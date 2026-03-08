Rajasthan Shocker: Man Chops Off Mother-In-Law’s Nose With Scissors In Gruesome Family Feud, Runs Away With It; Brutal Details Emerge

A shocking incident has surfaced from Rajasthan’s Jalore district where a man allegedly attacked his mother-in-law with a pair of scissors and chopped off her nose following a prolonged family dispute. The accused reportedly fled the scene carrying the severed portion of the woman’s nose, leaving the family and villagers stunned.

The brutal attack took place in Dungari Ke Bandha village under the Sarwana police station limits. Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to arrest the accused, identified as Sohanlal.

Long-Standing Family Dispute Behind Attack

According to police officials, the accused Sohanlal had been involved in a long-running dispute with his wife’s family. He had married Sarita, daughter of Babulal Khichad from Doongri village, around six years ago.

The marriage reportedly took place under the traditional Aata-Sata system, a practice prevalent in some parts of Rajasthan where families exchange brides. However, the relationship soon turned strained, and the couple had been facing serious marital issues.

For nearly a year, Sarita had been living separately from her husband due to ongoing conflicts. Community-level panchayat meetings were also held in an attempt to reconcile the couple, but the dispute remained unresolved.

Heated Argument Before the Brutal Attack

Police said tensions between the families had been escalating for several days before the incident. On the day of the attack, a heated argument reportedly broke out at the family home around the afternoon.

According to the victim, Kaili Devi (52), the situation became so tense that she decided to approach the police station to lodge a complaint against her son-in-law.

However, the situation took a horrific turn before she could reach the police station.

Attacked on Way to Police Station

The incident occurred around 5 pm when Kaili Devi was on her way to the Sarwana police station to file a complaint.

Police said Sohanlal allegedly intercepted her on the way and attacked her with scissors, cutting off her nose in a brutal assault. After carrying out the attack, the accused fled the spot while carrying the severed portion of her nose.

The shocking act left locals horrified and triggered panic in the area.

Victim Shifted to Gujarat for Treatment

Following the attack, family members rushed the injured woman to a government hospital in Sanchore. Due to the severity of her injuries, doctors later referred her to a hospital in Mehsana in neighbouring Gujarat for specialised treatment.

She is currently undergoing medical care, while police are yet to record her detailed statement.

Police Launch Manhunt for Accused

Sarwana Circle Inspector Mohanlal Kumawat said the accused believed his mother-in-law was responsible for the ongoing conflict between him and his wife. He had allegedly accused her of instigating his wife against him.

A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the victim’s husband, Babulal Khichad.

Police teams have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the accused, who has been absconding since the attack.

Officials said further investigation is underway and statements of the victim and family members will be recorded once her condition stabilises.

