Karnataka Horror: Student Kills Junior With Iron Rod, Attacks Sleeping Classmates In Hostel Dorm, Leaving Them Critically Injured

A shocking incident took place at the Gurukul Residential School in Kalloli village in Mudalagi taluk of Belagavi district, Karnataka. What should have been a normal and quiet night for the students suddenly turned into a nightmare. A 16-year-old Class 10 student allegedly attacked his sleeping classmates with an iron rod that was part of a bunk bed.

Reports say that the attack led to the death of 15-year-old Shreyas Pavadi, a Class 9 student. According to the police, the incident happened in the early hours of the morning when the boys were fast asleep in their hostel room.

Two Students Injured While Trying to Defend Themselves

Police said the accused student pulled out an iron rod from one of the bunk beds and started hitting his roommates. According to reports, Shreyas Pavadi suffered severe head injuries during the attack and died almost immediately. Two other students, Samarth and Basavaraj, were also badly attacked. They tried to defend themselves but ended up with serious injuries.

The loud screams from the room finally alerted the school staff and the hostel warden. They quickly rushed to the dormitory and managed to stop and restrain the teenager. However, the injured boys were in a critical condition by then.

The students were first taken to a local hospital in Mudalagi. Later, they were shifted to a specialized hospital in Belagavi for better treatment.

Belagavi SP Dr. Bheemashankar Guled Confirms Incident

Belagavi Superintendent of Police, Dr. Bheemashankar Guled, later visited the school to review the situation and supervise the investigation. He confirmed what had happened and said, “The accused student attacked three of his juniors with an iron rod. Unfortunately, Shreyas succumbed to his injuries. We are currently investigating the motive behind this extreme step.”

During the initial questioning, some students told the police that there may have been a small argument between the boys a few days earlier. However, teachers said nothing seemed serious enough to indicate such a violent incident.

Accused Sent to Juvenile Observation Home

The accused student has now been taken into custody and sent to a Juvenile Observation Home. Meanwhile, Mudalagi Police have registered a case of murder and attempted murder.

The school has been temporarily closed after the incident. Many shocked and grieving parents gathered outside the school gates, asking how such a weapon could be easily used inside the hostel and why there was not enough supervision in the dormitories during the night.

