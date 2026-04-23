Bengaluru Horror: 19-Year-Old Kills Newborn, Dumps Body In A Bag After Giving Birth Inside A Factory Toilet; Probe Underway

Bengaluru: A disturbing incident has come to light from Bengaluru, where a 19-year-old woman has allegedly killed her newborn shortly after giving birth inside a factory toilet in Devanahalli.

The woman, identified as Renuka, was working at the factory and had reportedly gone to use the restroom on Wednesday when she unexpectedly went into labour.

Baby Found Inside Washroom Bag

According to police, the delivery took place inside the toilet. Soon after birth, the infant was allegedly killed and the body was placed inside a bag. The matter surfaced when another employee entered the washroom and discovered the remains, following which the management alerted authorities.

Police Suspect Panic And Fear

Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was unmarried and may have acted out of fear of social stigma. Officials believe the situation escalated quickly after the sudden delivery, leading to the tragic outcome.

Investigation Underway

Police reached the spot and carried out an inspection before confirming that the newborn had died after birth. A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress. The woman has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Disclaimer: This report is based on information available from multiple media reports and early inputs from the investigation. NewsX has not independently verified all details, and the facts may be updated as the police inquiry progresses.

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