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Home > Entertainment News > Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Crosses ₹127 Crore Worldwide, Maintains Lead Over Dhurandhar 2

Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Crosses ₹127 Crore Worldwide, Maintains Lead Over Dhurandhar 2

Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Bhooth Bangla continues its strong box office run, crossing ₹127 crore worldwide in six days while maintaining a steady pace despite competition. The film has kept Dhurandhar 2 behind in the box office race, driven by consistent collections and audience appeal.

Bhoot Bangla (Photo: IG)
Bhoot Bangla (Photo: IG)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 23, 2026 08:18:42 IST

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Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Crosses ₹127 Crore Worldwide, Maintains Lead Over Dhurandhar 2

Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: The horror comedy Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar is in the midst of a successful worldwide box office run, exceeding about 127 crores worldwide in the course of six days since its release. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has performed steadily amid mixed reviews and with stiff competition with other big releases and continued to have a strong lead in daily ticket collection and attendance.

Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Crosses ₹127 Crore Worldwide

Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: According to the Sacnilk report, on Day 6, the Akshay Kumar starrer that ran across 11,584 shows in the country, minted Rs 6.15 crore. With this, the total India gross collections Rs 93.87 crore, and total India net earnings on the other hand, are Rs 78.90 crore. The movie is said to have collected approximately 6 crores (approx.) on its sixth day in India net collections taking its domestic collection to nearly 80 crores. The foreign markets have also played a big role as the film’s international gross has gone beyond ₹120 crore. According to industry observers, the film did very well during its opening weekend and slightly declined during the midweek but recorded a stable performance. Its largest box office competitor Dhurandhar 2, still remains in the fray, but as per the current trends Bhooth Bangla has been on the rise in terms of day-to-day collections. Akshay Kumar mass appeal, direction of the movie by Priyadarshan and popularity of horror-comedy genre among family viewers are credited to the success of the movie.

Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Maintains Lead Over Dhurandhar 2

Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Having a good word of mouth in various areas and a steady occupancy rate, Bhooth Bangla is likely to continue to ride the tide in its second week. According to trade analysts, with the same trajectory, the film can easily proceed to greater heights, which will only make Akshay Kumar more box office hits in 2026.

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Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Crosses ₹127 Crore Worldwide, Maintains Lead Over Dhurandhar 2

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Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Crosses ₹127 Crore Worldwide, Maintains Lead Over Dhurandhar 2
Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Crosses ₹127 Crore Worldwide, Maintains Lead Over Dhurandhar 2
Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Crosses ₹127 Crore Worldwide, Maintains Lead Over Dhurandhar 2
Bhoot Bangla Movie Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Crosses ₹127 Crore Worldwide, Maintains Lead Over Dhurandhar 2

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