Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news delhi breaking news bihar 18 carat gold price Brett Randell namit malhotra New York mayor residence protest donald trump gautam gambhir brother kills sister UP australian grand prix Anurag Dobhal Ali Larijani Bengaluru fuel price Kuwait breaking news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video

Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video

According to the investigators, approximately 20 to 25 individuals reportedly took part in the fight, which later turned into mob violence that led to the death of Tarun.

26-year-old Tarun Kumar was killed in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar after a Holi clash between neighbours triggered by a water balloon dispute. Photos: X.
26-year-old Tarun Kumar was killed in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar after a Holi clash between neighbours triggered by a water balloon dispute. Photos: X.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 8, 2026 15:26:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also demolished some illegally constructed portions, connected to the main suspect, Nizamuddin, in West Delhi in a big crackdown after the killing of Tarun in Uttam Nagar Holi. Officials claimed it was done because of illegal structures belonging to the suspect following the gruesome murder of 25 year old Tarun in Holly revelations. The demolishment was done under a great security guard with the police still investigating the shocking incident. A total of seven individuals including a minor have been arrested and the authorities indicate that more suspects could be interrogated. The case has attracted a lot of publicity in Delhi and the authorities have indicated to take a tough step on those who commit violent crimes.

Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video

The incident was heavily criticized by the Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta who termed the killing as heartbreaking, reprehensible, and shocking. Through a communication on the social media, she instructed the police to make sure that they make a quick arrest and investigate exhaustively so that the perpetrators are dealt with appropriately. The Chief Minister also sympathized with the family of this victim claiming that the government is with them all the way through their loss. She pointed out that this kind of brutality particularly in a festival like Holi would not be accepted and that the administration would take stern action to stop such acts next time.




A fatal fight between the police and residents of the nearby neighborhood allegedly started with a small incident on March 4 at 10.30 PM when a girl aged 9 had dropped a balloon on the roof of her residence and hit a woman standing on the ground. What started off as a minor dispute between families, soon turned into a bloody fight. According to the investigators, approximately 20 to 25 individuals reportedly took part in the fight, which later turned into mob violence that led to the death of Tarun. A case has been registered by police on the charges of murder as well as the provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The level of security has been heightened in the area with more police officers and the paramilitary forces being sent to ensure order as the investigation goes on.

ALSO READ: Nishant Kumar Enters Politics At 50, Joins JDU Days After Father Nitish Kumar Filed Rajya Sabha Nomination

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 3:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: delhi breaking newsdelhi holi murder casehome-hero-pos-4mcd bulldozer action delhitarun murder case delhiuttam nagar holi murder case

RELATED News

Nishant Kumar Enters Politics At 50, Joins JDU Days After Father Nitish Kumar Filed Rajya Sabha Nomination

Telangana Horror: Three Sisters, Aged 8, 7, 5, Found Dead in Water Tank After Several Hours; Father Suspected of Pushing Them

Holi Horror in Moradabad: 25-Year-Old Man Stabs Twin Sister Over 40 Times, Attacks Mother With Same Knife After Instagram Love Breakup

Did Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider Attempt Suicide Days After Accusing Family Of Harassment And Torture? Instagram Live Accident Video Goes Viral | Watch

President Murmu Questions Venue Change, Protocol Lapses In Bengal Tribal Meet; PM Modi Calls TMC ‘Shameful’, Condemns Mamata Govt’s Insult

LATEST NEWS

‘Won’t Hesitate to Target You’: Israel Issues Stark Warning To target ‘Every Person’ Involved in Selecting Iran’s Next Supreme Leader Amid Middle East War

How to Book IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Ahmedabad Traffic Advisory, Routes Closed Near Narendra Modi Stadium & How Fans Can Reach

‘Won’t Leave Him Alone’: Iran’s Ali Larijani Warns Donald Trump After Killing Of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei In US-Israel Strikes

Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video

T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Massive Security in Ahmedabad With 2,000 Police for IND vs NZ

Who Is IGP Benazir Ahmed? Dhaka Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Former Bangladesh Police Chief Over ₹15 Crore Corruption And Money Laundering Allegations

UK07 Rider Latest Health Update, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal in ICU After Livestreaming Car Crash, ‘Let’s Go For Final Drive’

PAK vs BAN: Pakistan Arrive in Bangladesh for Three-Match ODI Series After Poor T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

Gautam Adani Reflects On The Women Who Influenced His Journey

Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: MCD Demolishes Accused’s Property In Major Crackdown In Delhi | Watch Video

QUICK LINKS