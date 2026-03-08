Karnataka Horror: Student Kills Junior With Iron Rod, Attacks Sleeping Classmates In Hostel Dorm, Leaving Them Critically Injured

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ahmad Alamolhoda delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Ahmad Alamolhoda delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Ahmad Alamolhoda delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Ahmad Alamolhoda delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ahmad Alamolhoda delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Ahmad Alamolhoda delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Ahmad Alamolhoda delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news Ahmad Alamolhoda delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Karnataka Horror: Student Kills Junior With Iron Rod, Attacks Sleeping Classmates In Hostel Dorm, Leaving Them Critically Injured

Karnataka Horror: Student Kills Junior With Iron Rod, Attacks Sleeping Classmates In Hostel Dorm, Leaving Them Critically Injured

A 16-year-old Class 10 student allegedly attacked his sleeping classmates with an iron rod at Gurukul Residential School in Kalloli village

Late-Night Attack Inside School Hostel (Image: Representative photo)
Late-Night Attack Inside School Hostel (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 8, 2026 16:51:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Karnataka Horror: Student Kills Junior With Iron Rod, Attacks Sleeping Classmates In Hostel Dorm, Leaving Them Critically Injured

A shocking incident took place at the Gurukul Residential School in Kalloli village in Mudalagi taluk of Belagavi district, Karnataka. What should have been a normal and quiet night for the students suddenly turned into a nightmare. A 16-year-old Class 10 student allegedly attacked his sleeping classmates with an iron rod that was part of a bunk bed.

Reports say that the attack led to the death of 15-year-old Shreyas Pavadi, a Class 9 student. According to the police, the incident happened in the early hours of the morning when the boys were fast asleep in their hostel room.

Two Students Injured While Trying to Defend Themselves

Police said the accused student pulled out an iron rod from one of the bunk beds and started hitting his roommates. According to reports, Shreyas Pavadi suffered severe head injuries during the attack and died almost immediately. Two other students, Samarth and Basavaraj, were also badly attacked. They tried to defend themselves but ended up with serious injuries.

You Might Be Interested In

The loud screams from the room finally alerted the school staff and the hostel warden. They quickly rushed to the dormitory and managed to stop and restrain the teenager. However, the injured boys were in a critical condition by then. 

The students were first taken to a local hospital in Mudalagi. Later, they were shifted to a specialized hospital in Belagavi for better treatment.

Belagavi SP Dr. Bheemashankar Guled Confirms Incident

Belagavi Superintendent of Police, Dr. Bheemashankar Guled, later visited the school to review the situation and supervise the investigation. He confirmed what had happened and said, “The accused student attacked three of his juniors with an iron rod. Unfortunately, Shreyas succumbed to his injuries. We are currently investigating the motive behind this extreme step.”

During the initial questioning, some students told the police that there may have been a small argument between the boys a few days earlier. However, teachers said nothing seemed serious enough to indicate such a violent incident.

Accused Sent to Juvenile Observation Home

The accused student has now been taken into custody and sent to a Juvenile Observation Home. Meanwhile, Mudalagi Police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder.

The school has been temporarily closed after the incident. Many shocked and grieving parents gathered outside the school gates, asking how such a weapon could be easily used inside the hostel and why there was not enough supervision in the dormitories during the night.

Also Read: Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video    

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 4:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crime newsregional news

RELATED News

Who Was Harwinder Singh Alias ‘Happy’? Punjab Sarpanch With Criminal Past Shot Dead In Daylight At Gym,Third Village Head Killed In Two Months

Bengaluru Shocker: 27-Year-Old Woman Dies After Consuming Pesticide Following Fight With Husband Over 3-Day-Old Sambhar

West Bengal Yuva Sathi Application Status: When Will ₹1500 Be Credited To Your Bank Account? Step-By-Step Guide To Check If Allowance Is Approved

Pet Owner And Senior Citizens Get Into A Scuffle Over Dog Urinating Near Walking Area At Bengaluru Apartment; CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

Maharashtra Budget 2026–27: Devendra Fadnavis Announces Rs 2 Lakh Loan Waiver For Farmers, Metro Expansion And 20 Lakh Slum Homes Redevelopment

LATEST NEWS

CTET 2026 Provisional Answer Key Expected Soon, Check How to Download

Karnataka Horror: Student Kills Junior With Iron Rod, Attacks Sleeping Classmates In Hostel Dorm, Leaving Them Critically Injured

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final: India Or New Zealand? Who Will Win? Astrology Prediction

‘Different Teams Have More Pull’: Quinton de Kock Slams ICC Over ‘Favouritism’ Towards England

Who Is Ahmad Alamolhoda? New Reports Claim Iran Has Picked New Supreme Leader Days After Trump Revealed He Wanted To Interfere In Selection

IND vs NZ: India national cricket team Seeks Blessings of Lord Hanuman Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final Clash

Delhi Government to Begin Online Admissions for 12 Special Schools, Apply From March 9

International Women’s Day 2026: Expert Shares How Late Nights Trigger Weight Gain And Anxiety In Women Due To Sleep Loss In Summer

Jana Nayagan Release Date Out Soon? Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Heads For Crucial Censor Review On March 9 Amid Divorce Row- Here’s What We Know

‘Won’t Hesitate to Target You’: Israel Issues Stark Warning To target ‘Every Person’ Involved in Selecting Iran’s Next Supreme Leader Amid Middle East War

Karnataka Horror: Student Kills Junior With Iron Rod, Attacks Sleeping Classmates In Hostel Dorm, Leaving Them Critically Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Karnataka Horror: Student Kills Junior With Iron Rod, Attacks Sleeping Classmates In Hostel Dorm, Leaving Them Critically Injured

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Karnataka Horror: Student Kills Junior With Iron Rod, Attacks Sleeping Classmates In Hostel Dorm, Leaving Them Critically Injured
Karnataka Horror: Student Kills Junior With Iron Rod, Attacks Sleeping Classmates In Hostel Dorm, Leaving Them Critically Injured
Karnataka Horror: Student Kills Junior With Iron Rod, Attacks Sleeping Classmates In Hostel Dorm, Leaving Them Critically Injured
Karnataka Horror: Student Kills Junior With Iron Rod, Attacks Sleeping Classmates In Hostel Dorm, Leaving Them Critically Injured

QUICK LINKS