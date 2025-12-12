More Cracks In Lalu Yadav’s Family As Estranged Daughter Rohini Acharya Praises Father’s Arch Rival Nitish Kumar: ‘Every Daughter Has The Right To…’

About a month after breaking off from her family, Rohini Acharya, Lalu Prasad’s daughter and a familiar name in Bihar politics—hinted at fresh trouble.

She called on the Bihar government to make sure every woman actually feels safe in her own home. Rohini, who lives in Singapore, donated a kidney to her father back in December 2022.

Rohini Acharya Calls Out Bihar’s Deep-Rooted Patriarchy

On Thursday, December 12, Rohini posted on social media. She gave Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a nod for measures like handing out Rs 10,000 to women and giving schoolgirls bicycles.

Still, she wasn’t impressed. She said these steps fall short. Bihar, she insisted, is still tangled in a deeply patriarchal mindset, and what people really need is real, sweeping change both in society and in politics.

Rohini wrote, “The government and society have a basic duty: take real action to protect equal rights for daughters, especially when families and society just don’t care.” She went on, “Patriarchy runs deep in Bihar. That’s why we need big changes in our social and political systems. Every daughter deserves to know her family home is safe—a place she can come back to without fear, shame, or endless explanations. This isn’t just a box to tick for the government. It’s how we actually protect women from being hurt or exploited in the future.”

लड़कियों को 10,000 रुपये देना या साइकिलें बांटना, भले ही नेक इरादे से किया गया हो, लेकिन ये भारत में महिलाओं के सशक्तिकरण में बाधा डालने वाले व्यवस्थागत मुद्दों को हल करने के मद्देनजर अपर्याप्त है। सरकार और समाज का यह प्रथम दायित्व होना चाहिए कि वह बेटियों के समान अधिकारों की… — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) December 11, 2025

‘I am breaking away from my family,’ Rohini Acharya

All this comes about a month after Rohini Acharya announced she was leaving politics and cutting ties with her family.

She’d posted on X, “I am quitting politics and I am breaking away from my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez told me to do… and I am taking all the blame.”

The party’s numbers plummeted from 75 seats to just 24.

In the elections, the ruling NDA swept aside the Mahagathbandhan and kept its grip on Bihar. The results proved to be a major blow to the Congress and its partner, the RJD.

