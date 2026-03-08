Telangana Horror: Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours; Father Suspected of Pushing Them

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Loud Explosion Heard Near US Embassy In Norway israel iran conflict
LIVE TV
Home > India > Telangana Horror: Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours; Father Suspected of Pushing Them

Telangana Horror: Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours; Father Suspected of Pushing Them

A shocking tragedy has emerged from Telangana’s Kamareddy district, where the bodies of three young sisters aged 8, 7, and 5 were found in a water tank on Saturday.

Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours in Telangana. Photo: AI Generated
Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours in Telangana. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 8, 2026 13:56:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Telangana Horror: Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours; Father Suspected of Pushing Them

A shocking tragedy has emerged from Telangana’s Kamareddy district, where the bodies of three young sisters aged 8, 7, and 5 were found in a water tank on Saturday. The children had reportedly gone out earlier in the day with their father to buy snacks from a nearby shop, but never returned home. 

After the girls remained missing for hours, family members alerted the police, prompting a search operation. During the investigation, suspicion fell on the father, with police suspecting that he may have pushed the children into the reservoir. 

Girls Went Out With Father—But What Happened Next?

According to the preliminary investigation, the three girls had gone with their father to purchase snacks from a nearby grocery store. When they failed to return home for several hours, worried family members began searching for them.

You Might Be Interested In

After the children could not be located, police registered a missing persons case and initiated a search operation, forming three special teams to track them down. During the probe, suspicion reportedly turned towards the father, with police sources suspecting that he may have pushed the children into the water tank. 

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing to uncover the exact circumstances behind the traffic incident. 

Bodies of Three Sisters Recovered From Water Tank

Search teams began scanning the reservoir and soon recovered the bodies of two of the girls from the water. The operation continued for the third child, aged 8, whose body was discovered later during the search. 

The recovery of the children triggered heartbreaking scenes at the site, with their mother collapsing in grief. The search and recovery efforts were carried out under the supervision of Kamareddy Sub-Division Assistant Superintendent of Police Chaitanya Reddy.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across Kamareddy, with locals gathering near the water tank and demanding a detailed investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the three sisters.

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 1:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chaitanya Reddy ASP Kamareddychildren found dead reservoirfather suspected Telangana caseIndia crime news KamareddyKamareddy police investigationKamareddy tragedyKamareddy water tank deathsKamareddy water tank incidentsisters aged 8 7 5 deadTelangana Crime NewsTelangana HorrorTelangana shocking crimeTelangana sisters death casethree girls dead Kamareddythree sisters found dead Telangana

RELATED News

Holi Horror in Moradabad: 25-Year-Old Man Stabs Twin Sister Over 40 Times, Attacks Mother With Same Knife After Instagram Love Breakup

Did Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Attempt Suicide Days After Accusing Family Of Harassment And Torture? Instagram Live Accident Video Goes Viral | Watch

President Murmu Questions Venue Change, Protocol Lapses In Bengal Tribal Meet; PM Modi Calls TMC ‘Shameful’, Condemns Mamata Govt’s Insult

Who Was Tarun Kumar? 26-Year-Old Uttam Nagar Man Killed While Returning Home After Playing Holi, Beaten By 8–10 Attackers, Father Says ‘He Was Our Only Support’

Big Message From S. Jaishankar After US Says It Won’t Repeat ‘China Mistake’ With India, EAM Says, ‘Our Rise Will Not Depend On Others’

LATEST NEWS

CUET PG Admit Card 2026 Released for March 11–13, Check Direct Download Link Here

Lakshya Sen vs Lin Chun-Yi: When, Where And How to All England Open 2026 Live on TV And Online

Telangana Horror: Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours; Father Suspected of Pushing Them

T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak to Perform at Narendra Modi Stadium — Time And All You Need to Know Before IND vs NZ Final

Football | ‘Greatest Comeback in Sports’: Bolton Wanderers Score Three Goals in Seven Minutes to Sink Wycombe in EFL League One Thriller

Weekly Horoscope For March 9- 15: Breaking Tasks Into Smaller And Simple Steps Keeps Everything Manageable, Zodiacs

Allu Arjun Surprises Wife Sneha Reddy With A Mercedes-Benz On 15th Wedding Anniversary, Inside The Rs 1.81 Crore Luxury Beast Everyone’s Talking About

ICAI CA Intermediate January 2026 Toppers: Kanhiya Lal Secures AIR 1, Check Full List Here

US-Israel War Fallout: Iran Power Struggle Deepens After Ali Khamenei’s Death As Hardliners Clash With President Masoud Pezeshkian

US-Israel May Deploy Special Forces To Seize Iran’s Nuclear Sites And Uranium Stockpile, New Report Claims

Telangana Horror: Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours; Father Suspected of Pushing Them

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Telangana Horror: Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours; Father Suspected of Pushing Them

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Telangana Horror: Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours; Father Suspected of Pushing Them
Telangana Horror: Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours; Father Suspected of Pushing Them
Telangana Horror: Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours; Father Suspected of Pushing Them
Telangana Horror: Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours; Father Suspected of Pushing Them

QUICK LINKS