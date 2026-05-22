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Home > Regionals News > Viral Video: Chaos Erupts After Hostel Owner’s Son Enters Girls’ Room At 2 AM In UP’s Prayagraj

Viral Video: Chaos Erupts After Hostel Owner’s Son Enters Girls’ Room At 2 AM In UP’s Prayagraj

A Viral Video from Prayagraj has turned Parents' fear real after hostel owner’s son Shubham Dwivedi was accused of barging into two female students’ room at 2 AM, allegedly assaulting them, pulling their hair, and threatening them.

(Image: X)
(Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-22 11:56 IST

In UPs Prayagraj area, around Shivkuti at around 2 AM, chaos erupted after a video went viral, in which a man was seen beating two girls. The man who was seen beating was the hostel owner’s son according to various media reports. His name is Shubham Dwivedi. It was said, that Shubham Dwivedi walked into the students room, then grabbed their hair, started using some street language, and after that struck them while things were getting heated. The clip has been going viral on social media, it looks like it shows one of the girls getting pulled by the back of her hair, and in the same time another woman, later said to be the accused mother, is trying to enter and halt what was happening. The two students were reported to be staying at the hostel and doing their preparation for competitive exams in the city, as per Media reports.

Watch Viral Video 



What Happened Here? How It All Start?

The students have alleged that the accused had been harassing them over the last few days by making calls and sending messages constantly. The victims alleged that Dwivedi would call them quite late at night and become aggressive if they didn’t answer. He was reportedly trying to force his way into their room on May 18, says the media reports. He then allegedly tried to bang on the door, because the students refused to open it, so he locked it from the outside. One girl dialed the number of another woman who lives nearby, and after that both students started yelling once they realized they were trapped inside the room. The mother of the accused then arrived at the spot, and only then the door was opened.

What More Did The Victims Say?

The victims also claimed that at the time of the incident , Dwivedi was drunk and he kept on threatening and abusing them even after the door was opened. As per the victim, one of the police staff members, the accused, allegedly attacked her with broken glass and, at the same time, threatened to kill her. Later on, the victim got in touch with her cousin who lived close to her place called the emergency helpline number 112 for urgent police help. It was mentioned in the complaint that the accused had been troubling one of the girls in a similar fashion for almost 10 days. The victim, who is from the Amethi district , had shifted to Prayagraj for studies and for practice related to government exams.

Where Is Shubham Dwivedi Now?

Police lodged an FIR after hearing what the students complained about, and arrested Shubham Dwivedi pretty soon after the incident, it seems. Later he was let out on bail, as per reports coming from a local court. Now the viral video has turned scary for many people, especially when they talk about how secure girls actually are in private hostels and PGs near coaching hubs, like Prayagraj. The incident has also brought into focus the issue of stronger monitoring of student accommodations and prompt action in cases of harassment of and/or violence against women.

Also Read: Who Is Baljit Singh? Pathankot Man Installs CCTV On NH-44 Bridge, Shares Indian Army Movement With Pakistan Handlers, Now Arrested

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Viral Video: Chaos Erupts After Hostel Owner’s Son Enters Girls’ Room At 2 AM In UP’s Prayagraj
Tags: Hostel IncidentprayagrajPrayagraj hostel videoShivkutiuttar pradeshviral videoWomen Safety

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Viral Video: Chaos Erupts After Hostel Owner’s Son Enters Girls’ Room At 2 AM In UP’s Prayagraj

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Viral Video: Chaos Erupts After Hostel Owner’s Son Enters Girls’ Room At 2 AM In UP’s Prayagraj
Viral Video: Chaos Erupts After Hostel Owner’s Son Enters Girls’ Room At 2 AM In UP’s Prayagraj
Viral Video: Chaos Erupts After Hostel Owner’s Son Enters Girls’ Room At 2 AM In UP’s Prayagraj
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