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Home > India News > Uttar Pradesh Wedding Viral Video: Man Identified As Naseemuddin Arrested After Allegedly Spitting On Roti Dough During Wedding In Hapur

Uttar Pradesh Wedding Viral Video: Man Identified As Naseemuddin Arrested After Allegedly Spitting On Roti Dough During Wedding In Hapur

A man identified as Naseemuddin was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur after a viral video allegedly showed him spitting on dough while making rotis at a wedding reception.

The accused has been identified as Naseemuddin (IMAGE: X)
The accused has been identified as Naseemuddin (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 23, 2026 21:19:11 IST

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Uttar Pradesh Wedding Viral Video: Man Identified As Naseemuddin Arrested After Allegedly Spitting On Roti Dough During Wedding In Hapur

UTTAR PRADESH VIRAL VIDEO: A man has been taken into custody and remanded in jail for an allegedly obscene act shown in a video that shows him spitting on bread while making it in a tandoor in a wedding reception, police said on Thursday. The accused is identified as Naseemuddin.

Hapur Police Arrest Accused After Disturbing Wedding Video

Mukteshwara Station House Officer Munish Pratap said they got aware of the video wherein a youth is seen indulging in an act of doing something against the grain with the bread. In the viral video, one can see the man spitting in the dough which he makes in the tandoor.

Man Accused of Contaminating Food at Wedding Arrested

The incident took place at Mukteshwara village under Babugarh Police Station jurisdiction, on April 18 where there was a wedding reception going on. One of the guests at the venue captured the video of the man spitting into the dough on his mobile phone when he came close to get fresh bread. 

The video went viral on social media on April 20 causing a stir among people, after which a complaint was filed with the police. On the basis of the video footage, Naseemuddin who hails from Kithore was taken into custody on Wednesday and sent to jail. 

MUST READ: ‘If Didi Had Given The Money, This Would Not Have Happened’: Murder, Rape Accused Of IRS Officer’s Daughter Reveals Shocking Details A Day After Arrest

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Uttar Pradesh Wedding Viral Video: Man Identified As Naseemuddin Arrested After Allegedly Spitting On Roti Dough During Wedding In Hapur

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Uttar Pradesh Wedding Viral Video: Man Identified As Naseemuddin Arrested After Allegedly Spitting On Roti Dough During Wedding In Hapur
Uttar Pradesh Wedding Viral Video: Man Identified As Naseemuddin Arrested After Allegedly Spitting On Roti Dough During Wedding In Hapur
Uttar Pradesh Wedding Viral Video: Man Identified As Naseemuddin Arrested After Allegedly Spitting On Roti Dough During Wedding In Hapur
Uttar Pradesh Wedding Viral Video: Man Identified As Naseemuddin Arrested After Allegedly Spitting On Roti Dough During Wedding In Hapur

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