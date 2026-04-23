Gedelaraju Kakinada Taluka Release Date: Coastal Andhra-Based Crime Drama Explores Power, Politics & Betrayal | Cast, Story, Trailer, Showtimes & Review

Gedelaraju Kakinada Taluka Release: The much-anticipated Telugu film Gedelaraju Kakinada Taluka is ready to bring a crime, politics and betrayal infused story with a gritty flavor rooted in Coastal Andhra’s socio-political milieu to the cinema screens. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on April 24, 2026. It is all about how ambition and power can become lethal in a world dominated by influence and secrecy. The film, which is being directed by Chaitanya Moturi and produced under the banner of Moturi Talkies, tells a story of the brutal murder of a politician Gedela Raju at the peak of his political career and the dark chain of events that follow. The film has a runtime of slightly over two hours and carries an A certification.

Who is Gedela Raju and what’s the story about?

The story of Gedelaraju Kakinada Taluka revolves around Gedela Raju, a notorious rowdy who becomes a powerful politician. At the height of his political career, he is brutally murdered at Kakinada. This event sets the stage for the subsequent criminal investigation.

The investigation reveals seven suspects who are secretly linked to each other with motives of ambition, betrayal and survival. The longer this investigation continues, the more layers of intrigue are uncovered, leading to the eventual revelation of the truth. The story is a mix of crime, drama and emotional tensions, where the question isn’t just “who killed him”, but also “why”.

Who is Kakinada Taluka cast and crew?

Raghu Kunche is the powerful lead in the film Gedelaraju Kakinada Taluka. Alongside the cast, see Teena Sravya (Satya), Vikas Muppala (Rich), Kalapala Mounika (Meera), Mahaboob Basha (Shyam Babu), etc.

The film is written, directed and scripted by Chaitanya Moturi with music by Raghu Kunche. The film is produced by Vani Ravikumar Moturi of the Moturi Talkies studio. The editor is Sudheer Yedla.

What are the highlights of the movie?

The movie is a political crime-thriller and revolves around a powerful character Gedela Raju (Raghu Kunche), whose life changes when he becomes entangled in a web of secrets. The film explores the theme of power, corruption, and betrayal. The film is a regional political drama film.

The film is a political crime-thriller and revolves around a powerful character Gedela Raju (Raghu Kunche), whose life changes when he becomes entangled in a web of secrets. The film explores the theme of power, corruption, and betrayal. The film is a regional political drama film.

When will Gedelaraju Kakinada Taluka release and where can you watch it?

Gedelaraju Kakinada Taluka is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 24, 2026. The film will be screened across multiple cities including Hyderabad, Vizag, Vijayawada, Ongole, and other locations, with several daily show timings depending on theatre availability. The film will be released in 2D format with a runtime of 2 hours and 1 minute, carrying an A certification for adult audiences.

What can audiences expect from Gedelaraju Kakinada Taluka?

Audiences can expect a dark and suspense-driven crime drama that explores how political ambition can lead to betrayal and violence. With its interconnected characters, layered narrative, and intense investigation plot, the film aims to keep viewers engaged till the final reveal. The central mystery around Gedela Raju’s murder forms the emotional and narrative core of this Telugu thriller.

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