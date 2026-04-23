LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan Ambulance sex video Diesel price kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan Ambulance sex video Diesel price kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan Ambulance sex video Diesel price kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan Ambulance sex video Diesel price
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan Ambulance sex video Diesel price kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan Ambulance sex video Diesel price kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan Ambulance sex video Diesel price kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man Crime news india bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Amanullah Khan Ambulance sex video Diesel price
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni Set To Return To IPL 2026 For THIS Game — Mike Hussey Confirms ‘Thala’ Return For Chennai Super Kings

MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni Set To Return To IPL 2026 For THIS Game — Mike Hussey Confirms ‘Thala’ Return For Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni is set to return in IPL 2026 soon, with Mike Hussey confirming the CSK legend could feature in the next game after missing matches due to injury. The MI vs CSK clash highlighted Dhoni’s absence at Wankhede Stadium.

Mike Hussey and MS Dhoni in frame. Image Credit: X
Mike Hussey and MS Dhoni in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 23, 2026 21:28:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni Set To Return To IPL 2026 For THIS Game — Mike Hussey Confirms ‘Thala’ Return For Chennai Super Kings

MI vs CSK: The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash at Wankhede Stadium was without two of the most prominent names of the Indian Premier League. Among the two, one was MS Dhoni, who is yet to play a game in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. As MS Dhoni continues his recovery from the calf strain he sustained before the IPL 2026 began, the former CSK captain has now missed 7 matches in a row. During the MI vs CSK clash, Super Kings’ batting coach, Mike Hussey, was involved in a chat with Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar. The two commentators questioned Hussey on the possible return date of Dhoni. 

IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni play in the next game?

MS Dhoni was spotted last night during practice sessions, where he did wicket-keeping drills in the nets. Although he was said to be fit for the match, he was not included in the team lineup. Interestingly, MS Dhoni has also been absent from both the dugout and the stadium tonight. The CSK batting coach said, “We are hopeful that MS Dhoni will return in the next game, and we want him back as soon as possible. He wasn’t 100% today, but he was batting well in the nets and running between the wickets, so hopefully he’ll be back next match.” Hussey was asked whether Dhoni would return as a wicketkeeper or play as an impact player. To this question, Hussey said, “When MS Dhoni comes, he will be behind the stumps, not as an impact player.”

IPL 2026: Why is MS Dhoni not playing MI vs CSK?

The IPL 2026 match against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai did not feature MS Dhoni. Due to a calf injury sustained during the preseason, Dhoni has missed all matches for the Chennai Super Kings this season. Despite having undergone training for some time, he is still not completely ready to return to CSK. As per a report from Revsportz, he is likely to make his comeback in the match on May 21 against the Gujarat Titans, but the final decision rests with the former captain of the Indian cricket team.

You Might Be Interested In

After the renowned CSK captain kept the wickets, the training session on Tuesday included a batting drill in the nets. On Wednesday, he played for a very brief time before taking a break and returning for nearly an hour to face throwdown specialists and rapid bowlers. On the ground, though, there were also some fun moments when Dhoni, who has always loved dogs, saw the AI-powered IPL robotic dog and briefly played with it.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard:

It was once again a special knock from Sanju Samson at the Wankhede Stadium. The CSK opening batter scored his second century of the season and repeated his heroics from the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026, where he played a match-winning knock against England. Tonight, in the MI vs CSK clash, Samson top-scored with an unbeaten knock of 101 runs in 54 balls. It was a one-man show at the Wankhede Stadium from the right-handed batter as the rest of the batters managed to score only 97 runs off 69 balls. 

For the hosts, the Mumbai Indians, Allah Ghazanfar and Ashwani Kumar picked up a couple of wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah was the most economical bowler as he gave only 31 runs in four overs while picking up the wicket of Kartik Sharma. The Hardik Pandya-led side would need to chase 208 runs to record their third win of the season.

Also Read: MI vs CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad And Co Seen Wearing Black Armbands In Today’s IPL 2026 Match — What Is The Reason?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-10

RELATED News

MI vs CSK: Why MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Today’s IPL 2026 Match At Wankhede Stadium? — Reason Revealed

Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch the Match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs OFC Live Match?

MI vs CSK: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today’s IPL 2026 Match At Wankhede Stadium? Here’s What We Know

PSL 2026: ‘Pointless To Talk About Mohammad Rizwan!’ Mohammad Yousuf Lashes Out At Rawalpindiz Captain After 8 Losses In A Row

LATEST NEWS

MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni Set To Return To IPL 2026 For THIS Game — Mike Hussey Confirms ‘Thala’ Return For Chennai Super Kings

Uttar Pradesh Wedding Viral Video: Man Identified As Naseemuddin Arrested After Allegedly Spitting On Roti Dough During Wedding In Hapur

8th Pay Commission BPMS Demands: Big Salary Jump With Rs 72,000 Base Pay, Higher Increments And Annual Hike Proposed; Check Full Details

Rotoris Debuts at Watches & Wonders Geneva

No Maid, No Daily Routine: Why Delhi-NCR Is Facing A Sudden House Help Shortage During West Bengal Elections

AZAD Engineering Inaugurates Dedicated Lean Manufacturing Facility for Baker Hughes

Donald Trump Takes A U-Turn After Facing Backlash Over ‘Hellholes’ Remark On India, Later Praises Friendship With PM Narendra Modi

Moradabad Horror: 35-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Over Going To Gym In UP, Bludgeons Her To Death, Later Spends 7 Hours With Body In Chilling Cover-Up Attempt

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Adivasi Woman Assaulted In Indore, Husband Films And Circulates Her Naked Video, Police Intervenes After Clip Reaches Victim’s Brother

OnePlus Nord CE 6 To Debut Soon: 50MP Camera, 8,000mAh Battery And 27W Reverse Charging — Check All Specs And Launch Date

MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni Set To Return To IPL 2026 For THIS Game — Mike Hussey Confirms ‘Thala’ Return For Chennai Super Kings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni Set To Return To IPL 2026 For THIS Game — Mike Hussey Confirms ‘Thala’ Return For Chennai Super Kings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni Set To Return To IPL 2026 For THIS Game — Mike Hussey Confirms ‘Thala’ Return For Chennai Super Kings
MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni Set To Return To IPL 2026 For THIS Game — Mike Hussey Confirms ‘Thala’ Return For Chennai Super Kings
MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni Set To Return To IPL 2026 For THIS Game — Mike Hussey Confirms ‘Thala’ Return For Chennai Super Kings
MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni Set To Return To IPL 2026 For THIS Game — Mike Hussey Confirms ‘Thala’ Return For Chennai Super Kings

QUICK LINKS