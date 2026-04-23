‘Kept Everything Buried Within Me….’ What Is The Controversy Between Parth Samthaan And Seher Hone Ko Hai Actress Rishita Kothari After Shocking Feud Claims Go Viral?

The extravagant Indian television industry experiences continuous behind-the-scenes conflicts, which have now reached their peak through the established actor Parth Samthaan’s dispute with the Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Rishita Kothari. Public statements from both actors contain indirect references to each other, but fans have used the timing of their statements to establish connections between them. The controversy exists because online harassment has invaded their professional sphere, which transformed their 100-episode milestone from a celebration into a space for emotional release.

JioHotstar Series Sparks Debate on Industry Power Structures and Mental Health

The JioHotstar series’ success has shifted into a complicated discussion about industry power structures and the mental health consequences of “fan wars,” which Rishita describes through her feeling of being “helpless and unheard,” and Parth experiences through his need to escape “personal attacks” by leaving digital platforms.

Rishita Kothari Breaking Silence on Industry Misunderstandings and Digital Hate

Rishita Kothari recently took to social media to share a poignant note that highlights the vulnerability of being a newcomer in a high-stakes environment. She explained that people should not interpret her quietness as arrogance or guilt because she experienced overwhelming “chaos of hate,” which targeted her and her family.

Rishita Highlights Bias Against Newcomers in Television Industry

Rishita brought attention to how television industry personnel continue to use “new” status as a reason to treat outsiders poorly through her research work. The truth will ultimately demonstrate her character’s authenticity because she seeks the truth to speak for itself according to her statement. She uses this public statement to defend herself against public judgment while showing her dedication to her work and the performance that brought Seher Hone Ko Hai to its 100-episode mark.

Parth Samthaan Social Media Hiatus Amidst Targeted Cyber Attacks and Work Focus

Parth Samthaan has chosen to stop using his social media accounts because of Rishita’s public complaint, but he explained his decision by claiming that fake profiles had launched multiple attacks against him. Parth’s departure from the platform demonstrates a current trend in which actors select “energy preservation” as their preferred option when they face toxic situations.

The actor uses his work to establish clear boundaries that separate his professional activities from the disturbing content that exists on social media. ‘For the longest time, I kept everything buried within me. I convinced myself this is just how it is… that maybe being new means accepting everything silently. I was told, ‘it’s a man’s world; you have to bear it.’

The investigation into the set conflict received new information because fans now believe that “fake accounts” might be connected to his ongoing dispute with his co-star. Parth now concentrates on two specific tasks: protecting his performance integrity and keeping the show free from digital attacks, which led him to stop using Instagram.

TV Stardom Under Pressure as Seher Hone Ko Hai Cast Faces Public Scrutiny

The current situation demonstrates how modern television stars encounter multiple pressure points during their work. The show Seher Hone Ko Hai keeps viewers engaged through its depiction of Seher’s fight against child marriage while the lead actors experience ongoing challenges to achieve normalcy because they must deal with public attention. The industry observes the situation because Rishita’s “light” will eventually reveal the truth about both performers.

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