AZAD Engineering Inaugurates Dedicated Lean Manufacturing Facility for Baker Hughes

Azad Engineering inaugurated a 7,600 sq. m. next-gen lean manufacturing facility in Hyderabad to support Baker Hughes, strengthening its global precision engineering capabilities and standards.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 23: Azad Engineering, at the forefront of precision engineering, marked another significant milestone with the inauguration of a 7,600 sq. m. next-generation lean manufacturing facility at its Centre of Excellence in Tunikibollaram, Hyderabad. This facility is built to meet growing commitments to support the global energy technology company, Baker Hughes, and is aligned with global manufacturing standards.

The facility was inaugurated by distinguished leaders from Telangana’s industry leadership, including Shri. D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Industries & IT, Government of Telangana; Shri. K. Shashanka, VC & MD, TGIIC; Shri. V Madhusudan, Director, Investment Promotion, Industries & Commerce Department, Government of Telangana, Shri. Praveen P A, Director- Aerospace & Defence, Government of Telangana, and Mr. PVS Raju, Mr. Davide Marrani (Vice President- IET Operations), Mr. Stephen Hinson (Sourcing Vice President), Mr. Marcello Bariani (Vice President- IET Procurement and Logistics), Mr. Vishal Murgudkar (Senior Sourcing Director, India), along with other senior leadership from Baker Hughes and our Chairman & CEO, Mr. Rakesh Chopdar.

What began in 2018 as a highly demanding engagement to supply critical rotating airfoils for Gas & Steam Turbine Finish stages has evolved into a deep and strategic manufacturing collaboration. The journey to this milestone has been defined by rigor, resilience, and relentless capability building. Over the years, Azad Engineering successfully navigated one of the most stringent global qualification pathways, encompassing multiple-grade raw material qualifications, complex process validations, and product-level approvals across critical components. In parallel, Azad also developed and certified a robust sub-tier ecosystem for specialized processes, ensuring full compliance with global standards across the value chain. Each stage demanded precision, consistency, and the ability to meet uncompromising technical benchmarks set by Baker Hughes, which Azad Engineering successfully achieved.

Through vertical integration, advanced quality systems, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and disciplined execution, along with building skilled talent capable of delivering components with micron-level precision consistently and at scale, Azad has earned a reputation for delivering under the most stringent timelines and specifications. Today, Azad is also a key participant in the Baker Hughes- Oilfield Services and Equipment program, an integral part of its global supply chain strategy.

Key facility highlights:

Built for scale, speed, and precision

7,600 sq. m. advanced lean manufacturing infrastructure

Engineered for high-precision, high-volume Baker Hughes IET programs

~230 skilled professionals onboard

Cutting-edge equipment and process flow designed for productivity excellence

Fully integrated with Azad’s COE & Innovation Centre ecosystem

Contributing to India’s growing global manufacturing strength

Marking the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman and CEO, Azad Engineering, said: “The inauguration of this dedicated lean manufacturing facility is a defining milestone in our eight-year journey with Baker Hughes, a partnership that began in 2018 with one of the most rigorous qualification pathways we have ever undertaken. Our journey with Baker Hughes began with supplying critical rotating airfoils for Gas and Steam Turbine Finish Stages, and has since grown into a deep, strategic partnership for the Industrial & Energy Technology business. This 7,600 sq. m. facility at our Centre of Excellence in Tunikibollaram, Hyderabad, is part of our deliberate strategy to build a dedicated, world-class manufacturing facility complete with in-house special process capabilities exclusively for Baker Hughes. With about 230 skilled professionals on board, we are creating a high-precision ecosystem capable of delivering complex components at volume and with tolerances measured in microns. This facility is also a statement of confidence in India’s manufacturing future and Azad’s commitment to being at the forefront of it.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Davide Marrani (Vice President- IET Operations, Baker Hughes) said: “Azad Engineering’s new facility is a significant milestone that strengthens Baker Hughes’ global supply chain and supports our long-term growth strategy. This expansion enables Azad to deliver scalable, high-quality manufacturing that meets the needs of our business worldwide. Collaborations like this are essential to building a resilient and competitive global supply chain, and we are proud to celebrate this next chapter together.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shri. D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Industries & IT, Government of Telangana, said: “Today marks a proud moment for Telangana as Azad Engineering inaugurates its state-of-the-art facility for Baker Hughes at Tunikibollaram, a true embodiment of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Make in Telangana.’ I warmly welcome Baker Hughes, a global energy technology leader operating in over 120 countries, for choosing Hyderabad as its Make in India site, and I congratulate Mr. Rakesh Chopdar and the Azad Engineering family on this remarkable milestone. Telangana’s precision engineering sector has grown 30% year-on-year for a decade, with exports surging 103% last year alone, supported by over 1,500 MSMEs and repeat investments from global OEMs like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, GE Aviation, Safran, Airbus and Honeywell. Backed by India’s most progressive industrial policy and tailor-made incentives, our vision is to move beyond manufacturing and establish Telangana as a Global Centre for Engineering Innovation. This partnership between Baker Hughes and Azad Engineering is a blueprint for the world-class collaborations our ecosystem is built to deliver.”

On the milestone, Mr. Vishnu Malpani, Executive Director, Azad Engineering, said: “This facility is the result of years of disciplined investment across every layer of our manufacturing ecosystem, from multi-grade raw material qualifications and complex process validations to the development of a fully certified sub-tier network for specialized processes. Each of these steps was non-negotiable because the standards Baker Hughes holds its supply chain to are among the most exacting in the world. This lean state-of-the-art manufacturing facility we have built here has been engineered specifically for high-precision, high-volume global OEM production, with process flows designed to deliver productivity excellence without compromising on quality. As global demand for power generation continues to grow, this facility positions Azad to not just respond to that demand, but to lead in fulfilling it.”

This is Azad Engineering’s fourth dedicated facility inauguration, adding to earlier expansions and underscoring the company’s aggressive capacity build-out to meet surging global demand across Aerospace, Defence, Energy, and Oil & Gas sectors.

This inauguration is more than an expansion. It is a clear statement of intent. Azad Engineering is not just participating in global precision manufacturing; it is shaping it.

About Azad Engineering:

Established in 2008 by visionary entrepreneur, Mr. Rakesh Chopdar, Azad stands at the forefront of global precision manufacturing, specializing in highly engineered, complex, mission- and life-critical components for the Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Oil & Gas and Industrial Technology sectors. The company is revolutionizing the global precision manufacturing industry by leveraging cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure. With over 15 years of operational excellence, Azad serves as a trusted Tier 1 supplier to the world’s leading OEMs across 17 countries and has established a comprehensive ecosystem designed to effectively meet their ever-evolving needs. This holistic approach ensures the delivery of unparalleled quality and innovation while also fostering the long-term growth and sustainability of partnerships. By continuously pushing the boundaries of precision manufacturing, Azad is pioneering a new era of global engineering excellence.

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