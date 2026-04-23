Kedarnath Yatra 2026 Turns Chaotic As Viral Video Shows Pilgrims Jumping Barricades Amid Massive Overcrowding, Internet Says, ‘These People Want VIP Treatment’

KEDARNATH YATRA 2026: The Kedarnath Temple has created chaotic scenes with a viral video of pilgrims leaping over barricades and cutting queues in the midst of high overcrowding in one of the most holy shrines of India. The video, uploaded by an unknown individual on social media, depicts the pilgrims going around crowd control barriers, with the temple experiencing an influx of pilgrims.

Kedarnath Yatra 2026 Turns Chaotic as Viral Video

The number of followers is being observed in Kedarnath Dham in huge numbers, which has presented a great challenge to the authorities in ensuring that there are smooth arrangements in the current Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

Since its opening, thousands of pilgrims, both local and international, have been flocking to the shrine with a good depiction of the faith and enthusiasm among the believers. The temple grounds still resonate with the shouts of Har Har Mahadev which instill a very spiritual ambience.

Bhai inn jaise logon k toh hath pair Tod dene chaiye, ish desh ko bhaari penalty desh banayo tab sudhrege 🙂 pic.twitter.com/s4Y2d68Abf — Wellu (@Wellutwt) April 23, 2026

How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the viral video, one user stated, “Yaha se pta chl rha hai reels se kya hota hai… most of them there will be for reels. Trust me, before this reel era, there were no such crowds to Kedarnath.”

Another stated, “WTF is happening? No place is left where people can go with their families.” The next one added, “Tell me, there are lines everywhere in temples. These people want separate VIP treatment. No heat or anything, just comfortably stay in line.”

An individual shared, “Such stupid people don’t even care about others’ lives,” and one added, “Aise me kya shradha reh jayge. Its useless to go there when situation is so crowded. Ghar pe baith ke he pooja krne me bhalai hi.”

What special arrangements have been made at Kedarnath?

In an attempt to further streamline the management of crowds, there are entry and exit gates at the temple premise which have been allocated separately to ensure that the movement of pilgrims is controlled and safe.

The authorities reported that close coordination of the police, the district administration and Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has made the arrangements, such as security, route management, medical aid and guidance facilities along the yatra route and at the shrine to be running smoothly.

When did the Kedarnath temple open for devotees?

On April 22, 2026, the Kedarnath Dham portals were opened, and the religious rituals and Vedic chants were performed. Approximately 38,000 devotees attended the shrine on the first day of the year, meaning the magnitude of the number of people who are expected to turn out this year.

The opening ceremony was attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who conducted special prayers. He was the first to make the prayer in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he prayed that people would be happy and well.

He stated that Kedarnath and the Char Dham are the spiritual identity of Uttarakhand and that the government is determined to make sure that there is a safe and well-organised pilgrimage.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikas Pundir reported a huge influx of devotees is already coming and all pilgrims are being given darshan through a strict token-based system.

He said that pilgrims are coming in through specific gates and leaving through specific gates in an orderly fashion to ease pressure in crowds. The government has urged believers to be patient and obey the directives. The state government has also called on the authorities to provide high standards in healthcare, drinking water, cleanliness and security as the pilgrims keep swelling.

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