LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Muzaffarnagar Assembly Elections 2026 Moradabad kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video Muzaffarnagar Assembly Elections 2026 Moradabad kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video Muzaffarnagar Assembly Elections 2026 Moradabad kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video Muzaffarnagar Assembly Elections 2026 Moradabad kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Muzaffarnagar Assembly Elections 2026 Moradabad kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video Muzaffarnagar Assembly Elections 2026 Moradabad kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video Muzaffarnagar Assembly Elections 2026 Moradabad kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video Muzaffarnagar Assembly Elections 2026 Moradabad kedarnath temple birthright citizenship hormuz news amar colony murder Gujarat man bhondu baba latest india news Bareilly shocking news Ambulance sex video
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson Enters History Books, First Chennai Super Kings Batter to Score an IPL Hundred Against Mumbai Indians

MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson Enters History Books, First Chennai Super Kings Batter to Score an IPL Hundred Against Mumbai Indians

Sanju Samson makes history at the Wankhede Stadium, becoming the first CSK batter to smash an IPL century against Mumbai Indians. Read about his record-breaking 101*, his entry into the elite Shane Watson club, and where he now stands among the all-time IPL centurions.

Sanju Samson Enters History Books, First Chennai Super Kings Batter to Score an IPL Hundred Against Mumbai Indians. Photo X
Sanju Samson Enters History Books, First Chennai Super Kings Batter to Score an IPL Hundred Against Mumbai Indians. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 23, 2026 22:49:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson Enters History Books, First Chennai Super Kings Batter to Score an IPL Hundred Against Mumbai Indians

MI vs CSK IPL 2026: The rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) has seen countless heroes, but on Thursday, April 23, 2026, Sanju Samson carved out a legacy that stands alone. In a breathtaking display of power and precision at the Wankhede Stadium, the 31 year old wicketkeeper batter became the first ever player from the Yellow Army to score an IPL century against their arch rivals, Mumbai Indians.

What Record Did Sanju Samson Break? 

Samson, who made a high profile move to CSK from Rajasthan Royals via a trade deal ahead of this season, looked at home on the red soil of Mumbai. He played a magnificent unbeaten knock of 101 runs from just 54 balls, a marathon effort decorated with 10 fours and 6 sixes. The moment of glory arrived on the final ball of the innings when he dispatched Krish Bhagat for a boundary to reach the triple digit mark, sending the traveling Chennai fans into a frenzy.

By reaching this milestone, Samson became only the third player in IPL history to score a century in the “El Clasico” of cricket. He joins the elite company of Sanath Jayasuriya, who smashed 114* for MI in 2008, and Rohit Sharma, who scored 105 for MI in 2024. Notably, Samson is the only one to achieve this feat for CSK in this intense head to head history.

You Might Be Interested In

What Elite ‘Double’ Club Did Sanju Samson Join?

This century wasn’t just a one off flash of brilliance; it was Samson’s second hundred of IPL 2026. Earlier this month, on April 11, he dismantled the Delhi Capitals attack with an unbeaten 115 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

With two centuries in a single campaign, Samson has matched the legendary Shane Watson, who performed the same feat for CSK during their title winning 2018 season. Furthermore, he is now the fifth Indian batter to score multiple hundreds in the same IPL season, cementing his status as one of the most destructive white ball players in the country. 

How Many IPL Centuries Sanju Samson Has? 

Sanju Samson’s fifth career IPL century has propelled him into the upper echelons of the league’s all time greats. He now sits fourth on the list of most IPL centuries, trailing only Virat Kohli (8), Jos Buttler (7), and Chris Gayle (6).

His transition into the CSK setup has been seamless. The Kerala born star has embraced the pressure of the “Yellow Army” and turned it into record breaking gold. As the IPL 2026 season progresses, Samson’s form remains the biggest threat to any bowling unit, and his historic night at the Wankhede will be remembered as the moment he truly became a Chennai legend. 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cskIPL 2026MI vs CSKMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kingssanju samson

RELATED News

MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni Set To Return To IPL 2026 For THIS Game — Mike Hussey Confirms ‘Thala’ Return For Chennai Super Kings

MI vs CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad And Co Seen Wearing Black Armbands In Today’s IPL 2026 Match — What Is The Reason?

MI vs CSK: Why MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Are Not Playing Today’s IPL 2026 Match At Wankhede Stadium? — Reason Revealed

Saudi Pro League 2026: Al Najma vs Al Taawoun Live Streaming & Channel Details: Where to Watch the Match in Dubai, UAE, the Middle East, India, and the rest of the world

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC ISL 2026 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch KBFC vs OFC Live Match?

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Monkey Enters Home In Muzaffarnagar, Cradles 3-Month-Old Baby And Turns Aggressive When Family Intervenes; Had Lost Its Own Infant Days Earlier

Gedelaraju Kakinada Taluka Release Date: Coastal Andhra-Based Crime Drama Explores Power, Politics & Betrayal | Cast, Story, Trailer, Showtimes & Review

Uttar Pradesh Wedding Viral Video: Man Identified As Naseemuddin Arrested After Allegedly Spitting On Roti Dough During Wedding In Hapur

8th Pay Commission BPMS Demands: Big Salary Jump With Rs 72,000 Base Pay, Higher Increments And Annual Hike Proposed; Check Full Details

Rotoris Debuts at Watches & Wonders Geneva

No Maid, No Daily Routine: Why Delhi-NCR Is Facing A Sudden House Help Shortage During West Bengal Elections

AZAD Engineering Inaugurates Dedicated Lean Manufacturing Facility for Baker Hughes

Donald Trump Takes A U-Turn After Facing Backlash Over ‘Hellholes’ Remark On India, Later Praises Friendship With PM Narendra Modi

Moradabad Horror: 35-Year-Old Man Kills Wife Over Going To Gym In UP, Bludgeons Her To Death, Later Spends 7 Hours With Body In Chilling Cover-Up Attempt

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Adivasi Woman Assaulted In Indore, Husband Films And Circulates Her Naked Video, Police Intervenes After Clip Reaches Victim’s Brother

MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson Enters History Books, First Chennai Super Kings Batter to Score an IPL Hundred Against Mumbai Indians

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson Enters History Books, First Chennai Super Kings Batter to Score an IPL Hundred Against Mumbai Indians

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson Enters History Books, First Chennai Super Kings Batter to Score an IPL Hundred Against Mumbai Indians
MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson Enters History Books, First Chennai Super Kings Batter to Score an IPL Hundred Against Mumbai Indians
MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson Enters History Books, First Chennai Super Kings Batter to Score an IPL Hundred Against Mumbai Indians
MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson Enters History Books, First Chennai Super Kings Batter to Score an IPL Hundred Against Mumbai Indians

QUICK LINKS