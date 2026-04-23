MI vs CSK: Sanju Samson Enters History Books, First Chennai Super Kings Batter to Score an IPL Hundred Against Mumbai Indians

MI vs CSK IPL 2026: The rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) has seen countless heroes, but on Thursday, April 23, 2026, Sanju Samson carved out a legacy that stands alone. In a breathtaking display of power and precision at the Wankhede Stadium, the 31 year old wicketkeeper batter became the first ever player from the Yellow Army to score an IPL century against their arch rivals, Mumbai Indians.

What Record Did Sanju Samson Break?

Samson, who made a high profile move to CSK from Rajasthan Royals via a trade deal ahead of this season, looked at home on the red soil of Mumbai. He played a magnificent unbeaten knock of 101 runs from just 54 balls, a marathon effort decorated with 10 fours and 6 sixes. The moment of glory arrived on the final ball of the innings when he dispatched Krish Bhagat for a boundary to reach the triple digit mark, sending the traveling Chennai fans into a frenzy.

By reaching this milestone, Samson became only the third player in IPL history to score a century in the “El Clasico” of cricket. He joins the elite company of Sanath Jayasuriya, who smashed 114* for MI in 2008, and Rohit Sharma, who scored 105 for MI in 2024. Notably, Samson is the only one to achieve this feat for CSK in this intense head to head history.

What Elite ‘Double’ Club Did Sanju Samson Join?

This century wasn’t just a one off flash of brilliance; it was Samson’s second hundred of IPL 2026. Earlier this month, on April 11, he dismantled the Delhi Capitals attack with an unbeaten 115 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

With two centuries in a single campaign, Samson has matched the legendary Shane Watson, who performed the same feat for CSK during their title winning 2018 season. Furthermore, he is now the fifth Indian batter to score multiple hundreds in the same IPL season, cementing his status as one of the most destructive white ball players in the country.

How Many IPL Centuries Sanju Samson Has?

Sanju Samson’s fifth career IPL century has propelled him into the upper echelons of the league’s all time greats. He now sits fourth on the list of most IPL centuries, trailing only Virat Kohli (8), Jos Buttler (7), and Chris Gayle (6).

His transition into the CSK setup has been seamless. The Kerala born star has embraced the pressure of the “Yellow Army” and turned it into record breaking gold. As the IPL 2026 season progresses, Samson’s form remains the biggest threat to any bowling unit, and his historic night at the Wankhede will be remembered as the moment he truly became a Chennai legend.