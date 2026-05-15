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Home > World News > Viral Video: Trump Caught Peeking Into Xi Jinping’s Private Diary At US-China Summit

Viral Video: Trump Caught Peeking Into Xi Jinping’s Private Diary At US-China Summit

A viral video from the US-China Summit showed Donald Trump seemingly glancing at documents in front of Xi Jinping, sparking memes and online reactions. The brief moment quickly became a social media sensation during the high profile Beijing meeting.

Viral Video: Trump Caught Peeking Into Xi Jinping’s Private Diary At US-China Summit (Image: X)
Viral Video: Trump Caught Peeking Into Xi Jinping’s Private Diary At US-China Summit (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 14:25 IST

A viral moment from the high profile US-China Summit in Beijing has sparked intense debate online after a video appeared to show Donald Trump glancing toward documents placed in front of Xi Jinping during the meeting. Users of social media immediately shared video snippets and photos, many of which were tongue in cheek remarks that Trump was ‘eavesdropping on Xi’s private diary.’ The incident took place during a well organized diplomatic event, where high ranking officials , business representatives and members from both delegations participated. At the moment it might have seemed harmless, but soon it turned into one of the most discussed moments from the summit online.

Watch The Viral Video

The video elicited a massive response on social media, with people doing memes, writing up fake captions and making witty comments. Some folks found the scene awkward but funny, while others were wondering if the whole clip was being overstated, just to go viral.

Social Media Reactions 





Rarely do these kinds of high level diplomatic gatherings go without close watching and even small displays of diplomacy can turn into talking points around the world, political observers said. The summit itself was preoccupied with relations on trade and technology cooperation, security of the region and its economy between the world’s two largest economies, but the unforeseen viral video captured online discussion for hours.

What Did Trump Say About The US-China Summit?

The US and Chinese authorities did not make any statements regarding the viral moment, even though it had generated a lot of buzz online. The overall summit ended on a positive tone, with both leaders affirming the value and effectiveness of the discussions for future ties. Trump is said to have termed the talks ‘very successful, world-renowned and unforgettable’, while Xi has called the meeting ‘historic’ and a ‘landmark’ encounter between the two countries. Still, the fleeting viral fame did inject some fun and humanity into a more serious diplomatic event, as social media has done many times before with moments of such significance that they become global internet sensations in a matter of seconds.

Also Read: US-China Summit: All Male Delegation Photo Sparks Backlash Over Absence Of Women At Key Meeting

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Viral Video: Trump Caught Peeking Into Xi Jinping’s Private Diary At US-China Summit
Tags: Beijing Summitdonald trumpTrump Viral VideoTrump Xi SummitUS-China Summitviral videoxi jinpingXi Jinping Diary

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Viral Video: Trump Caught Peeking Into Xi Jinping’s Private Diary At US-China Summit

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Viral Video: Trump Caught Peeking Into Xi Jinping’s Private Diary At US-China Summit
Viral Video: Trump Caught Peeking Into Xi Jinping’s Private Diary At US-China Summit
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