‘What Kind Of Stupidity Is This’: Mumbai Woman Faces Backlash For Throwing Garbage And Abusing People On The Road During BJP Minister’s Mahila Sammaan Rally | WATCH

Mumbai: A woman in Mumbai has come under heavy criticism online after a video of her creating a scene during a political rally began circulating widely on social media. The incident reportedly took place during a BJP leader’s Mahila Sammaan Rally, where traffic restrictions were in place.

Video Sparks Outrage Online

In the viral clip, the woman is seen arguing with people on the road, allegedly hurling abuses and throwing garbage, while visibly upset over the disruption caused by the rally. Her actions quickly drew attention online, with many users reacting strongly to her behaviour.

Several social media users questioned why she was being praised in some circles despite her conduct. One user wrote, “What kind of stupidity is this? People are making her a hero but see what she is doing. She is abusing people, throwing garbage on road, creating ruckus. We shouldn’t promote people like her.”

Divided Reactions On Social Media

While a section of users criticised her actions as inappropriate and disruptive, others pointed to the inconvenience caused by political events that block public roads. The incident has triggered a broader debate around civic responsibility and public behaviour during such situations.

Debate Over Public Conduct And Accountability

The episode has once again highlighted the tension between public inconvenience due to rallies and how individuals choose to respond to it. While frustration over traffic disruptions is common, many believe that resorting to aggressive or unruly behaviour only worsens the situation.

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