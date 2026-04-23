Will A Third Front Emerge In Bihar As Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Prashant Kishor After RJD Exit? Viral Video Sparks Buzz Over New Political Strategy

Tej Pratap Yadav, the leader of Janshakti Janata Dal, who was sacked from the RJD close to a year ago, had met political strategist Prashant Kishor, who is the founder of Jan Suraaj Party, on late Tuesday evening. He uploaded a small video of their interaction, which took place in an undisclosed venue, on X and commented that the discussion was quite important and was centered around politics in Bihar.

Tej Pratap Yadav Meets Prashant Kishor After RJD Exit

“We had a long discussion regarding the expectations of the masses and changes in the equations of politics. This wasn’t just a meeting for formalities, but it comprised discussions on various matters that can influence the course of politics in future,” according to a tweet by Tej Pratap, roughly translated into English.

Bihar Politics Heats Up

This appears to be his attempt to stake out his position in Bihar’s political arena after being soundly defeated in the assembly polls back in November.

In the assembly elections that were held last year, he lost in the Mahua constituency, finishing a poor third place behind LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh, who beat him by a huge difference of 51,938 votes. His younger brother, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, managed to win in the nearby Raghopur constituency with 1,18,597 votes.

“I, Tej Pratap Yadav, view this dialogue as a significant experience in my political life, where my resolve to move forward with a positive mindset and the spirit of public service has grown even stronger,” he wrote on X.

Is Tej Pratap Yadav Exploring New Alliances?

Some leaders from the ruling NDA government, as well as from the Mahagathbandhan opposition party, in an anonymous statement to news agency PTI, said that in case of an alliance between Tej Pratap and Kishor, there is the possibility of the emergence of the “third front” in Bihar.

Prashant Kishor, 48, claims that he would not like his party, Jan Suraaj Party, to have any kind of association with other political parties, rather he wanted to offer a choice to people of Bihar in politics. However, he told in assembly elections that his opinion about Tej Pratap was better than that of Tejashwi Yadav and Samrat Choudhary, the new Bihar Chief Minister.

Kishor claimed, “Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and Samrat Choudhary are politicians because they were born as children of political leaders. Unlike other two, Tej Pratap Yadav seems to be more transparent.” Samrat Choudhary, often criticized by Kishor for not having proper education, is the son of two ex-MPs, Shakuni Choudhary and Parvati Devi.

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