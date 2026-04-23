Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 33-Year-Old Property Dealer Poisons Pet Labrador, Then Dies By Suicide In Bareilly; Police Reveal Details

Uttar Pradesh: A 33-year-old property dealer in Bareilly allegedly poisoned his pet dog before taking his own life, leaving behind a tragic scene that has shocked locals. The man, identified as Nikhil Arora, was living alone in a rented apartment with his Labrador, Premi.

Bodies Found Inside Locked Room

The incident came to light on Wednesday when Nikhil failed to show up at a friend’s house for dinner. Concerned, his friend Dheeraj and others went to check on him. Finding the door locked from inside, they alerted the police.

Officers broke open the door and found Nikhil and his dog lying dead next to each other inside the room.

Poison Mixed In Buttermilk

During the inspection, police recovered buttermilk packets and an empty container of sulphas, a highly toxic pesticide. Officials believe Nikhil mixed the substance in buttermilk, first giving it to his dog and then consuming it himself.

Police said Nikhil was under severe financial strain. He had reportedly sold his house to fund his parents’ medical treatment and was dealing with heavy debt.

Locals claimed he was deeply attached to his dog and may have taken the step fearing no one would care for it after his death. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines:

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

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