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Home > Regionals News > Chennai Weather Report Today 22 May : IMD Warns of Thunderstorms, High Humidity & Early Pre-Monsoon Signs Across Key Areas Velachery

Chennai Weather Report Today 22 May : IMD Warns of Thunderstorms, High Humidity & Early Pre-Monsoon Signs Across Key Areas Velachery

Chennai Weather Report Today 22 May: Thunderstorms, dark clouds, gusty winds, and sudden rainfall activity hit several parts of Chennai as pre-monsoon weather intensifies across Tamil Nadu.

Chennai Weather Report Today 22 May : IMD Warns of Thunderstorms, High Humidity & Early Pre-Monsoon Signs Across Key Areas Velachery
Chennai Weather Report Today 22 May : IMD Warns of Thunderstorms, High Humidity & Early Pre-Monsoon Signs Across Key Areas Velachery

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 12:07 IST

Chennai is currently under unstable weather conditions as cloudy skies, humid weather, thunderstorms and isolated rainfall is continuing to affect several parts of the city. As told by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rise in humidity levels, and moisty winds are giving rise to the chances of a pre monsoon across Chennai and is also contributing to this rapid weather change across Chennai and the regions which are closer to it. In various parts including T. Nagar, Velachery, Tambaram, Anna Nagar, and OMR people are experiencing warm temperature during daytime and cloudy weather, lightning activity, moisty winds during evening caused by rise in humidity levels in the evening hours, on the other hand the daytime temperature is continuing to be hot and uncomfortable for the people of these regions, residence belonging to Chennai and its nearby regions are experiencing sticky weather because of the rise in the moisture level in the air and causing stickiness on people skin. Weather experts have made predictions that this change in humidity level may cause a pre monsoon earlier than the expected date as it is strengthening further in the southern part of India and Chennai may suffer from the continuation of rainfall and thunderstorms especially during late afternoon and nighttime hours. Current observation from RMC Chennai also shows that a pack of clouds are moving over to Chennai as several residence are sharing images of dark clouds and lightning on social media as we can see in the X post by the RMC Chennai.

Chennai Live Temperature Today 22 May & Weather Conditions

Chennai Region Temperature Weather Condition
T. Nagar 34°C Humid with thunderstorm chances
Velachery 33°C Cloudy with light rainfall
Tambaram 32°C Gusty winds and dark clouds
Anna Nagar 34°C Sticky weather conditions
OMR 32°C Rainfall activity possible
Marina Beach Area 31°C Breezy coastal weather

In the above table, we can see the change in weather condition across the various parts of Chennai and their temperature levels. The highest temperature is 34°C and the lowest is 31°C.

Why Is Chennai Witnessing Sudden Rainfall Activity?

The reason why the southern part of India is suffering from this pre-monsoon is because of the moisture-rich winds coming from the Bay of Bengal, causing the clouds to form, and that is why the southern part of India is experiencing this sudden rainfall activity let us see this in a proper table to understand it more clearly

Weather Factor Impact
Bay of Bengal Moisture Increases humidity and cloud formation
Pre-Monsoon Activity Triggers thunderstorms
Atmospheric Instability Causes sudden rain spells
Coastal Winds Supports cloud movement
Evening Heating Intensifies storm development

As we see in the above table, the weather experts believe that this kind of weather pattern may follow for the next few days too.

How Will Weather Impact Traffic, Flights & Daily Life?

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Slow movement during rainfall
Flights Minor delays possible during thunderstorms
Train Movement Local delays during heavy showers
Daily Life Humidity and lightning discomfort
Coastal Areas Gusty winds and rough weather likely

Residence of Chennai are advised to stay at home during the lightning activity and to avoid using electronic devices outside to be safe from thunder activity.

What Is The Chennai Weather Forecast For Coming Days?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
22 May 2026 27°C – 34°C Thunderstorms and rainfall likely
23 May 2026 27°C – 33°C Cloudy skies continue
24 May 2026 26°C – 33°C Moderate rain chances
25 May 2026 26°C – 32°C Humidity remains high
26 May 2026 26°C – 32°C Gusty winds and showers
27 May 2026 25°C – 31°C Rainfall activity may increase

Weather experts believe that these kind of weather may continue in the Chennai region for the coming days as the IMD has predicted for a pre monsoon to happen in the Tamil Nadu and Chennai regions.

Also read: Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (22 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase

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Chennai Weather Report Today 22 May : IMD Warns of Thunderstorms, High Humidity & Early Pre-Monsoon Signs Across Key Areas Velachery
Tags: chennai rainfall forecastchennai rains todayChennai weather updatepre monsoon rain chennaitamil nadu weather alertthunderstorm in chennai

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Chennai Weather Report Today 22 May : IMD Warns of Thunderstorms, High Humidity & Early Pre-Monsoon Signs Across Key Areas Velachery
Chennai Weather Report Today 22 May : IMD Warns of Thunderstorms, High Humidity & Early Pre-Monsoon Signs Across Key Areas Velachery
Chennai Weather Report Today 22 May : IMD Warns of Thunderstorms, High Humidity & Early Pre-Monsoon Signs Across Key Areas Velachery
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