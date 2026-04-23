Aryan Khan viral video: A light moment of the wedding ceremony became a high-voltage show when Aryan Khan took his competitive edge to the very famous ‘joota churai’ ceremony in the marriage of his best friend. The celebration, held for Rhea Nadkarni and Maahir Mehta, quickly grabbed attention online after a video of the moment surfaced. Posted by event organizers Zesst Events, the video shows the boisterous antics of the ceremony, as Aryan is in the middle of the action as the fun ritual turns into a dramatic standoff.

Watch Viral Video: Aryan Khan Steals The Show With His ‘Battle Mode’ Energy During Joota Churai Ritual At Best Friend’s Wedding

Aryan Khan viral video: In the video, we find Aryan dressed in a casual fashion with jeans and a brown jacket, desperately clinging to the shoe of the groom, as people on the bride’s side of the marriage are trying to take it away. Then there will be a comic tug-of-war, and laugh and shout. At one moment, Aryan is almost losing control, but he does not want to surrender, pushing, evading and outwitting other people in the crowd. Remaining faithful to the game spirit, he ends up making off with the shoe, which makes the situation one of the funniest moments of the wedding celebration.









Aryan Khan viral video: The clip, which was uploaded previously this month, immediately became viral, as fans praised the fun loving and spirited side of Aryan. In addition to the wedding buzz, Aryan has been making some headlines in the professional front. Recently, he debuted as a director with the Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, in which he performs various roles as director, writer, creator and showrunner. The show also boasts a well cast ensemble including actors such as Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh and Sahher Bambba, and other highlights of Aryan entering the entertainment industry.

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