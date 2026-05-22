Haryana Summer Vacation 2026 Latest Update: Schools Across State Likely To Remain Closed Till June 30 Amid Severe Heatwave Conditions, Check Full Holiday Schedule Here

With rising temperatures and worsening heatwaves, schools in Haryana are likely to be closed for summer vacations from June 1 to 30, 2026. Even though several states like Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh are continuing to amend their school calendars due to extreme weather conditions which are affecting both students and staff. Authorities have advised parents to keep checking official notifications issued by the Haryana Education Department so as to stay updated with the last-minute changes in the summer schedule.

Why should Haryana schools close for summer vacation 2026

Haryana schools are closing for summer vacation 2026 after continuous heat warnings by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) were issued for several states in North India. Recently, several places in Haryana have been affected by high temperatures, and there were worries about the students staying in school during the day. Officials have taken this precautionary measure to safeguard students from dehydration and heatstroke.

Several schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Panipat, and the surrounding NCR have already changed operations to a morning start before today’s announcement.

What is the Haryana summer school holiday date

From June 1 to June 30, many public and private schools in Haryana will remain shut.

Both government schools and private schools will be following the Haryana school’s summer break calendar issued by the state authorities.

Schools may then resume on July 1 if the weather improves. As the heat intensity is unpredictable with the continuous alerts from IMD, officials will announce any further extension of holidays.

Will Haryana schools extend summer vacation due to heatwave

Parents and students are closely monitoring whether the state government may decide to extend holidays if temperatures continue to remain high in June.

Authorities have stated that no decision regarding an extension has been taken yet. The Haryana Education Department should be checking the weather conditions before schools resume after break. Officials have requested parents and students not to rely on unverified social media rumours and to check the official notice issued by schools and state government.

What precautions have students been advised during summer break

Health experts are warning the students that continue to stay at home amid the scorching heatwave prevailing in the country, advising them not to go outside for now. Experts also stated it is a huge health risk to expose students to the blazing sun for an extended period of time.

Parents are advised to monitor their families so they can be there if they need to help. Parents should make sure students keep themselves hydrated and avoid going out in the scorching heat.

School administration has advised students and parents to keep in touch with local weather updates.

What is the summer vacation schedule for Haryana private and central schools

Private schools across Haryana are also expected to follow the state government’s vacation schedule. This summer, while institutions may continue online assignments, holiday homework and even summer activities, Kendriya Vidyalayas and other central schools running in Haryana are still operating as per the timetable sent out by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), as per existing provisions. The summer vacation in KVs has to continue till 16th June, from 8th May, but the opening date may vary as per the order.

Parents may regularly go through school websites and notifications for any updates to the reopening date, holidays, or extensions.

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