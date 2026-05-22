Gold & Silver Rates Today, 22 May 2026: Is This the Right Time to Buy As Prices Cool After Rally? Check Latest City Rates NOW

Gold Rates Today, 22 May 2026: Gold prices in India witnessed a mild cooling-off phase on Friday, May 22, 2026, after rallying strongly over the past three sessions. Retail bullion rates eased slightly as domestic demand stayed cautious and global market signals remained mixed. Currently, 24-karat gold is priced around ₹15,949 per gram, while 22-karat gold stands at ₹14,620 per gram across major Indian cities. For larger quantities, 10 grams of 24K gold costs approximately ₹1,59,490, whereas 10 grams of 22K gold is retailing near ₹1,46,200. Meanwhile, 18-karat gold is trading at ₹11,962 per gram, reflecting steady interest from jewellery buyers despite elevated overall price levels.
Gold Rates On MCX Today
Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded lower on Friday, May 22, 2026, reflecting cautious market sentiment amid mixed global cues. The benchmark MCX Gold June Futures contract declined 0.21% to ₹1,60,080 per 10 grams during intraday trade. The contract opened at ₹1,59,900 and touched an intraday high of ₹1,59,992, while the day’s low stood at ₹1,58,542 per 10 grams. The previous closing price was ₹1,59,606. Meanwhile, MCX Gold Mini (M) Futures were trading near ₹1,58,605 per 10 grams.
What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India?
Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:
(With Inputs From Good Returns)
Gold Rate Today On 22 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman
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