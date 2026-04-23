Uttar Pradesh Wedding Viral Video: Man Identified As Naseemuddin Arrested After Allegedly Spitting On Roti Dough During Wedding In Hapur

UTTAR PRADESH VIRAL VIDEO: A man has been taken into custody and remanded in jail for an allegedly obscene act shown in a video that shows him spitting on bread while making it in a tandoor in a wedding reception, police said on Thursday. The accused is identified as Naseemuddin.

Hapur Police Arrest Accused After Disturbing Wedding Video

Mukteshwara Station House Officer Munish Pratap said they got aware of the video wherein a youth is seen indulging in an act of doing something against the grain with the bread. In the viral video, one can see the man spitting in the dough which he makes in the tandoor.

Man Accused of Contaminating Food at Wedding Arrested

The incident took place at Mukteshwara village under Babugarh Police Station jurisdiction, on April 18 where there was a wedding reception going on. One of the guests at the venue captured the video of the man spitting into the dough on his mobile phone when he came close to get fresh bread.

The video went viral on social media on April 20 causing a stir among people, after which a complaint was filed with the police. On the basis of the video footage, Naseemuddin who hails from Kithore was taken into custody on Wednesday and sent to jail.

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