with comments sections awash with condolences, reminiscent of her global personality and talent.




Divyanka was born on November 19, 1996 in Chaudhary Charan Singh University where she did her BCA and went on to pursue her MBA in Sikkim. She had a family in Ghaziabad and her family members are still alive. Singing in over 50 Haryanvi numbers, she collaborated with popular musicians like Masoom Sharma, Amit Saini Rohtakia, and KD over the years. During a previous interview, she told that she started with a viral Tik Tok video which received almost 20 million views and assisted her in gaining a huge following and becoming a recognised name in the Haryanvi entertainment scene.

Also Read: Watch Viral Video: Aryan Khan Steals The Show With His ‘Battle Mode’ Energy During Joota Churai Ritual At Best Friend’s Wedding

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Haryanvi Actress-Singer Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After Her Death At 30, Final Message Leaves Fans Emotional

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Haryanvi Actress-Singer Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After Her Death At 30, Final Message Leaves Fans Emotional

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Haryanvi Actress-Singer Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After Her Death At 30, Final Message Leaves Fans Emotional
Haryanvi Actress-Singer Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After Her Death At 30, Final Message Leaves Fans Emotional
Haryanvi Actress-Singer Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After Her Death At 30, Final Message Leaves Fans Emotional
Haryanvi Actress-Singer Divyanka Sirohi’s Last Instagram Post Goes Viral After Her Death At 30, Final Message Leaves Fans Emotional

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