‘Getting Hurt’: Vijay Finally Breaks Silence On Cheating Allegations Hours After Wife Sangeetha Files New Divorce Petition, Asks Fans ‘Not To Worry’

Actor-turned-politician Vijay has finally addressed the controversies surrounding his personal life, days after his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam filed a fresh divorce petition. Speaking at his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s International Women’s Day event in Chennai, the actor urged his supporters not to worry about the “recent problems” in his life.

The statement marks Vijay’s first public reaction amid widespread speculation about alleged infidelity and his ongoing marital dispute.

Vijay Asks Fans Not to Worry About His Personal Issues

During his speech, Vijay appealed to his fans and party workers not to get emotionally affected by the controversies surrounding him.

“Recently, there have been a few problems happening. I see that you are getting hurt while fighting for it. I’m getting hurt seeing you guys getting hurt. I’ll take care of the problems. Don’t get hurt. Nothing to worry about,” he said.

He also urged his supporters to focus on public issues instead of his personal life, adding that such matters were “not worth their time.”

The video of his speech has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Divorce Petition Filed After 26 Years of Marriage

The controversy intensified after Sangeetha Sornalingam moved a district court in Chengalpattu seeking the dissolution of her 26-year marriage with Vijay.

The couple married in August 1999 and have two children Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.

According to the petition, Sangeetha alleged that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a female actor and claimed she became aware of the alleged relationship in 2021.

She has also sought interim residential rights, requesting permission to continue living in their matrimonial home in Chennai or be provided alternative accommodation during the legal proceedings.

Court Filing Seeks Residential Protection

In her filing, Sangeetha stated that she is a British citizen and currently does not have another residence in India.

She requested the court to allow her to stay in the couple’s matrimonial home at Casuarina Drive in Chennai until the divorce case reaches a final decision.

The petition also claimed that Vijay had allegedly made it clear that she would not be permitted to stay in the house if she chose to pursue legal separation.

Appearance With Trisha Krishnan Sparks Speculation

Speculation surrounding Vijay’s personal life intensified earlier this week after he attended a wedding reception with actor Trisha Krishnan.

The two were seen arriving at the event together and later leaving in the same car. Photos from the reception quickly circulated online, drawing attention from fans and media.

Thalapathy Vijay: Please don’t worry about the recent problems surrounding me. Those issues are not worth your time.. AVOLO WORTH ILLA 😂👌🏻. I will take care of them myself. What hurts me the most is seeing you feel sad or stressed because of my problems. Please don’t carry that… pic.twitter.com/dnezRxQdMG — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) March 7, 2026

Vijay and Trisha share a long-standing professional relationship and have appeared together in popular films such as Ghilli and Leo. Trisha also made a cameo appearance in The Greatest of All Time.

Vijay Balances Personal Controversy With Political Plans

Despite the ongoing controversy, Vijay continues to focus on his political journey. At the Women’s Day event, he also announced several welfare promises if Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam comes to power in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

These include a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,500 for women, a gold sovereign and silk saree for newly married women, and six free LPG cylinders for families.

Meanwhile, Vijay is set to appear in Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be his final film before fully transitioning into politics ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

