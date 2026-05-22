Chennai Weather Report Today 22 May : IMD Warns of Thunderstorms, High Humidity & Early Pre-Monsoon Signs Across Key Areas Velachery

Chennai is currently under unstable weather conditions as cloudy skies, humid weather, thunderstorms and isolated rainfall is continuing to affect several parts of the city. As told by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rise in humidity levels, and moisty winds are giving rise to the chances of a pre monsoon across Chennai and is also contributing to this rapid weather change across Chennai and the regions which are closer to it. In various parts including T. Nagar, Velachery, Tambaram, Anna Nagar, and OMR people are experiencing warm temperature during daytime and cloudy weather, lightning activity, moisty winds during evening caused by rise in humidity levels in the evening hours, on the other hand the daytime temperature is continuing to be hot and uncomfortable for the people of these regions, residence belonging to Chennai and its nearby regions are experiencing sticky weather because of the rise in the moisture level in the air and causing stickiness on people skin. Weather experts have made predictions that this change in humidity level may cause a pre monsoon earlier than the expected date as it is strengthening further in the southern part of India and Chennai may suffer from the continuation of rainfall and thunderstorms especially during late afternoon and nighttime hours. Current observation from RMC Chennai also shows that a pack of clouds are moving over to Chennai as several residence are sharing images of dark clouds and lightning on social media as we can see in the X post by the RMC Chennai.
After two blazing hot days over Chennai and suburbs slight respite indicated by weather models. Early spike in heat followed by decent Sea breeze by noon may keep the temperatures slightly below 40°C for the city areas while suburbs may still see above 40°C. Vellore, Ranipet dts… pic.twitter.com/m8XvsEnzdC
— Chennai Rains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) May 22, 2026
Chennai Live Temperature Today 22 May & Weather Conditions
|Chennai Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|T. Nagar
|34°C
|Humid with thunderstorm chances
|Velachery
|33°C
|Cloudy with light rainfall
|Tambaram
|32°C
|Gusty winds and dark clouds
|Anna Nagar
|34°C
|Sticky weather conditions
|OMR
|32°C
|Rainfall activity possible
|Marina Beach Area
|31°C
|Breezy coastal weather
In the above table, we can see the change in weather condition across the various parts of Chennai and their temperature levels. The highest temperature is 34°C and the lowest is 31°C.
Why Is Chennai Witnessing Sudden Rainfall Activity?
The reason why the southern part of India is suffering from this pre-monsoon is because of the moisture-rich winds coming from the Bay of Bengal, causing the clouds to form, and that is why the southern part of India is experiencing this sudden rainfall activity let us see this in a proper table to understand it more clearly
|Weather Factor
|Impact
|Bay of Bengal Moisture
|Increases humidity and cloud formation
|Pre-Monsoon Activity
|Triggers thunderstorms
|Atmospheric Instability
|Causes sudden rain spells
|Coastal Winds
|Supports cloud movement
|Evening Heating
|Intensifies storm development
As we see in the above table, the weather experts believe that this kind of weather pattern may follow for the next few days too.
How Will Weather Impact Traffic, Flights & Daily Life?
|Sector Affected
|Expected Impact
|Road Traffic
|Slow movement during rainfall
|Flights
|Minor delays possible during thunderstorms
|Train Movement
|Local delays during heavy showers
|Daily Life
|Humidity and lightning discomfort
|Coastal Areas
|Gusty winds and rough weather likely
Residence of Chennai are advised to stay at home during the lightning activity and to avoid using electronic devices outside to be safe from thunder activity.
What Is The Chennai Weather Forecast For Coming Days?
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|22 May 2026
|27°C – 34°C
|Thunderstorms and rainfall likely
|23 May 2026
|27°C – 33°C
|Cloudy skies continue
|24 May 2026
|26°C – 33°C
|Moderate rain chances
|25 May 2026
|26°C – 32°C
|Humidity remains high
|26 May 2026
|26°C – 32°C
|Gusty winds and showers
|27 May 2026
|25°C – 31°C
|Rainfall activity may increase
Weather experts believe that these kind of weather may continue in the Chennai region for the coming days as the IMD has predicted for a pre monsoon to happen in the Tamil Nadu and Chennai regions.
Also read: Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase
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