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Home > Business News > Gold & Silver Rates Today, 22 May 2026: Is This the Right Time to Buy As Prices Cool After Rally? Check Latest City Rates NOW

Gold & Silver Rates Today, 22 May 2026: Is This the Right Time to Buy As Prices Cool After Rally? Check Latest City Rates NOW

Gold and silver prices in India eased slightly on 22 May 2026 after recent gains, with MCX futures declining and retail rates stabilising across major cities amid mixed global market cues.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 12:30 IST

Gold Rates Today, 22 May 2026: Gold prices in India witnessed a mild cooling-off phase on Friday, May 22, 2026, after rallying strongly over the past three sessions. Retail bullion rates eased slightly as domestic demand stayed cautious and global market signals remained mixed. Currently, 24-karat gold is priced around ₹15,949 per gram, while 22-karat gold stands at ₹14,620 per gram across major Indian cities. For larger quantities, 10 grams of 24K gold costs approximately ₹1,59,490, whereas 10 grams of 22K gold is retailing near ₹1,46,200. Meanwhile, 18-karat gold is trading at ₹11,962 per gram, reflecting steady interest from jewellery buyers despite elevated overall price levels.

Gold Rates On MCX Today

Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) traded lower on Friday, May 22, 2026, reflecting cautious market sentiment amid mixed global cues. The benchmark MCX Gold June Futures contract declined 0.21% to ₹1,60,080 per 10 grams during intraday trade. The contract opened at ₹1,59,900 and touched an intraday high of ₹1,59,992, while the day’s low stood at ₹1,58,542 per 10 grams. The previous closing price was ₹1,59,606. Meanwhile, MCX Gold Mini (M) Futures were trading near ₹1,58,605 per 10 grams.

What Are The Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India? 

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

You Might Be Interested In
City 18K Gold Price (10g) 22K Gold Price (10g) 24K Gold Price (10g)
Delhi ₹1,19,670 ₹1,46,250 ₹1,59,640
Noida (NCR) ₹1,19,670 ₹1,46,250 ₹1,59,640
Mumbai ₹1,19,620 ₹1,46,200 ₹1,59,490
Bengaluru ₹1,19,620 ₹1,46,200 ₹1,59,490
Hyderabad ₹1,19,620 ₹1,46,200 ₹1,59,490
Kolkata ₹1,19,620 ₹1,46,200 ₹1,59,490
Pune ₹1,19,620 ₹1,46,200 ₹1,59,490
Lucknow ₹1,19,670 ₹1,46,250 ₹1,59,640
Gujarat (Ahmedabad) ₹1,19,620 ₹1,46,250 ₹1,59,540
Chennai ₹1,24,000 ₹1,47,800 ₹1,61,240

Crucial Buying Information

  • The prices listed above are base bullion rates.
  • Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges.

Gold Price In Major Indian Cities

  • Gold Price in Delhi: 18K gold is priced at ₹1,19,670, 22K gold at ₹1,46,250, and 24K gold at ₹1,59,640 per 10 grams.
  • Gold Price in Mumbai: 18K gold is trading at ₹1,19,620, 22K gold at ₹1,46,200, and 24K gold at ₹1,59,490 per 10 grams.
  • Gold Price in Bengaluru: 18K gold is retailing at ₹1,19,620, 22K gold at ₹1,46,200, and 24K gold at ₹1,59,490 per 10 grams.
  • Gold Price in Hyderabad: 18K gold is priced at ₹1,19,620, 22K gold at ₹1,46,200, and 24K gold at ₹1,59,490 per 10 grams.
  • Gold Price in Chennai: 18K gold is retailing at ₹1,24,000, 22K gold at ₹1,47,800, and 24K gold at ₹1,61,240 per 10 grams.

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g)

City Silver Price (10g) Silver Price (100g) Silver Price (1 Kg)
Delhi ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Chennai ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000
Mumbai ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Bengaluru ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Hyderabad ₹2,950 ₹29,500 ₹2,95,000
Kolkata ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Pune ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Assam (Guwahati) ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Jammu & Kashmir ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000
Gujarat (Ahmedabad) ₹2,850 ₹28,500 ₹2,85,000

Note: The price ranges capture the variance between primary wholesale bullion market baselines and localized high-street jeweller association updates for the morning session.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Gold Rate Today On 22 May, 2026: Check Out Yellow Metal Prices of 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In UAE, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi Arabia & Oman

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Gold & Silver Rates Today, 22 May 2026: Is This the Right Time to Buy As Prices Cool After Rally? Check Latest City Rates NOW
Tags: 22K gold rate India24K gold price IndiaAhmedabad gold rateBengaluru gold rateBullion Prices IndiaChennai gold pricecity wise gold ratedelhi gold priceGold Futures MCXgold market today Indiagold price 22 May 2026gold rate today indiaHyderabad gold priceIndia gold rateskolkata gold ratemcx gold pricemumbai gold ratePune gold priceSilver price Indiasilver rate today India

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Gold & Silver Rates Today, 22 May 2026: Is This the Right Time to Buy As Prices Cool After Rally? Check Latest City Rates NOW
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