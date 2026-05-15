Tamil Nadu Weather Today (15 May 2026): Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Karur, Vellore & Major Cities Continue To Face Intense Heatwave Conditions

Tamil Nadu is really hot on May 15 2026. The weather is very bad in places. Some areas like Karur, Vellore, Salem, Erode and Tiruchirappalli are extremely hot during the day. The temperature is going above 40°C in these places. The weather is also very uncomfortable in cities near the sea like Chennai. It is very humid. People are feeling bad. Weather experts are saying that Tamil Nadu will have to deal with this weather for some time.. They are also saying that some areas, in the west and south of Tamil Nadu may get some rain and thunderstorms in the next few days. Tamil Nadu is going to experience weather and Tamil Nadu people should be careful.

Chennai Weather Today

Chennai people are having a time with the humidity. It’s really sticky outside because the sea breeze is taking its time to arrive. The temperature is a bit lower than, in districts but there’s so much moisture in the air that it feels really uncomfortable. Chennai residents are feeling the effects of this weather.

Madurai Weather Today

Minimum Temperature: 28°C

Maximum Temperature: 41°C

Expected Weather: Very hot and dry conditions throughout the day.

Madurai is still one of the cities in Tamil Nadu. The sun is really strong. The air is very dry. This makes the afternoons very hard to bear. Madurai has to deal with this kind of weather every day. The strong sunlight and dry winds, in Madurai are making things very tough.

Coimbatore Weather Today

Minimum Temperature: 26°C

Maximum Temperature: 37°C

Expected Weather: Warm weather with chances of isolated thunderstorms during evening hours.

Coimbatore might get some relief from the weather because of clouds moving near the Western Ghats.. It is still going to be very hot during the day.

The clouds near the Western Ghats might bring some change. Coimbatore could see some improvement in the weather.

However people in Coimbatore still have to deal with daytime heat.

The weather, in Coimbatore is still hot. The cloud movement is expected to bring some slight relief.

Salem Weather Today

Minimum Temperature: 27°C

Maximum Temperature: 40°C

Expected Weather: Dry and extremely hot weather.

Salem is still dealing with hot weather. It is like a heatwave. The sun is shining strongly and the air is very dry, in Salem.

Karur Weather Today

Minimum Temperature: 28°C

Maximum Temperature: 42°C

Expected Weather: Scorching heat with clear skies.

Karur is still one of the places in Tamil Nadu. The temperature in Karur is staying really high much higher than what it is, at this time of year. Karur is having temperatures that’re significantly above what we normally see.

Vellore Weather Today

Minimum Temperature: 29°C

Maximum Temperature: 41°C

Expected Weather: Extremely hot weather with strong daytime heat.

Vellore is really hot during the summer. The temperatures in Vellore are very high when it is afternoon in Vellore. This is a time for people, in Vellore.

Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) Weather Today

Minimum Temperature: 28°C

Maximum Temperature: 41°C

Expected Weather: Hot and dry weather with partly cloudy skies.

Trichy is still really hot. It does not get much cooler. The air is very humid. It does not rain much in Trichy. Trichy has to deal with this kind of heat all the time with little relief from the humidity or any rainfall, in Trichy.

Erode Weather Today

Minimum Temperature: 27°C

Maximum Temperature: 40°C

Expected Weather: Dry weather and strong heat conditions.

Erode people are facing hot days. The sun beats down hard during the day. Warm air blows in the afternoons making it even hotter.

Dharmapuri Weather Today

Minimum Temperature: 26°C

Maximum Temperature: 39°C

Expected Weather: Hot weather with slight chances of evening thunderstorms.

The weather systems that are forming near Tamil Nadu may bring some clouds to the area later in the evening and these clouds may be isolated. The weather systems, near Tamil Nadu are something to watch because they can affect the weather.

Tirunelveli Weather Today

Minimum Temperature: 28°C

Maximum Temperature: 38°C

Expected Weather: Humid weather with partly cloudy skies and isolated rainfall chances.

The Southern Tamil Nadu districts are still seeing high humidity and temperatures that just keep going up. Southern Tamil Nadu districts have to deal with this every day it is very uncomfortable, in Southern Tamil Nadu districts.

