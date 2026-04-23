Moradabad Horror: 35-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Over Going To Gym In UP, Bludgeons Her To Death, Later Spends 7 Hours With Body In Chilling Cover-Up Attempt

What occurred in Moradabad is shocking. A 35-year-old woman was reportedly murdered by her husband after years of arguments surrounding her attendance at the gym. This incident has raised concerns about safety in the home and the increase in violent arguments.

Reports say that the suspect was identified as Shobhit Gupta (35), who is a scrap dealer living in Katghar. Both Shobhit and his wife Poonam (35) were involved in the altercation on Wednesday morning after Poonam returned home from working out at the gym.

Moradabad murder highlights rising domestic violence concerns

According to reports, the couple would frequently argue about Poonam going to the gym up to the point of an argument on Wednesday. Evidence suggests that during this argument, is when Shobhit attacked Poonam with an iron shutter rod.

Unfortunately, Poonam died at the scene. The Moradabad murder, while tragic, highlights how quick an argument can result in extreme violence.

Moradabad murder accused tried to stage the incident as an accident

As per reports, instead of getting help after the incident, the accused reportedly attempted to cover up the murder. Police stated that Shobhit placed his wife on the bed after killing her and remained there for approximately seven hours to make the murder appear as if it were an accident.

When his daughter returned from school and asked about her mother, he allegedly sent her to another room while he called the police and reported that his wife had fallen and injured herself. The investigation rapidly changed when the officers noted that something was out of place.

Moradabad murder confession after police notice injuries

According to reports, upon arriving, police discovered that Poonam had serious head trauma that did not correlate to Shobhit’s story about his wife falling down the stairs. Officers were suspicious of the situation and asked Shobhit more questions.

The suspect admitted guilt during police questioning. Police Superintendent Ranvijay Singh discussed the incident: “It was a domestic altercation between husband and wife. The husband struck the wife in the head with a pole that was used to pull the shutter, causing her death.”

Moradabad murder victim’s family alleges long-term harassment

“He was harassing my sister long before this happened. We learned that my brother-in-law murdered her, and we want him prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” The allegations regarding the long-term threats and abuses against Poonam have added yet another dimension to the Moradabad murderer investigation and raise more questions about safety in the home.

This incident has caused us to once again look at the issue of women’s safety in their own homes. What started out as a simple, everyday disagreement regarding whether or not to go to the gym has sadly ended with the deepest regret of losing a loved one due to an argument.

Moradabad murder raises questions over domestic safety

The police have now registered and opened a full investigation into what happened, along with continuing their investigation of the previously reported allegations of harassment, in order to obtain justice for the victim, in the Moradabad murder case.

Also Read: IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Delhi Court Grants 4-Day Police Custody Of Accused Rahul Meena To Aid Probe And Evidence Collection