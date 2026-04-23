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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Monkey Enters Home In Muzaffarnagar, Cradles 3-Month-Old Baby And Turns Aggressive When Family Intervenes; Had Lost Its Own Infant Days Earlier

Watch: Monkey Enters Home In Muzaffarnagar, Cradles 3-Month-Old Baby And Turns Aggressive When Family Intervenes; Had Lost Its Own Infant Days Earlier

In Muzaffarnagar, a monkey sat with a three-month-old baby and refused to leave, turning aggressive when the family tried to intervene.

Monkey Guards Infant Inside Home (Image: X)
Monkey Guards Infant Inside Home (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 23, 2026 21:35:34 IST

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Watch: Monkey Enters Home In Muzaffarnagar, Cradles 3-Month-Old Baby And Turns Aggressive When Family Intervenes; Had Lost Its Own Infant Days Earlier

In Muzaffarnagar, a scary and unusual event was seen when a monkey walked into a house and sat next to an infant aged 3 months, shocking the family. The situation got worse when the monkey did not leave after many attempts from the family to remove it from the infant.

The monkey thought to family quietly walked into the room where the baby was lying alone and began to pet the baby very gently and lovingly. The monkey stroked the baby’s head and face with affection, as though he was caring for her. The incident became very frightful when the mother walked into the room to see what the monkey had done.

Muzaffarnagar monkey incident frightens family as mother runs to save baby

When the mother walked into the room, she was terrified and wanted to run to her baby. However, when she approached her baby, the monkey got very aggressive and attempted to charge her as if to bite her. The Muzaffarnagar monkey incident had become out of control with the screams of the mother! Neighbours were drawn into the situation due to the mother’s screams.

Although the baby was wailing non stop the monkey would not touch the baby at all, but it held hold of and groomed the baby instead. The whole family tried every possible method to get this animal away from the baby; scaring the monkey, coaxing it, and offering it food were all attempts to lure it away from the child, yet none were successful. The monkey would not leave this child during the Muzaffarnagar monkey incident, and everyone present was frightened.

Muzaffarnagar monkey incident draws large crowd but no one can approach baby

As panic grew, the family called for assistance. After failing to separate the monkey from the child, an animal rescuer was notified to help. At this point, the Muzaffarnagar monkey incident drew a significant crowd, yet there were no safe means to approach the child.

The rescuer decided to try to distract the monkey rather than to force it. Using videos on his mobile device to try to divert the monkey’s attention, the rescuer successfully made a way for the monkey to leave during the Muzaffarnagar monkey incident.
Muzaffarnagar monkey incident linked to animal’s lost infant

Muzaffarnagar monkey incident resolved after clever rescue attempt

As wildlife videos were displayed, the monkey exhibited signs of curiosity and gradually approached the individual who always assists a rescuer. Immediately thereafter, there was an opportunity moment to intervene, prior to acting upon it, the rescuer rapidly received the child and gave the person their baby safely.

A person named Tehseen, who was local to the area, provided further explanation regarding the incident. He stated he had left his residence for labour during the early hours of the morning, when his spouse, Gulista, had completed the infant’s feeding and gone outside for chores, leaving the small infant inside. It was at this point that the monkey made its entry through an open window into the household.

Several days following the incident, an animal rescuer identified as Sunny Chopra indicated that there was a connection between the young child found with the deceased child monkey on November 22, 2023, and the Muzaffarnagar monkey incident.

Muzaffarnagar monkey incident linked to animal’s lost infant

Animal rescuer Sunny Chopra indicated that the monkey was female, and about six days prior to the occurrence of the Muzaffarnagar monkey incident, the animal’s own infant had died….and, therefore, during the timeframe of the Muzaffarnagar monkey incident, it is probable that it believed that the child taken from its owner was its own.

Sunny Chopra further stated that while the adult attempted to take the child from the monkey, the animal became aggressive due to feeling threatened. Fortunately, at the conclusion of the Muzaffarnagar monkey incident, no one sustained injuries; however, the occurrence was traumatic for the entire family, demonstrating that such events are unpredictable.

Also Read: Moradabad Horror: 35-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Over Going To Gym In UP, Bludgeons Her To Death, Later Spends 7 Hours With Body In Chilling Cover-Up Attempt   

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Watch: Monkey Enters Home In Muzaffarnagar, Cradles 3-Month-Old Baby And Turns Aggressive When Family Intervenes; Had Lost Its Own Infant Days Earlier

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Watch: Monkey Enters Home In Muzaffarnagar, Cradles 3-Month-Old Baby And Turns Aggressive When Family Intervenes; Had Lost Its Own Infant Days Earlier

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Watch: Monkey Enters Home In Muzaffarnagar, Cradles 3-Month-Old Baby And Turns Aggressive When Family Intervenes; Had Lost Its Own Infant Days Earlier
Watch: Monkey Enters Home In Muzaffarnagar, Cradles 3-Month-Old Baby And Turns Aggressive When Family Intervenes; Had Lost Its Own Infant Days Earlier
Watch: Monkey Enters Home In Muzaffarnagar, Cradles 3-Month-Old Baby And Turns Aggressive When Family Intervenes; Had Lost Its Own Infant Days Earlier
Watch: Monkey Enters Home In Muzaffarnagar, Cradles 3-Month-Old Baby And Turns Aggressive When Family Intervenes; Had Lost Its Own Infant Days Earlier

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