Dindigul Weather Today

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Maximum Temperature: 37°C

Expected Weather: Warm conditions with chances of isolated thunderstorms.

Cloud formation near areas can bring some relief from the rain in the nearby regions. The Cloud formation is very important because it can bring rainfall relief. When Cloud formation happens near areas it is a good thing, for the nearby regions.

Tamil Nadu Heatwave Situation Explained

Tamil Nadu is really hot now. Some areas are even hotter than they usually are in May. The heat is worse in the parts of Tamil Nadu than in the areas near the coast. This is because the wind coming from inside the land is dry and hot. Also the cool breeze from the sea is coming in late.. The sun is shining very strongly. All these things are making the temperature go up in Tamil Nadu. The people who study the weather called meteorologists are saying that dry inland winds delayed sea breeze movement and strong summer sunlight are making it hot, in the state of Tamil Nadu.

IMD Heat Safety Advisory

Drink water regularly throughout the day

Avoid stepping outside between 12 PM and 3 PM

Wear light cotton clothing

Avoid heavy physical activity during afternoon hours

Keep elderly people and children protected from direct sunlight

Follow official IMD weather alerts and updates regularly

City Min Temp Max Temp Weather Condition Chennai 29°C 36°C Hot, humid, light rain chances Madurai 28°C 41°C Very hot and dry Coimbatore 26°C 37°C Warm with evening thunderstorm chances Salem 27°C 40°C Extremely hot and dry Karur 28°C 42°C Scorching heat, clear skies Vellore 29°C 41°C Extremely hot daytime weather Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) 28°C 41°C Hot, dry and partly cloudy Erode 27°C 40°C Dry weather with strong heat Dharmapuri 26°C 39°C Hot with slight thunderstorm chances Tirunelveli 28°C 38°C Humid with isolated rainfall chances Dindigul 25°C 37°C Warm with isolated thunderstorms

Tamil Nadu Next 5 Days Weather Forecast (15–19 May 2026)

City 16 May 17 May 18 May 19 May Weather Trend Chennai 35°C / Rain chances 34°C / Cloudy 35°C / Humid 34°C / Light showers Humid with evening rain chances Madurai 39°C / Thunderstorms 38°C / Rain 37°C / Cloudy 38°C / Humid Heat easing slightly with rain Coimbatore 34°C / Showers 33°C / Cloudy 32°C / Rain 33°C / Pleasant evening Cooler due to Western Ghats clouds Salem 39°C / Dry 38°C / Hot 37°C / Cloudy 38°C / Thunder chances Heatwave conditions continue Karur 41°C / Very hot 40°C / Dry 39°C / Cloudy 40°C / Hot One of the hottest districts Vellore 40°C / Hot 39°C / Dry 38°C / Thunder chances 39°C / Humid Strong daytime heat continues Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) 38°C / Rain chances 37°C / Thunderstorms 36°C / Cloudy 37°C / Humid Slight relief from rainfall Erode 39°C / Scattered rain 37°C / Cloudy 33°C / Heavy rain 37°C / Warm Rain may reduce temperatures Dharmapuri 34°C / Cloudy 35°C / Thunderstorms 36°C / Warm 37°C / Humid Unstable weather pattern Tirunelveli 38°C / Rain 38°C / Humid 40°C / Hot 38°C / Showers Rainfall and humidity both high Dindigul 35°C / Showers 34°C / Cloudy 33°C / Rain 34°C / Pleasant Relatively cooler conditions

Sunrise and Sunset Timings in Major Tamil Nadu Cities Today (15 May 2026) City Sunrise Time Sunset Time Chennai 5:45 AM 6:24 PM Madurai 5:53 AM 6:26 PM Coimbatore 6:01 AM 6:31 PM Salem 5:56 AM 6:29 PM Karur 5:57 AM 6:28 PM Vellore 5:49 AM 6:25 PM Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) 5:56 AM 6:28 PM Erode 5:59 AM 6:30 PM Dharmapuri 5:55 AM 6:28 PM Tirunelveli 5:55 AM 6:27 PM Dindigul 5:57 AM 6:28 PM