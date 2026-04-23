Rotoris Debuts at Watches & Wonders Geneva

India’s first design-led mechanical watch house arrives on the global stage of fine horology.

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 23: Rotoris, India’s most desirable watch brand and the country’s first design-led mechanical watch house, attended Watches & Wonders Geneva, the world’s most prestigious watch fair and the defining event of the international watch calendar. Held from 14 to 20 April 2026 at Palexpo, Geneva, Watches & Wonders is where the industry’s most established maisons reveal their annual direction to global retailers, collectors, and media. For Rotoris, a brand that launched in February 2026 and arrived in Geneva within its first 14 months of existence, the fair marked a categorical moment in the way a new generation of Indian watchmaking registers on the world stage.

Rotoris’ presence extends well beyond showing up. During the fair, Rotoris was featured on the cover of one of the watch industry’s most established international titles, a recognition rarely accorded to a brand this early in its journey, and one that speaks directly to the seriousness with which the global watch community received the brand. Across the four professional days of the fair, Rotoris drew substantive engagement from international buyers, institutional media, and independent collectors, arriving as a global watch brand of Indian origin on its own terms.

Founded in 2025 by Aakash Anand, Prerna Gupta, Anant Narula, Kunal Kapania, and Harman Wadhwa, India’s only formally Switzerland-trained watchmaker, Rotoris is engineered to evoke the emotion of becoming more, building design-led timepieces for the ever-evolving consumer. The brand launched with five collections: Auriqua, Monarch, Astonia, Arvion, and Manifesta. Its debut drop of 2,100 numbered timepieces sold out within the first month of release.

Each Rotoris timepiece is assembled in India with components sourced from Switzerland, Italy, various parts of Asia, and specialist manufacturing hubs globally. Backed by ₹25 crore in seed investment from marquee names including Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha), Vivek Anand Oberoi, and Tanmay Bhat, and operating on a deliberate, limited-drop, invite-only model, Rotoris has built institutional credibility at a pace rare even by global standards.

“Rotoris is a global watch brand from India. Built on Indian craftsmanship. Powered by the finest components from around the world. Geneva confirmed a belief we have held from day one: that a new generation of Indian founders is building for the world on the world’s own terms. We showed up with precision, with standards, and with clear ambition. This is the beginning.”

— Aakash Anand, Founder, Rotoris

Rotoris’ presence in Geneva arrives at a critical inflection point for Indian commerce and luxury. As India charts its course toward a $1 trillion consumer economy, a new cohort of Indian founders is redefining the terms on which India enters global industries. Rotoris at Watches & Wonders is a precise expression of this transition: a brand that entered a Swiss-dominated industry on the industry’s own terms. In a week historically defined by century-old European maisons, Rotoris’ presence signals, formally and publicly, that the geography of fine watchmaking is expanding.

“Geneva gave us a clear read on where Rotoris fits in the global conversation. The meetings, the floor time, the product on wrists that have seen everything. It confirmed what we already believed: there is room for a design-led Indian watch house on the world stage, and the appetite is real. We came back with a sharper sense of the road ahead, and a quiet certainty that what we are building will meet it.”

— Prerna Gupta, Co-Founder, Rotoris

ABOUT ROTORIS

Rotoris is India’s first design-led mechanical watch house, founded in 2025 and headquartered in Gurugram, with the ambition of building a world-class product for the global stage. The brand’s first five collections feature sapphire crystal, automatic and Q-Matic movements, and 316L surgical-grade stainless steel, assembled in India under the direction of the country’s only formally Switzerland-trained watchmaker. Each timepiece is individually numbered and released through a limited-drop, invite-only model. Rotoris raised $3 million in seed funding in December 2025. For more information, visit www.rotoris.com.

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