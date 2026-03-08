Telangana Horror: Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours; Father Suspected of Pushing Them

A shocking tragedy has emerged from Telangana’s Kamareddy district, where the bodies of three young sisters aged 8, 7, and 5 were found in a water tank on Saturday. The children had reportedly gone out earlier in the day with their father to buy snacks from a nearby shop, but never returned home.

After the girls remained missing for hours, family members alerted the police, prompting a search operation. During the investigation, suspicion fell on the father, with police suspecting that he may have pushed the children into the reservoir.

Girls Went Out With Father—But What Happened Next?

According to the preliminary investigation, the three girls had gone with their father to purchase snacks from a nearby grocery store. When they failed to return home for several hours, worried family members began searching for them.

After the children could not be located, police registered a missing persons case and initiated a search operation, forming three special teams to track them down. During the probe, suspicion reportedly turned towards the father, with police sources suspecting that he may have pushed the children into the water tank.

Bodies of Three Sisters Recovered From Water Tank

Search teams began scanning the reservoir and soon recovered the bodies of two of the girls from the water. The operation continued for the third child, aged 8, whose body was discovered later during the search.

The recovery of the children triggered heartbreaking scenes at the site, with their mother collapsing in grief. The search and recovery efforts were carried out under the supervision of Kamareddy Sub-Division Assistant Superintendent of Police Chaitanya Reddy.

The tragic incident has sent shockwaves across Kamareddy, with locals gathering near the water tank and demanding a detailed investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the three sisters.