Home > India > Panic In Punjab, 12 Amritsar Schools Receive Bomb Threats, Here Is What Police Said

Several schools in Amritsar were hit by hoax bomb threat emails on Friday, triggering widespread concern among parents. Police swiftly conducted anti-sabotage checks at all affected campuses and confirmed the threats were fake.

Amritsar schools receive hoax bomb threat emails; police confirm no danger as cyber teams launch probe to trace senders. Photo: ANI.
Amritsar schools receive hoax bomb threat emails; police confirm no danger as cyber teams launch probe to trace senders. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 12, 2025 18:18:36 IST

Several schools in Punjab’s Amritsar received hoax bomb threats via email on Friday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP-2), Sirivennela said. The police official said they conducted anti-sabotage checks and determined the calls were hoaxes.

Multiple Punjab Schools Receive Bomb Threat

The Amritsar police are currently investigating the people behind the emails.

ADCP-2 Srivivennela told reporters, “Ten to twelve schools received bomb threats via email. We have conducted anti-sabotage checks in all the schools. There is nothing to worry about; it is just a hoax call. We are investigating who sent these emails.”

Amritsar Police Commissionerate in an X post said, “Some schools across the city and rural belt have received a suspicious email. A Gazetted Officer is deployed at each school, and anti-sabotage checks are underway. The Cyber Police Station is tracking the source of the mail. In the past, a few students were found responsible for such mischief. No need to panic — Police are on duty and fully alert.”

Police, Admin Reaches Spot 

The Commissionerate said that the police immediately rushed to the spot and ensured the safety of the campuses. Amritsar Police also assured parents, teachers, and citizens of the safety of students.

The Commissionerate wrote, “Upon receiving information about threatening emails sent to some schools in the Amritsar area, the police immediately reached the spot and ensured the safety of the campuses. All points were thoroughly checked, and the emails were found to be fake.”

“However, keeping the safety of children in mind, all protocols are being strictly enforced. At present, the District Cyber Crime Police Station, the State Cyber Unit, and central agencies are jointly conducting the investigation. Commissionerate Police Amritsar assures parents, teachers, and citizens that the safety of children is our top priority, and our entire team is working with full preparedness and vigilance,” the X post read.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 6:17 PM IST
Tags: punjabpunjab bomb threatpunjab newspunjab policeSchool bomb threat

