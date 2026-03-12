Bengaluru ‘Black Magic’ Horror: Real Estate Businessman Kidnapped And Murdered After Accused Made Chilling Claims; 2 Minors Among 8 Arrested

A real estate businessman from the outskirts of Bengaluru was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in a case that investigators say may be linked to suspicions of black magic and a bitter business rivalry. Police have arrested eight people in connection with the crime. Among the eight people arrested there are two minors as well, as the investigation continues.

Businessman Kidnapped and Murdered

Reports say that the victim has been identified as Gopal, also known as Gopi, who was in his late 30s. He lived in Honnakalasapura village in Anekal taluk, an area on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Gopal was involved in real estate and financial dealings in the region, according to police officials.

As per reports, the shocking case came to light after Gopal’s body was discovered on Monday morning in Hosur, a town in neighbouring Hosur. Investigators later linked the killing to a group of suspects who allegedly kidnapped him before murdering him. The probe is currently being handled by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Black Magic Suspicion Raised

Police said that the alleged mastermind behind the crime, Mohan Babu, had already been arrested earlier in connection with the case. During questioning, he reportedly made a startling claim. According to investigators, he told police that Gopal had been practising black magic against him and that the victim was responsible for damaging his business and causing his health problems.

Police have made it clear that this claim has not been verified yet and that the investigation is still ongoing. Officers are trying to find out if the accusation of black magic was genuine belief or a personal grudge, or if Mohan Babu just made an excuse linked to the underlying dispute.

Police say the case also appears to involve a deep rivalry related to real estate dealings which may have played a role in the planning of the crime. Police investigators believe the dispute between the victim and the accused may have escalated over time which eventually led to the violent act.

Eight Arrested, Including Minors

According to a senior police officer, eight suspects were traced and detained from a hideout in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. Among those arrested are two minors, highlighting how many people were allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Police are still trying to track down other individuals believed to have taken part in the plot. Investigators say the probe is ongoing and more arrests may follow as they piece together the events that led to the businessman’s kidnapping and murder.

Also Read: Who is Kamal Singh Jamwal? Gunman Who Fired At Farooq Abdullah At Point-Blank Range In Jammu Wedding, Reveals Why He Planned Assassination For 20 Years