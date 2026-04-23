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Home > Sports News > Damac vs Al Okhdood Live Streaming and Channel Details: Time, Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026 match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world

Damac vs Al Okhdood Live Streaming and Channel Details: Time, Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026 match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Damac vs Al Okhdood Saudi Pro League Match in India, Dubai, UAE, Middle East. Follow NewsX for more info.

Damac vs Al Okhdood Live Streaming and Channel Details. Photo X
Damac vs Al Okhdood Live Streaming and Channel Details. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 23, 2026 22:14:52 IST

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Damac vs Al Okhdood Live Streaming and Channel Details: Time, Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026 match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world

Damac vs Al Okhdood Live Streaming: The fight for survival in the Saudi Pro League goes on today, April 23, 2026, when Damac FC hosts Al-Okhdood at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium. Both teams are currently in the bottom quarter of the table, so this Matchday 29 game is very important for their chances of staying up.

Damac is in 15th place with 23 points going into this match. They are just above the relegation zone, but their form has been all over the place, with a lot of draws and close losses. But there have been some signs of hope. Their recent performances, like a hard-fought win over Al-Najma, showed that they have the offensive skills to break down defences that aren’t doing well. Damac will try to use their knowledge of the high-altitude conditions to their advantage when they play at home in Abha. Their defence has let in 46 goals this season, so they need to be disciplined to make sure they don’t give the visitors an early lead.

The situation is much worse for Al-Okhdood. They are in 17th place right now with 16 points, which is seven points less than what they need to be safe. Their recent results show how hard they have been working, with a shocking 0–5 loss to Al-Fayha and a 0–2 loss to Al-Nassr. Even though they have weak defences (they’ve given up 59 goals, the second most in the league), they have shown they can pull off an upset, like when they beat Al-Fateh 1–0 earlier this month. Christian Bassogog’s creativity and Samuel Portugal’s ability to stop shots will be very important for them to stay in the game tonight.

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In the past, Damac has done very well against the visitors, winning four times and drawing once in their last five meetings. According to the numbers, the home team is 55% likely to win. Al-Okhdood is fighting for its life, but Damac’s better scoring record and home field advantage make them more likely to win this match.

Damac vs Al Okhdood Live Streaming Saudi Pro League 2026

When will the Damac vs Al Okhdood Saudi Pro League 2026 match take place?
The match between Damac vs Al Akhdoud match is scheduled for Thursday, 23 April 2026.

When will the Damac vs Al Okhdood Saudi Pro League 2026 match start?
The match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST in India and on 9:00 PM Saudi Time on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

Where will the Damac vs Al Okhdood Saudi Pro League 2026 match be played?
The game will be held at the Prince Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha. 

Where to watch Damac vs Al Okhdood Saudi Pro League 2026 match in India?
The match will not be broadcast live on TV in India and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 11:30 PM IST on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

Where to watch Damac vs Al Okhdood Saudi Pro League 2026 match in Dubai (UAE) and across Middle East?

The match will be broadcast live on SSC Network across MENA regions and live-streamed on the Shahid VIP app from 9:00 PM Dubai Time on Thursday, 23 April 2026.

Last 5 matches of Damac 

Date Competition Opponent Result Score
Apr 9, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Qadsiah Draw 1–1
Apr 4, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Ahli Loss 0–3
Mar 28, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Riyadh Win 3–0
Mar 12, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Najma Win 3–1
Mar 5, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Shabab Draw 1–1

Last 5 matches of Al Okhdoud 

Date Competition Opponent Result Score
Apr 11, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr Loss 0–2
Apr 5, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Fateh Win 1–0
Mar 29, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Fayha Loss 0–5
Mar 13, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq Loss 1–2
Mar 7, 2026 Saudi Pro League Al-Hilal Loss 0–4

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Damac vs Al Okhdood Live Streaming and Channel Details: Time, Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026 match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world

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Damac vs Al Okhdood Live Streaming and Channel Details: Time, Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026 match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world
Damac vs Al Okhdood Live Streaming and Channel Details: Time, Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026 match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world
Damac vs Al Okhdood Live Streaming and Channel Details: Time, Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026 match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world
Damac vs Al Okhdood Live Streaming and Channel Details: Time, Where to Watch Saudi Pro League 2026 match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world

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