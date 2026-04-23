Who Is The Villain In Mollywood’s Big M’s Patriot Movie? Mammootty And Mohanlal Film Faces Censor Heat Over Controversial Name Row

Patriot Movie: Mammootty and Mohanlal’s highly awaited Malayalam film Patriot has already created enormous buzz ahead of its May 1 launch, courtesy the iconic reunion of Mollywood’s Big M’s after 17 years. The political thriller directed by Mahesh Narayanan is anticipated to have a good opening at the box office. However, just days before its release, the movie has found itself in the eye of a storm with reports that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has raised objection to certain scenes and even flagged the villain’s name for allegedly resembling that of a prominent politician’s son.

Who’s the bad guy in Patriot?

A lot of curiosity has been generated over the identity of the villain in Patriot, with the makers keeping key plot details under wraps. The villain is said to play a politically sensitive role, which fits well with the film’s intense storyline. But the row is not just over the character’s role, but over the name itself, which is said to be similar to that of a member of a real-life political family. This has led to speculation and increased interest among audiences, although no official confirmation of the character’s identity has been released.

Why did the CBFC object?

During the process of certification, the Central Board of Film Certification is said to have suggested multiple changes. These included the removal or alteration of scenes deemed sensitive given the political context of the film. The biggest talking point though was the alleged demand to change the name of the villain due to possible controversy or backlash. Political thrillers tread a fine line and Patriot seems to have raised some caution from the board over what they consider real-world parallels.

Did the Villain’s Name Really Need Change?

Amidst the growing buzz, producer Anto Joseph came forward to clarify the situation. He also dismissed reports that the CBFC had insisted on a change of name and said that only minor changes were proposed. He says the tweaks don’t change the film’s essence or core story. This clarification has somewhat cooled speculation, although the initial reports continue to feed public curiosity.

Will the Controversy Hurt the Release?

Despite the reports regarding the censor, Patriot is still on course for its release on May 1. The makers are reported to have made the necessary edits and are in the process of getting the final certification. Trade analysts expect the film to open strong, as the massive anticipation surrounding the reunion of Mammootty and Mohanlal could become one biggest releases of 2026.

Why Is Patriot So Highly Anticipated?

Beyond the controversy, the film’s biggest highlight is the return of Mammootty and Mohanlal together on screen after their last full-fledged collaboration in Twenty:20 (2008). The film also features a stellar ensemble cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Kunchacko Boban, adding to the excitement. With a gripping political storyline and a powerhouse cast, Patriot is poised to be a major cinematic event.

Is the Buzz Helping the Film?

Interestingly, the controversy may have amplified attention around the film. Questions like “Who is the villain?” and debates over censorship have only increased public interest. Whether intentional or not, the buzz has positioned Patriot as one of the most talked-about films ahead of its release.

As Patriot heads toward release, the mystery surrounding its villain and the censor controversy continue to dominate headlines. While the makers insist that the film remains largely unchanged, the intrigue has only deepened audience curiosity. With Mollywood’s Big M’s leading the charge, all eyes are now on whether Patriot lives up to its massive expectations at the box office.

ALSO READ: ‘Kept Everything Buried Within Me….’ What Is The Controversy Between Parth Samthaan And Seher Hone Ko Hai Actress Rishita Kothari After Shocking Feud Claims Go Viral?